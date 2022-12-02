ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treat yourself this holiday season with this DIY bath bomb kit

By Faith Bernstein, Elisa Tang, Zoe Moore
 4 days ago

What better gift can you give this season than the gift of self-care?

You deserve to treat yourself to a bubble bath with a fizzy bath bomb to relax and unwind.

We made the fizzy and bright bath bombs using a DIY kit from Bramble Berry, where you can create your own natural bath bombs for yourself. They also make a great DIY holiday gifts for friends or family.

Here's how it's done.

What your kit includes

15 plastic disk molds

Witch hazel in a spray bottle

Gloves

Dropper

Large mixing bowl

Small glass cup

Spoon

Measuring cups

Mesh strainer

Flower power

Add a few red rose petals in the bottom of each bath bomb mold.

Combine the dry ingredients

2 lbs of sodium bicarbonate

1 lb of citric acid

1 cup of pink sea salt

Combine the wet ingredients

1/2 cup warm coconut oil

12 ml polysorbate 80

1/2 oz. essential oil

Combine both mixtures

Use your hands to mix the ingredients. Make sure the consistency is like wet sand.

Fill the molds with the mixture

Pack the molds in firmly, and fill each mold to the inside lip. Allow the bath bombs to dry with the lid off for at least 3 to 4 hours.

Voila!

Place the lid on each mold and add labels. You can use them for a hot bath, or save them for the perfect stocking stuffers! Enjoy!

Editor's note: This was originally published on Dec. 13, 2018.

