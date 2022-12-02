ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

No Black jurors chosen for murder trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean

By Harriet Ramos
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RkDbX_0jVDTZmE00

A jury has been chosen for the murder trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, which is scheduled to begin Monday in Tarrant County.

The attorneys and 396th District Court Judge George Gallagher agreed Friday morning on the final selection of 12 jurors and two alternates. Eight men and six women were chosen. None of the jurors are Black. The majority appear to be white, while a few are people of color.

The jury will decide whether Dean is guilty of a crime in the October 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson .

Opening statements are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Monday. Gallagher said he will rule at 8:30 a.m. Monday on the defense’s motion for a change of venue , which if approved, would move the trial out of Tarrant County. The defense filed that motion before the jury selection process, arguing that Dean could not receive a fair trial here.

A pool of about 200 potential jurors was narrowed down to 44 who returned to court Friday before the final panel was chosen. The jurors were picked after filling out a 25-page questionnaire on Monday and two days of individual questioning on Wednesday and Thursday to determine whether they could keep an open mind. The case has received extensive media coverage and sparked protests in the community over a white officer killing a Black woman in her home.

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who represents Jefferson’s family, wrote on Twitter that, “Atatiana’s family is relieved a jury has been selected after over 3 years of waiting but disappointed that not a single black juror was selected to serve.”

Jefferson, 28, had moved into her mother’s home on East Allen Avenue to help care for her mother as her health declined. On the night of the shooting, Jefferson was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew, Zion Carr, who was the only witness inside the house .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39KkdG_0jVDTZmE00
Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed on Oct. 12, 2019, by Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean. Jefferson's family

A neighbor, James Smith, called a police non-emergency line about 2:25 a.m. on Oct. 12, 2019, after noticing doors open at the house, which he thought was unusual. Smith has said that his intent was for police to check on the welfare of the residents , but police classified the call as an open structure.

Dean and Officer Carol Darch responded to the home. Body-camera video released by the police department shows that Dean looked in the front door (which was open with the screen door closed), whispered to Darch, and walked along the driveway to the back of the house. He turned on his flashlight, walked through a gate into the back yard and stood next to a window.

Inside the house, according to the account Zion gave to a civilian forensic interviewer trained to question children, Jefferson told Zion “that she heard noises coming from outside and she took her handgun from her purse.”

Zion said, “Jefferson raised her handgun, pointed it toward the window, then Jefferson was shot and fell to the ground,” according to an affidavit supporting the warrant for Dean’s arrest.

The video shows Dean raise his handgun with his right hand while pointing the flashlight toward the window with his other hand.

Dean yells, “Put your hands up! Show me your hands!” and then immediately pulls the trigger, the video shows, firing once. He did not identify himself as an officer, according to police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xm3JM_0jVDTZmE00
Aaron Dean walks in to a pretrial hearing Nov. 16, 2022, at Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in downtown Fort Worth. Dean, a former Fort Worth police officer, is scheduled for trial Monday on a murder charge in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson. Yffy Yossifor/yyossifor@star-telegram.com

According to court documents, both officers went into the house, where Dean administered CPR while Darch took Zion outside. Jefferson died at the scene.

Two days later, Dean, then 34 years old, resigned from the police department and was arrested.

Family members and protesters have called for justice in the case over the past three years as the trial has been delayed multiple times by the COVID-19 pandemic, scheduling issues with witnesses, and the recusal of original trial judge David Hagerman .

The trial is expected to last about two weeks. Monday will be a half day because the funeral of defense attorney Jim Lane is scheduled for 2 that afternoon.

Legal experts believe the case will hinge on whether jurors believe Dean’s actions were reasonable under the state’s self-defense law.

Gallagher said that Dean has already told the court that if he is found guilty, he wants the jury to decide his punishment. He was required by law to make that decision before the trial begins. Dean’s attorneys also filed a document requesting that the jury give him probation if he is convicted.

This article includes information from the Star-Telegram’s archives.

Comments / 113

gravelord nito
3d ago

This was a tragic incident... this poor woman sitting in her home not bothering a soul and gunned down for nothing... some police officer are just to quick to pull the trigger

Reply
5
Karen Drennon
4d ago

it's only fair they're should've in my opinion!! AND should've allowed media coverage because they were there AND the judge had should NOT have been telling ppl what shirts they CAN'T wear!!!!!

Reply(1)
5
Malikk Austin
3d ago

Well we Not Surprised He being Tried by a Jury of His Peers Tarrant County Has Clearly said No African American in this type of case Isn't Qualified or Competent to be on Jury! I'm not surprised poor Job by DA to allow it

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q92

Violent Felon Kills 2 Women Inside Texas Hospital Room

A repeat violent criminal is behind bars after just recently being released early from prison. 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez has had a rocky criminal history. For the past decade, Hernandez has repeatedly been arrested for aggravated robbery, burglary, and the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. After serving 6...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Aaron Dean's trial set to begin Monday, here's what to expect

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Her name is on streets in Fort Worth, her pictures painted on walls, and on Monday, a jury will begin to determine if Atatiana Jefferson's death three years ago was murder by a police officer.The decision Aaron Dean in that moment, and what the jury believes about it, will determine if he remains free or spends up to life in prison.Dean's defense will likely include that he was sent to check an open building at 2:30 a.m. and saw someone pointing a gun at him.The state is expected to argue Jefferson was protecting herself from someone outside...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

DNA Identifies Missing Fort Worth Teen as Fatal Hit-and-Run Victim

The family of a North Texas teenager killed in a fatal hit-and-run is hoping someone will come forward and identify the driver responsible. Israel Hernandez, 13, was last seen leaving his family's west Fort Worth home at about 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 9. In the days following his disappearance, family...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Athena Strand killed, customer shoots robber, family reunited after 51 years: This week's top stories

DALLAS - 1. Athena Strand found dead after being kidnapped by delivery driver: Wise County sheriff: The heartbreaking story of a 7-year-old Wise County girl's death is now getting national attention. Strand went missing on Wednesday night, her body was found on Friday. 31-year-old delivery driver Tanner Horner is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in connection to her death.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man arrested for Family Dollar shooting charged in second murder

DALLAS - The man accused of killing a Family Dollar employee in Dallas was captured after allegedly committing a second murder in Lancaster. The 22-year-old suspect sits in jail accused of killing two men in two different cities within 36 hours. The Dallas and Lancaster police departments worked together in...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Three Fort Worth officers, driver injured during pursuit, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people, including three police officers, were taken to a hospital after a car pursuit ended in a wreck in Fort Worth Sunday morning. According to Fort Worth police, officers saw a man revving his engine at about 2:30 a.m. on West 7th Street, "as if he was looking for a street race." Police said there was heavy traffic in the area with pedestrians and vehicles since bars had recently closed.
FORT WORTH, TX
ValleyCentral

Missing Irving child found, suspect in custody

IRVING, Texas (FOX 44) – An Amber Alert issued for a missing Irving, Texas child has been discontinued after the child was found and reported safe. The Irving Police Department said Monday afternoon that four-month-old Gianina Martinez is in the process of being reunited with her family. Gianina was previously believed to be in imminent […]
IRVING, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man Kills Alleged Thief While Intervening in an Altercation

A local man was charged with murder after intervening in an alleged shoplifting attempt on Tuesday at the Family Dollar on S Lancaster Road in South Oak Cliff. Kevin J. Jackson, 47, who had entered the store to buy something, found the accused shoplifter, Phillip Betts, 26, fighting with two female employees. He reportedly told the employees to move and fired a gun once, striking Betts, who was later pronounced deceased.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth resident wins $1M in Powerball drawing

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth resident is a million dollars richer after matching 5 of 6 numbers in a Powerball drawing last month. The ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Altamesa Boulevard in Fort Worth. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. The Quick Pick ticket matched all...
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
17K+
Followers
508
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy