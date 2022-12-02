Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
Free hunter education course coming to Dubois County in January
There's a free Indiana Hunter Education Course scheduled to happen in Dubois County. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the two-day course is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds, located at 4157 SR 162 in Huntingburg. The classes will...
wevv.com
Crash involving FedEx truck and semi closes Highway 60 East in Daviess County
Authorities say a crash involving a FedEx truck and a semi has completely blocked part of Highway 60 East in Daviess County, Kentucky. Officials with Owensboro-Daviess County Central Dispatch said at 1:17 p.m. that crews were responding to the crash in the 12210 block of Highway 60 East. We're told...
wevv.com
The purchase of nearly a dozen Owensboro properties could make room for new indoor sports complex
The Owensboro Board of Commissioners will meet again this evening. One item on the agenda is the potential purchase of nearly a dozen properties, to make room for a future indoor sports complex, and the continued revitalization of the downtown area. The properties owned by Gipe Enterprises include several along...
wevv.com
EPD: Woman facing neglect charge after child found outside in dangerously cold temperatures
A woman is being charged with neglect in Evansville after police say she was found pulling a young child in a wagon in dangerously cold temperatures. The investigation started on Dec. 1, when an employee at local nonprofit Patchwork Central reported that 45-year-old Aisha Cook came to the facility pulling a red wagon.
wevv.com
Petition seeks to change how charter schools are funded
The Signature School of Evansville, along with the Indiana Student Funding Alliance, is trying to get the word out about funding inequality for charter schools. "We receive (approximately) $3,000 less per student, and so we are just trying to bring awareness to the general public and also legislatures," said Lily Durcholz, Development Director of the Signature School.
wevv.com
Cattle loose on I-64 in Warrick County after trailer overturns
Indiana authorities are cleaning up after a trailer hauling cattle overturned in Warrick County on Monday afternoon. Around 5 p.m. Monday, Indiana State Police officials said that an overturned semi hauling cattle had shut down I-64 near the 31 mile marker near the Lynnville exit. According to ISP, as many...
wevv.com
FOP hosts Christmas luncheon for Warrick County kids
The Warrick County FOP hosted their annual Christmas luncheon for 100 kids all within the Warrick county school corporation. Members of the Warrick county sheriffs, Boonville police, Newburgh police, and other officers brought gifts for the children to open. Warrick County Sheriff Office Detective, Darin Clifton, speaks on what the...
wevv.com
Coroner called to scene after car crashes into building in Warrick County
Authorities are currently at the scene of a structure fire that broke out after a building was hit by a car in Warrick County, Indiana. Warrick County Central Dispatch says the fire broke out at a building near the intersection of IN-662 and Stacer Road after the crash, which happened around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.
wevv.com
Giving Tree Village returns for second year at Henderson County Public Library
The Henderson County Public Library is partnering with several local nonprofits to bring about a spirit of giving to the Tristate this holiday season. "This is the second year that we've been able to do the Giving Tree Village. Having this beautiful space that we have. We wanted to fill it with Christmas trees but we wanted it to have a purpose," said Danielle Anguish, Children’s Services Manager at the Henderson County Public Library.
wevv.com
Anonymous donor 'Pete' drops off $3,000 gift at Evansville nonprofit
An Evansville nonprofit received a charitable gift for the 32nd year in a row on Monday. Officials with Easterseals Rehabilitation Center say the anonymous donor known only as "Pete" dropped off a $3,000 donation on Monday. This year, Pete left the gift inside a festive bag, tucked in the bed...
wevv.com
The 'Forge on Main' is officially complete
North Main Street in Evansville continues to see progress with a brand new mixed-use, workforce housing development officially opening its doors. Officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday to introduce the Forge on Main to Jacobsville. The $28 million project started over 4 years ago. Now, residents are already...
wevv.com
FOP Warrick Kids Presents
FOP hosts Christmas luncheon for Warrick County kids. The FOP put together a luncheon for 100 kids today, this is a program they orchestrate annually for Christmas. Many members of the Warrick Sheriff’s office and police gave out presents and a Christmas surprise.
wevv.com
Police investigating string of vehicle break-ins in Central City
Authorities in the Muhlenberg County, Kentucky community of Central City say they're looking into a string of vehicle break-ins. The Central City Police Department sent out a warning Tuesday, saying that a series of vehicle break-ins had occurred in multiple locations late Monday night. While police say several suspects have...
wevv.com
One man is in custody linked to an early Sunday morning murder investigation
An Evansville man has been arrested for murder following a Sunday morning shooting. Central Dispatch says, they received a call for a person who was shot shortly before 9:00 A.M. The incident unfolded along Clayton Avenue, on the city's southeast side. Police arrested Clifton Fletcher in connection to the murder...
wevv.com
City of Evansville designated as World War II Heritage City
The City of Evansville is among 18 communities that have been recently designated as "American World War II Heritage Cities." An announcement from the National Park Service (NPS) lists Evansville as one of the 18 newly-designated communities. The NPS says the new additions follow the inaugural designation of Wilmington, North...
wevv.com
Tell City K9 officer retires after 7 years
Piko, a Tell City K9 officer is calling it a career after spending 7 of his dog years serving the community. The Tell City and Perry County communities honored the officer for his service. According to the Tell City Police Department, Piko was involved in many drug busts over the...
wevv.com
Evansville man identified as victim in fatal tree trimming accident
An Evansville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal tree trimming incident that happened on Bickmeier Road on Friday morning. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 41-year-old Travis Lee Burkett died from internal crushing injuries from the work-related accident. As we reported Friday, authorities responded to a...
wevv.com
New strip mall coming to Newburgh in 2023
Plans are in the works for a new retail center in Newburgh, Indiana. A listing on svnmartin.com says the retail strip center will be coming in spring of 2023. According to the listing, the building is 6,250 square feet altogether, with room for multiple tenants. Located minutes away from Evansville's...
wevv.com
18-year-old facing felony charge after child assaulted on the way to bus stop in Warrick County
An 18-year-old is facing a felony battery charge after an assault that happened in Warrick County, Indiana, according to an affidavit. A Warrick County Sheriff's Office affidavit says that the incident happened in November, when a child under the age of 14 was walking to their school bus stop. The...
wevv.com
Man being charged after attack on pregnant woman in Evansville
An Evansville man is behind bars after being accused of attacking a pregnant woman. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to an assault at the Quality Inn off of East Morgan Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. A woman told police she had been attacked by 60-year-old Johnny McGillem,...
Comments / 0