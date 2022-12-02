Read full article on original website
The purchase of nearly a dozen Owensboro properties could make room for new indoor sports complex
The Owensboro Board of Commissioners will meet again this evening. One item on the agenda is the potential purchase of nearly a dozen properties, to make room for a future indoor sports complex, and the continued revitalization of the downtown area. The properties owned by Gipe Enterprises include several along...
Two hurt after crash near Daviess-Hancock County line
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch confirms there has been a wreck near the Daviess-Hancock County line. We’re told the accident happened on Highway 60 east, westbound. Owensboro/Daviess County Central Dispatch says the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Daviess County Fire Departments are currently working an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a Semi tractor trailer. […]
New Donut Bank location now open on Evansville's west side
There's a new option for coffee, donuts, and more on Evansville's west side. Officials with Donut Bank announced the opening of their new west side location on Tuesday. The new location is open now at 4800 W. Lloyd Expressway. Hours of operations run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday...
13 cows killed, 14 still loose after trailer overturns on I-64 in Warrick County
The Indiana State Police provided a Tuesday morning update on a cattle trailer crash that happened on Monday afternoon. According to ISP, 13 cows were killed when a semi hauling them overturned on I-64 near the Lynnville exit late Monday afternoon. As of Tuesday morning, ISP said that 14 cows...
One man is in custody linked to an early Sunday morning murder investigation
An Evansville man has been arrested for murder following a Sunday morning shooting. Central Dispatch says, they received a call for a person who was shot shortly before 9:00 A.M. The incident unfolded along Clayton Avenue, on the city's southeast side. Police arrested Clifton Fletcher in connection to the murder...
Coroner called to scene after car crashes into building in Warrick County
Authorities are currently at the scene of a structure fire that broke out after a building was hit by a car in Warrick County, Indiana. Warrick County Central Dispatch says the fire broke out at a building near the intersection of IN-662 and Stacer Road after the crash, which happened around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Burn ban lifted in Perry County
Officials in another local county have decided it's safe for residents to burn. The Perry County Sheriff's Office shared the news for residents Monday, and said that the burn ban previously issued for the county had been lifted. Many counties in our area had previously issued burn bans due to...
Police investigating string of vehicle break-ins in Central City
Authorities in the Muhlenberg County, Kentucky community of Central City say they're looking into a string of vehicle break-ins. The Central City Police Department sent out a warning Tuesday, saying that a series of vehicle break-ins had occurred in multiple locations late Monday night. While police say several suspects have...
The 'Forge on Main' is officially complete
North Main Street in Evansville continues to see progress with a brand new mixed-use, workforce housing development officially opening its doors. Officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday to introduce the Forge on Main to Jacobsville. The $28 million project started over 4 years ago. Now, residents are already...
FOP hosts Christmas luncheon for Warrick County kids
The Warrick County FOP hosted their annual Christmas luncheon for 100 kids all within the Warrick county school corporation. Members of the Warrick county sheriffs, Boonville police, Newburgh police, and other officers brought gifts for the children to open. Warrick County Sheriff Office Detective, Darin Clifton, speaks on what the...
New strip mall coming to Newburgh in 2023
Plans are in the works for a new retail center in Newburgh, Indiana. A listing on svnmartin.com says the retail strip center will be coming in spring of 2023. According to the listing, the building is 6,250 square feet altogether, with room for multiple tenants. Located minutes away from Evansville's...
Central City Man arrested after hammer attack
In Muhlenberg County, a man is accused of assaulting someone with a hammer. Central City Police say they were called to West Reservoir Avenue on Friday. Authorities say Jason Wilson was arrested and taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center. He faces assault in the 2nd degree. We're told the...
Free hunter education course coming to Dubois County in January
There's a free Indiana Hunter Education Course scheduled to happen in Dubois County. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the two-day course is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds, located at 4157 SR 162 in Huntingburg. The classes will...
Woman identified as victim in Evansville murder investigation
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a victim in a weekend murder investigation. The coroner says 37-year-old Gamia L. Stuart is the woman who was shot and killed on Sunday. Police said they found Stuart shot multiple times at an apartment on Clayton Avenue Sunday morning.
Evansville woman accused of hitting man with car after argument
An Evansville woman was arrested Sunday after being accused of hitting a man with her car. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to the area of North 9th Avenue and West Michigan Street around 12:30 p.m. Sunday after a man called 911 and said someone had hit him with a car.
EPD: Woman facing neglect charge after child found outside in dangerously cold temperatures
A woman is being charged with neglect in Evansville after police say she was found pulling a young child in a wagon in dangerously cold temperatures. The investigation started on Dec. 1, when an employee at local nonprofit Patchwork Central reported that 45-year-old Aisha Cook came to the facility pulling a red wagon.
Warrick County Sheriff's Deputy faces rape charges
A Warrick County Sheriff's Office deputy faces two counts of rape by intercourse after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail. Authorities say the Warrick County Sheriff's Office was notified Tuesday by the Evansville Police Department that a felony...
Defense for Henderson double-murder suspect argues mental instability
A double-murder suspect out of Henderson, Kentucky, appeared in court on Monday morning. Kenneth Gibbs, 37, appeared in court Monday after being accused of fatally shooting two people and injuring two others at the Harbor House Men's Center in August. Gibbs's defense attorneys were in the courtroom Monday. Attorneys defending...
FOP Warrick Kids Presents
FOP hosts Christmas luncheon for Warrick County kids. The FOP put together a luncheon for 100 kids today, this is a program they orchestrate annually for Christmas. Many members of the Warrick Sheriff’s office and police gave out presents and a Christmas surprise.
What was in the box sent to the Evansville Police Department?
EPD posted an update after opening the package and revealing its contents
