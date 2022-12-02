Woman Compliments Toddler’s Fairy Wings and Gets a Surprising “Compliment” Back

Wait, what did she say?!

Little kids are known for saying outrageous things at appropriate times, and you can't really hold it against them...after all, they're just little kids. And sometimes, to be honest, the outrageous, inappropriately-timed things they say are kind of hilarious. Even if you can't admit it out loud.

Like the toddler in this video from @momgang101 . She thought she was actually paying someone a compliment, and in a sense, she was, it was just...probably not what anybody was expecting her to say. It all started when a woman in the store complimented a toddler's fairy wings. How kind? Her response? "Thanks, I like your big boobs."

View the original article to see embedded media.

You can't make this stuff up. The best part is how after being told that you just don't go around telling people they have big boobs, she still didn't waver: "I had to." Well, there's not a whole lot you can say to that. Hopefully the woman with the boobs in question was more amused than offended.

Commenters loved this little comedian...

"The world would be a lot better if we all had her comedic sense"

"She's 100% gonna say it again."

"That woman will think of that moment for the rest of her life"

"She knows she's funny, too"

"I think she boosted the lady's self-esteem!"

"'I had to.' Girl was acting on instinct."

"I would not mind if she told me that. Just saying."

When you think about it, there are a lot of worse things the little girl could have said in response. And she was very kind. She didn't just point out that the woman had big boobs, she was sure to point out that she liked them. That's pretty much the best you can hope for from toddlers.