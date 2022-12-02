The Henderson County Public Library is partnering with several local nonprofits to bring about a spirit of giving to the Tristate this holiday season. "This is the second year that we've been able to do the Giving Tree Village. Having this beautiful space that we have. We wanted to fill it with Christmas trees but we wanted it to have a purpose," said Danielle Anguish, Children’s Services Manager at the Henderson County Public Library.

HENDERSON COUNTY, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO