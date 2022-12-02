ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wevv.com

Free hunter education course coming to Dubois County in January

There's a free Indiana Hunter Education Course scheduled to happen in Dubois County. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the two-day course is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds, located at 4157 SR 162 in Huntingburg. The classes will...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Petition seeks to change how charter schools are funded

The Signature School of Evansville, along with the Indiana Student Funding Alliance, is trying to get the word out about funding inequality for charter schools. "We receive (approximately) $3,000 less per student, and so we are just trying to bring awareness to the general public and also legislatures," said Lily Durcholz, Development Director of the Signature School.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Cattle loose on I-64 in Warrick County after trailer overturns

Indiana authorities are cleaning up after a trailer hauling cattle overturned in Warrick County on Monday afternoon. Around 5 p.m. Monday, Indiana State Police officials said that an overturned semi hauling cattle had shut down I-64 near the 31 mile marker near the Lynnville exit. According to ISP, as many...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

FOP hosts Christmas luncheon for Warrick County kids

The Warrick County FOP hosted their annual Christmas luncheon for 100 kids all within the Warrick county school corporation. Members of the Warrick county sheriffs, Boonville police, Newburgh police, and other officers brought gifts for the children to open. Warrick County Sheriff Office Detective, Darin Clifton, speaks on what the...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Giving Tree Village returns for second year at Henderson County Public Library

The Henderson County Public Library is partnering with several local nonprofits to bring about a spirit of giving to the Tristate this holiday season. "This is the second year that we've been able to do the Giving Tree Village. Having this beautiful space that we have. We wanted to fill it with Christmas trees but we wanted it to have a purpose," said Danielle Anguish, Children’s Services Manager at the Henderson County Public Library.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Anonymous donor 'Pete' drops off $3,000 gift at Evansville nonprofit

An Evansville nonprofit received a charitable gift for the 32nd year in a row on Monday. Officials with Easterseals Rehabilitation Center say the anonymous donor known only as "Pete" dropped off a $3,000 donation on Monday. This year, Pete left the gift inside a festive bag, tucked in the bed...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

The 'Forge on Main' is officially complete

North Main Street in Evansville continues to see progress with a brand new mixed-use, workforce housing development officially opening its doors. Officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday to introduce the Forge on Main to Jacobsville. The $28 million project started over 4 years ago. Now, residents are already...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

FOP Warrick Kids Presents

FOP hosts Christmas luncheon for Warrick County kids. The FOP put together a luncheon for 100 kids today, this is a program they orchestrate annually for Christmas. Many members of the Warrick Sheriff’s office and police gave out presents and a Christmas surprise.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Police investigating string of vehicle break-ins in Central City

Authorities in the Muhlenberg County, Kentucky community of Central City say they're looking into a string of vehicle break-ins. The Central City Police Department sent out a warning Tuesday, saying that a series of vehicle break-ins had occurred in multiple locations late Monday night. While police say several suspects have...
CENTRAL CITY, KY
wevv.com

City of Evansville designated as World War II Heritage City

The City of Evansville is among 18 communities that have been recently designated as "American World War II Heritage Cities." An announcement from the National Park Service (NPS) lists Evansville as one of the 18 newly-designated communities. The NPS says the new additions follow the inaugural designation of Wilmington, North...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Tell City K9 officer retires after 7 years

Piko, a Tell City K9 officer is calling it a career after spending 7 of his dog years serving the community. The Tell City and Perry County communities honored the officer for his service. According to the Tell City Police Department, Piko was involved in many drug busts over the...
TELL CITY, IN
wevv.com

Evansville man identified as victim in fatal tree trimming accident

An Evansville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal tree trimming incident that happened on Bickmeier Road on Friday morning. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 41-year-old Travis Lee Burkett died from internal crushing injuries from the work-related accident. As we reported Friday, authorities responded to a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

New strip mall coming to Newburgh in 2023

Plans are in the works for a new retail center in Newburgh, Indiana. A listing on svnmartin.com says the retail strip center will be coming in spring of 2023. According to the listing, the building is 6,250 square feet altogether, with room for multiple tenants. Located minutes away from Evansville's...
NEWBURGH, IN
wevv.com

Man being charged after attack on pregnant woman in Evansville

An Evansville man is behind bars after being accused of attacking a pregnant woman. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to an assault at the Quality Inn off of East Morgan Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. A woman told police she had been attacked by 60-year-old Johnny McGillem,...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy