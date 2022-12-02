Read full article on original website
Woman killed in Moorhead identified as suspect's mother
The woman found dead with "traumatic injuries" in Moorhead on Thursday is the mother of the man arrested in connection with her death. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Receia Kollie, 56, of Moorhead, died from multiple sharp force injuries following an incident at a home on the 3800 block of 32nd Street South.
Charges: Son accused of killing mother inside their Moorhead home
MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Moorhead man is facing a murder charge for the death of his mother, who was found dead inside their home on Friday. A complaint filed in Clay County Monday charges 25-year-old James Kollie with one count of second-degree murder in connection with the death of his mother, Receia Kollie.
Sheriff: Business Owner Charged with Theft By Swindle
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- The owner of a construction company has been accused of accepting payment but not doing the work. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Derek Fischer has been charged with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation. They say Fischer and his business partner are owners of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal LLC in Douglas County and Otter Tail County.
Patrol: Driver fatally strikes pedestrian "walking in lane" in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol said a driver fatally struck a pedestrian in east-central Minnesota Monday evening.The patrol said a 32-year-old man was driving a Jeep on Highway 78 near Round Lake Loop when he struck a 74-year-old man "walking in the lane" around 6:30 p.m.MORE: Pedestrian killed on Hwy. 13 in Burnsville, says state patrolThe pedestrian was killed, according to the patrol. The driver was uninjured.
OTC Sheriff’s Office Looking for Information on Mail Box Vandalism
At approximately 8:45, Saturday morning, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a vehicle ran over multiple mailboxes on Leek Lake Drive, east of Vergas. While responding to the location, a deputy found that a total of 6 separate addresses had their mailboxes, E911 number signs,...
Pursuit on I-29 near Harwood
A Fargo man faces numerous charges after a high speed chase on I-29 Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Patrol says 29-year old Chase Dubford was clocked speeding on a motorcycle. Authorities say the suspect fled northbound hitting 120 mph before exiting at Harwood. The trooper terminated the chase for safety...
Treacherous roads in the F-M metro during Tuesday commute
FARGO (KFGO) – State patrol on both sides of the North Dakota/Minnesota border, along with police and fire crews in Fargo and Moorhead are responding to a number of traffic accidents due to slippery and snow-covered roads Tuesday morning. The region is under a winter weather advisory until 1pm.
Fargo man arrested after high speed motorcycle chase, crash
(Harwood, ND) -- A Fargo man is behind bars after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase with a motorcycle. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that troopers attempted to stop the driver of the motorcycle, 29-year-old Chase Dubord, around 1:45 p.m. Sunday after clocking him going 71mph in a 55 zone on I-29 near the 19th avenue north exit.
Fargo police searching for missing woman
FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman. 23-year-old Salacia Jewett last contacted family and friends from a hotel on November 19th. Police believe she may be driving a black BMW. Jewett is 5’6 and 120 pounds...
Update: Homicide under investigation in South Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- More details are coming into focus after a police presence led to Minnesota BCA responding to a home in South Moorhead early Friday morning. The Moorhead Police Department tells us they are investigating a supposed homicide after conducting a welfare check at a home near the intersection of 32nd street south and 38th avenue south. Officers arrived on scene around 11 p.m. Thursday night and found a woman's body with traumatic injuries, though there was no forced entry into the home.
Man In Mental Distress Causes Traffic Backup On I-94 in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A man in a mental health crisis causes traffic on westbound I-94 in Moorhead to be detoured for about a half hour. Police say the man was on a railroad bridge support pillar along the interstate at 20th Street South around 4 p.m. He had...
Friend of Moorhead homicide victim: "It's shocking to the Liberian community"
(Fargo, ND) -- A woman who identifies herself as a friend of a Moorhead homicide victim described the victim as someone who worked hard to support her family. "She was always working, and she loved her family, she loved everybody around her. She was a nice person. She worked really, really hard to maintain her family," said Evelyn Seward.
Wahpeton police identify man who died after domestic incident last week
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Wahpeton Police have released the name of a man who died last week after a domestic argument. Police said 54-year-old Charles Cox, of Wahpeton, and a woman both had serious injuries when they arrived at a home in the 400 block of 8th Street S. after the woman called police to report she was being assaulted by a man. He later died at the hospital in Breckenridge.
Holland’s in Moorhead announces move to Fargo
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A Moorhead landscaping and garden center is planning to move to a new location across the river. Holland’s is taking over the former Taco Shop in the 400 block of University Drive North in Fargo. According to a Facebook post, Holland’s will continue to...
