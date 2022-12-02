Did you enjoy your turkey and overbearing family? Saturday Night Live returned last night after a brief Thanksgiving break with first-time host Keke Palmer alongside musical guest SZA. This episode marked the first of the final three new episodes of 2022 for the legendary sketch show, with both Martin Short and Steve Martin hosting together next week and Elvis star Austin Butler closing out the year the week after. Last night was full of surprises! In the monologue, Palmer addressed those rumors swirling around about her possibly being pregnant and confirmed that… she is indeed pregnant! “I was trying so hard to keep it on the down-low because I got a lot of stuff going on!” She joked that the random “congratulations” from people put some of her jobs on thin ice. “Can y’all stop? I got a liquor sponsorship on the line. Let the check clear, then we can get to the damn baby shower!”

