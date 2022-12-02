Read full article on original website
Related
Shams report kills a potential Kyle Kuzma Lakers homecoming
There are quite a few players that the Los Angeles Lakers likely wish they could get back after getting rid of them in recent years. Kyle Kuzma is one of those players not only because the team would redo the Russell Westbrook trade in a heartbeat but because Kuzma’s impact is sorely missed.
Lakers injury update: LA to be without key role player for road trip
The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a six-game road trip and after winning the first two legs of the trip, Los Angeles is going to be without a key role player for the remaining four games. Back-up big man Wenyen Gabriel was originally listed as questionable for...
Another bad Lakers mistake is in the spotlight as Austin Reaves thrives
Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers front office have not made the best decisions in the last few years. While it has not been all bad, there have been some really questionable decisions that would warrant most GMs getting fired. Instead, Pelinka got an extension. Whether it be giving...
