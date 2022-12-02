Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Related
Ex-Georgia QB has message for Nick Saban
Nick Saban spent some time on Saturday campaigning for Alabama to be included in the College Football Playoff, but his pitch did not make a difference. One former rival player is pleased about that. Saban joined FOX for an interview during halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game between Michigan...
Georgia vs. Ohio State odds: Early point spread released for College Football Playoff semifinal
After a lot of anticipation built for the College Football Playoff throughout the final weeks of the season, the full field is finally here. In the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will battle with a spot in the National Championship on the line. The opening betting lines are here for that CFP Semifinal matchup.
Look: Paul Finebaum Is Furious With Nick Saban Today
Everything aligned for Alabama to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Now Nick Saban must hope the selection committee awards his team one of four spots Sunday. Saban campaigned for his Crimson Tide during halftime of Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game. When asked why his team deserves a bid in a FOX interview, Saban pointed to Alabama's two close road losses, said quarterback Bryce Young was not fully healthy, and argued that his squad would be favored to beat the other teams vying for a playoff nod.
atozsports.com
Dabo Swinney makes extremely strong statement about the Tennessee Vols ahead of Orange Bowl
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl on December 30. On Sunday afternoon, Dabo Swinney spoke with reporters on a conference call and he handed Tennessee the biggest compliment that a team can receive. Swinney said during the media opportunity that Tennessee...
NFL World Not Happy With Patrick Mahomes' Wife Today
Every NFL fan base likes to complain about the officiating, especially when your team is losing. But when you're married to the best quarterback in the league, your comments are going to stand out. Sunday afternoon, the Chiefs are losing to the Bengals, 14-3. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of the...
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Football World Shocked By Head Coach's Departure Monday
Monday morning, the Cincinnati Bearcats reportedly finalized their head coaching hire. It's a shocking one. Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield is leaving the ACC job for the Bearcats head coaching job. Brett McMurphy has confirmed the news. The football world is pretty shocked by the move. "In the end,...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel addresses potential opt outs for Tennessee Vols’ Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson Tigers
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel met virtually with reporters on Sunday to discuss UT’s upcoming Orange Bowl showdown with the Clemson Tigers. Heupel was specifically asked about potential opt-outs for the Vols in the Orange Bowl. Opt-outs for bowl games have become increasingly common in recent years as...
Colorado Quarterback Makes Decision After Deion Sanders' Speech
A Colorado quarterback is not going to be with the program going forward. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Colorado quarterback Owen McCown has entered the transfer portal. This comes directly after Deion Sanders, who's the new Buffaloes head coach, said that Shedeur Sanders will be their quarterback next season.
atozsports.com
Hendon Hooker gets the news that Tennessee Vols fans have been dreading
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker got some unfortunate news on Monday night. Hooker is not one of the four Heisman Trophy finalists. Instead, it’s Georgia’s Stetson Bennet, TCU’s Max Duggan, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, and USC’s Caleb Williams. At one point this season, Hooker was...
Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach
Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols offer coveted player that’s in the NCAA transfer portal
The Tennessee Vols are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal as they look to upgrade their roster ahead of the 2023 season. One player they’re already pursuing is Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas. The Alabama native officially entered the transfer portal on Monday. Thomas...
Alabama Football Starter Announces He's Transferring
Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is apparently ready for a change. Not long after learning that his Crimson Tide wouldn't be participating in the College Football Playoff, the junior OG announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. I would like to thank Coach Saban, his staff, and the...
iheart.com
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
Report: 1 Family Member Not Happy With Deion Sanders
It seems not everyone in the Sanders household agreed with Deion Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State for Colorado over the weekend. According to Jeff Lightsly Jr., Sanders' son, Shilo, a redshirt sophomore defensive back, was reportedly "upset" that his father was bolting for the Power-5. From the intel that...
College Football Head Coach Fired After Conference Title Game
College football's head coaching firing season isn't over just yet. Less than a week after Black Monday, another head coach has reportedly been fired on Sunday night. North Texas has reportedly fired head coach Seth Littrell. "North Texas head coach Seth Littrell has been fired, sources tell @ChrisVannini and me....
ESPN Analysts Predict Winner Of Georgia vs. Ohio State Game
The College Football Playoff unveiled a captivating semifinal matchup between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State. While breaking down the Peach Bowl matchup, via Saturday Tradition, most ESPN analysts picked the Bulldogs to stay undefeated in pursuit of back-to-back national titles. Aside from former Ohio State star Joey...
atozsports.com
Dabo Swinney makes key decision ahead of Clemson’s matchup with Tennessee in Orange Bowl
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney has already made a key decision that will have a massive impact on his team’s Orange Bowl matchup against the Tennessee Vols. After Clemson’s win against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the ACC Championship game this past weekend, Swinney announced that true freshman Cade Klubnik will start at quarterback in the Tigers’ bowl game.
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
676K+
Followers
85K+
Post
391M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0