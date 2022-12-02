Read full article on original website
18 Awkward Times Hollywood Refused To Cast Someone New, And Instead Recycled The Same Actor They'd Already Used For A Part
Finding out Warwick Davis played both Flitwick and Griphook in the Harry Potter movies genuinely changed the trajectory of my life.
'Moonhaven' Cancelled as AMC+ Reverses Season 2 Renewal
It looks like this moon colony is shutting down operations. AMC+ has just announced that it will not be bringing Moonhaven back for a second season after all. The streamer is canceling Moonhaven after only one season. This follows the news of its renewal for a second season, which was announced this July. Season 2 of Moonhaven was supposed to air in 2023.
How 'Willow' Flips the Script on Arranged Marriages in Fantasy
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of Willow.Disney has a long and storied history of featuring arranged marriages within its vast catalog of films in the fantasy genre. We all know the classics like 1959's Sleeping Beauty where Philip and Aurora were betrothed to wed from the day she was born. Aladdin (Jasmine and Jafar) and the Disney Pixar movie, Brave (Merida of DunBroch) relied on the familiar formula as well.
‘FBoy Island’ Cancelled After Two Seasons at HBO Max
It seems like HBO Max is still undergoing massive overhaul, and one of its fan favorites did not survive the ongoing cancellation pattern. Even though FBoy Island succeeded as "guilty-pleasure reality TV" just by embracing self-awareness, HBO Max's hit American dating reality series has been canceled after a two-season run, which could be attributed to the merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia earlier this year, according to Variety.
First ‘You People’ Images Unveils Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy in a Rom-Com Filled With Social Themes
Netflix has released a new trailer and first-look images of You People, the feature directorial debut of Kenya Barris. While the movie was announced as a romantic comedy, Barris will inspect the themes of love through the lenses of social conflict, making You People his new exploration of racial stereotypes in America.
'Twin Peaks' Actor Al Strobel Dead at 83
Actor Al Strobel, best known as the mysterious Phillip Gerard on Twin Peaks, has died. Strobel was 83. Twin Peaks producer Sabrina Sutherland issued a statement on behalf of Strobel's family, stating: "Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel. He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family." Strobel was fondly remembered by Twin Peaks' cast and crew on social media. Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost reminisced at "what a warm and wonderful gentleman he was", and co-star Dana Ashbrook described him as "the sweetest of men...a wonderful storyteller", and marveled at his ability to roll a cigarette one-handed.
‘You People’ Trailer Reveals Jonah Hill's Plan to Marry Eddie Murphy's Daughter
The first trailer for Kenya Barris' feature directorial debut is here, revealing You People is all about the clashes between people from different generations, ethnic backgrounds, and social classes. Together with the trailer, the movie also got a release date of January 27, 2023. Barris is no stranger to using...
Harry and Meghan news: Meghan echoes Kate’s Boston look at NYC awards ahead of bombshell Netflix documentary
Meghan Markle echoed Kate’s Boston look as she and Harry attended the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York on Tuesday night.According to Vogue, Meghan Markle chose a custom white off-the-shoulder dress by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton. The fashion magazine says it is the first time that Meghan has worn the French label at a high-profile public event. Meghan also wore an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana’s personal collection, which she also wore on her wedding day.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in...
Tomorrow Studios To Adapt Japanese Crime Drama ‘Connected: The Homebound Detective’ For U.S. Market
Tomorrow Studios, an ITV Studios partnership, has optioned Japanese crime format Connected: The Homebound Detective, produced by Envision Entertainment and Japanese broadcaster Nippon TV, for an adaptation in the U.S. market. Envision Entertainment and Nippon TV will co-produce the adaptation with Tomorrow Studios. The series follows an agoraphobic young man, still living in his childhood bedroom, who uses his genius internet research abilities to help solve crimes. The show was broadcast this April in Japan, where it became the top-rating series on Japanese catch-up service TVer and Hulu Japan. It was created by Creative Director Itaru Mizuno for Nippon TV and Michael...
Critics Choice Awards Television Nominations Feature 'Abbott Elementary,' 'Better Call Saul,' and More
The Critics Choice Association has revealed the TV nominations for the upcoming 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards. The Emmy-winning ABC comedy Abbott Elementary leads the pack with the most nominations at six, with these nominations including "Best Comedy Series" as well as Quinta Brunson receiving a nomination for "Best Actress in a Comedy Series," Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams for "Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series," and both Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph getting nods for "Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series."
Watch Keanu Reeves Take the Stage for 'John Wick: Chapter 4' at CCXP
Time is ticking on Keanu Reeves' return to the underworld in John Wick: Chapter 4. In the run-up to the release of the Chad Stahelski movie, audiences have been treated to new unique posters at the ongoing CCXP, which depicted a fired-up return for the former assassin. During the film's panel, in which Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, the actor discussed what to expect from the upcoming movie, and the franchise at large, even teasing the possibility of a fifth film.
'Saturday Night Live': Keke Palmer's Best Sketches, Ranked
Did you enjoy your turkey and overbearing family? Saturday Night Live returned last night after a brief Thanksgiving break with first-time host Keke Palmer alongside musical guest SZA. This episode marked the first of the final three new episodes of 2022 for the legendary sketch show, with both Martin Short and Steve Martin hosting together next week and Elvis star Austin Butler closing out the year the week after. Last night was full of surprises! In the monologue, Palmer addressed those rumors swirling around about her possibly being pregnant and confirmed that… she is indeed pregnant! “I was trying so hard to keep it on the down-low because I got a lot of stuff going on!” She joked that the random “congratulations” from people put some of her jobs on thin ice. “Can y’all stop? I got a liquor sponsorship on the line. Let the check clear, then we can get to the damn baby shower!”
'Black Adam' Crosses $384 Million at the Global Box Office
Warner Bros. and DC Films' Black Adam has completed six weeks at the box office and is currently in the midst of its seventh and given that the film is well into its theatrical run, its latest returns this weekend are modest. Across the weekend, the Dwayne Johnson starring DC Comics adaptation raked in an estimated $2.7million from 74 markets, thus bringing Black Adam's total international earnings to $219.0m and the global (overseas and domestic) sum to date to $384.0m. Black Adam also opened in Japan this weekend - the last major market that had yet to receive the film.
Where To Follow The Cast Of "One Of Us Is Lying" On Instagram
None of them are lying about their good looks.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Passes $733 Million at Global Box Office
Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has topped the $700 million mark at the global box office after a little over three full weeks of release. After topping the domestic box office for the fourth weekend in a row, the film has made nearly $394 million stateside, and an additional $339 million from overseas territories, for a global box office haul of $733 million.
Santa’s Elves Stage a Strike in ‘The Boss Baby Christmas Bonus’ Clip [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively reveal a new clip from The Boss Baby Christmas Bonus, the first holiday-themed adventure in the Boss Baby franchise. The story is presented as a special episode of The Boss Baby: Back In the Crib, a Netflix series that serves as a follow-up for the second film in the franchise, The Boss Baby: Family Business.
Kirstie Alley’s Great Performance in ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’ Showed She Was Unafraid to Get Demented
Comedy legend Kirstie Alley sadly passed away this week at the age of 71, and leaves behind an incredible legacy that will surely be remembered for generations. While Alley is best known for her role in the highly influential sitcom Cheers, she also frequently took on interesting film roles that showed what a truly versatile performer she was. Alley was the type of actress that would commit to the material, no matter what. Whether she was a Vulcan student in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, a struggling mother in Look Who’s Talking, or a shrill ex-wife in Deconstructing Harry, Alley was willing to take risks on all types of projects.
'Violent Night' Just Might Rejuvenate Your Christmas Spirit
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Violent Night. Violent Night has all the makings of a future Christmas classic. It features a unique pitch: Santa Claus (David Harbour) is forced to dispatch a horde of armed criminals when they invade a rich family's home. It's also far gorier than the usual Christmas fare, thanks to director Tommy Wirkola (Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters) and producer David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Bullet Train). But underneath all the gore and profanity is a surprisingly moving story about the idea of "Christmas spirit" — namely, the feelings of peace and goodwill on Earth that tend to fill most people's hearts in holiday-themed movies.
From 'Home Alone' to 'Toy Story': 10 Most Sought After Christmas and Birthday Toys in Movies
Have you ever watched a movie as a kid and seen someone open a gift and thought to yourself, "Man, that toy is awesome; I want one!" Well, you wouldn’t be alone. There are too many Christmas movies to keep track of, but the toys featured in these films are truly iconic.
Kate Winslet Says 'The Holiday' Sequel Is Not Happening
In devastating news that is sure to ruin the Christmas frivolities for millions across the globe, a pair of Grinches in the shape of Nancy Meyers and Kate Winslet have left a rumor-killing lump of coal in the stockings of fans as they have both spoken out to pour cold water on speculation that a sequel to their hit 2006 seasonal romantic comedy, The Holiday, would be beginning work on a sequel early next year.
