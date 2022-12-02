Editor's Note: The following contains likely spoilers for the first few episodes of The Last of Us. The long-awaited trailer for HBO's adaptation of the acclaimed Playstation video game The Last of Us is finally here. Developed for TV by Chernobyl's Craig Mazin and writer of the original game, Neil Druckmann, The Last of Us has become one of the most hotly anticipated series of the coming year, thanks in no small part to its star-studded cast, featuring Parks & Rec's Nick Offerman as Bill, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, and The Mandalorian himself, Pedro Pascal, as Joel. Whether you're unfamiliar with the original game or are already a diehard TLOU fanatic, this article will break down and explain the key details showcased in the first official trailer of The Last of Us series.

