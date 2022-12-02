ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

WEHT/WTVW

Two hurt after crash near Daviess-Hancock County line

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch confirms there has been a wreck near the Daviess-Hancock County line. We’re told the accident happened on Highway 60 east, westbound. Owensboro/Daviess County Central Dispatch says the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Daviess County Fire Departments are currently working an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a Semi tractor trailer. […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

New Donut Bank location now open on Evansville's west side

There's a new option for coffee, donuts, and more on Evansville's west side. Officials with Donut Bank announced the opening of their new west side location on Tuesday. The new location is open now at 4800 W. Lloyd Expressway. Hours of operations run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Burn ban lifted in Perry County

Officials in another local county have decided it's safe for residents to burn. The Perry County Sheriff's Office shared the news for residents Monday, and said that the burn ban previously issued for the county had been lifted. Many counties in our area had previously issued burn bans due to...
PERRY COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Police investigating string of vehicle break-ins in Central City

Authorities in the Muhlenberg County, Kentucky community of Central City say they're looking into a string of vehicle break-ins. The Central City Police Department sent out a warning Tuesday, saying that a series of vehicle break-ins had occurred in multiple locations late Monday night. While police say several suspects have...
CENTRAL CITY, KY
wevv.com

The 'Forge on Main' is officially complete

North Main Street in Evansville continues to see progress with a brand new mixed-use, workforce housing development officially opening its doors. Officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday to introduce the Forge on Main to Jacobsville. The $28 million project started over 4 years ago. Now, residents are already...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

FOP hosts Christmas luncheon for Warrick County kids

The Warrick County FOP hosted their annual Christmas luncheon for 100 kids all within the Warrick county school corporation. Members of the Warrick county sheriffs, Boonville police, Newburgh police, and other officers brought gifts for the children to open. Warrick County Sheriff Office Detective, Darin Clifton, speaks on what the...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

New strip mall coming to Newburgh in 2023

Plans are in the works for a new retail center in Newburgh, Indiana. A listing on svnmartin.com says the retail strip center will be coming in spring of 2023. According to the listing, the building is 6,250 square feet altogether, with room for multiple tenants. Located minutes away from Evansville's...
NEWBURGH, IN
wevv.com

Central City Man arrested after hammer attack

In Muhlenberg County, a man is accused of assaulting someone with a hammer. Central City Police say they were called to West Reservoir Avenue on Friday. Authorities say Jason Wilson was arrested and taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center. He faces assault in the 2nd degree. We're told the...
CENTRAL CITY, KY
wevv.com

Free hunter education course coming to Dubois County in January

There's a free Indiana Hunter Education Course scheduled to happen in Dubois County. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the two-day course is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds, located at 4157 SR 162 in Huntingburg. The classes will...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Woman identified as victim in Evansville murder investigation

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a victim in a weekend murder investigation. The coroner says 37-year-old Gamia L. Stuart is the woman who was shot and killed on Sunday. Police said they found Stuart shot multiple times at an apartment on Clayton Avenue Sunday morning.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville woman accused of hitting man with car after argument

An Evansville woman was arrested Sunday after being accused of hitting a man with her car. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to the area of North 9th Avenue and West Michigan Street around 12:30 p.m. Sunday after a man called 911 and said someone had hit him with a car.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Warrick County Sheriff's Deputy faces rape charges

A Warrick County Sheriff's Office deputy faces two counts of rape by intercourse after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail. Authorities say the Warrick County Sheriff's Office was notified Tuesday by the Evansville Police Department that a felony...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Defense for Henderson double-murder suspect argues mental instability

A double-murder suspect out of Henderson, Kentucky, appeared in court on Monday morning. Kenneth Gibbs, 37, appeared in court Monday after being accused of fatally shooting two people and injuring two others at the Harbor House Men's Center in August. Gibbs's defense attorneys were in the courtroom Monday. Attorneys defending...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

WARRICK COUNTY, IN

