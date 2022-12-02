Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Passes $733 Million at Global Box Office
Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has topped the $700 million mark at the global box office after a little over three full weeks of release. After topping the domestic box office for the fourth weekend in a row, the film has made nearly $394 million stateside, and an additional $339 million from overseas territories, for a global box office haul of $733 million.
How 'Willow' Flips the Script on Arranged Marriages in Fantasy
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of Willow.Disney has a long and storied history of featuring arranged marriages within its vast catalog of films in the fantasy genre. We all know the classics like 1959's Sleeping Beauty where Philip and Aurora were betrothed to wed from the day she was born. Aladdin (Jasmine and Jafar) and the Disney Pixar movie, Brave (Merida of DunBroch) relied on the familiar formula as well.
First 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Reactions Call it "Immersive," "Stunning," and Better Than the First Film
Critics, journalists, and more are back from their first visit to Pandora in over a decade, and they have plenty to say in their first reactions to Avatar: The Way of Water. The film is James Cameron's long-awaited return to the world he built in the highest-grossing film of all time, and it looks to set the groundwork for a potential franchise based around Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their family's exploits on the foreign planet.
First ‘You People’ Images Unveils Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy in a Rom-Com Filled With Social Themes
Netflix has released a new trailer and first-look images of You People, the feature directorial debut of Kenya Barris. While the movie was announced as a romantic comedy, Barris will inspect the themes of love through the lenses of social conflict, making You People his new exploration of racial stereotypes in America.
‘You People’ Trailer Reveals Jonah Hill's Plan to Marry Eddie Murphy's Daughter
The first trailer for Kenya Barris' feature directorial debut is here, revealing You People is all about the clashes between people from different generations, ethnic backgrounds, and social classes. Together with the trailer, the movie also got a release date of January 27, 2023. Barris is no stranger to using...
'Twin Peaks' Actor Al Strobel Dead at 83
Actor Al Strobel, best known as the mysterious Phillip Gerard on Twin Peaks, has died. Strobel was 83. Twin Peaks producer Sabrina Sutherland issued a statement on behalf of Strobel's family, stating: "Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel. He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family." Strobel was fondly remembered by Twin Peaks' cast and crew on social media. Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost reminisced at "what a warm and wonderful gentleman he was", and co-star Dana Ashbrook described him as "the sweetest of men...a wonderful storyteller", and marveled at his ability to roll a cigarette one-handed.
Watch Keanu Reeves Take the Stage for 'John Wick: Chapter 4' at CCXP
Time is ticking on Keanu Reeves' return to the underworld in John Wick: Chapter 4. In the run-up to the release of the Chad Stahelski movie, audiences have been treated to new unique posters at the ongoing CCXP, which depicted a fired-up return for the former assassin. During the film's panel, in which Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, the actor discussed what to expect from the upcoming movie, and the franchise at large, even teasing the possibility of a fifth film.
'Black Adam' Crosses $384 Million at the Global Box Office
Warner Bros. and DC Films' Black Adam has completed six weeks at the box office and is currently in the midst of its seventh and given that the film is well into its theatrical run, its latest returns this weekend are modest. Across the weekend, the Dwayne Johnson starring DC Comics adaptation raked in an estimated $2.7million from 74 markets, thus bringing Black Adam's total international earnings to $219.0m and the global (overseas and domestic) sum to date to $384.0m. Black Adam also opened in Japan this weekend - the last major market that had yet to receive the film.
Is 'Andor's Luthen Rael a Jedi?
Andor's first season has concluded with an epic finale. The series focuses on the period of time when the rebellion was just beginning, introducing many early rebellion leaders. Andor sets itself apart from other Star Wars content with a gritty tone and the distinct lack of Jedi. While the tone will stick around, there is hope that a Jedi will appear. The more Star Wars content that fills in the time between the prequel series and the original trilogy, the more Jedi seem to have survived Order 66, so one more isn't out of the question. On top of that, a Jedi appearing in the series would explain Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) familiarity with Jedi fighting methods when he sees Chirrut Îmwe (Donnie Yen) in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. And a certain mysterious character, in particular, has people suspicious: Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård). The character was created for Andor and is a driving force for the rebellion. He serves as a go-between for several rebel factions and is in direct contact with famed rebel leader Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly). Luthen heads a series of spies who are deep in the Empire under the codename Axis. His full backstory is not yet clear, but some fans have theorized that he is a Jedi hiding from the Empire.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Angela Bassett Revealed She Filmed a Scene with [SPOILER]
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently doing a number at the box office. And just like its predecessor, Black Panther, the film has received a wide range of positive reviews. The Ryan Coogler-directed film had the difficult task of paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa while at the same time crafting a new path forward. The success enjoyed by the film so far can be traced back to the exceptional performances put in by the cast members. Angela Bassett, who plays T’Challa’s mother, Queen Ramonda, has seen her performance in the film generate award buzz. Now, the actress who played a grieving mother and queen has spoken about a scene she had filmed with T’Challa’s son, Toussaint (Divine Love Konadu-Sun).
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Featurette Introduces Sophia Brown's Éile as an Elite Warrior
Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin recently released a full-length trailer at CCXP and now as we count down the days to the new series the streamer is teasing the audience with new looks at its various characters. In a new clip released on The Witcher’s official Twitter handle we meet Sophia Brown’s Éile. The streamer reveals, “Éile, an elite warrior from Raven Clan with the voice of a goddess.” The short clip introduces the new warrior as she mysteriously says, “For a while, strings made more sense to me than any blade. Thought I could do more good with a song than a sword. But things change.”
How to Watch 'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’: Showtimes and Streaming Status
Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) is bringing our favorite marionette to life. Del Toro’s Pinocchio is the third retelling of the fairy tale this year alone, as it follows Disney’s most recent remake. The Pacific Rim director loves fantasy stories, evident from his Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. With fairy tales having a special place in del Toro’s heart, it makes perfect sense that his next project is an animated musical based on one of the most famous fairy tales ever written.
‘La Llorona’: How Two Films Handled the Same Legend in One Year
In 2019, two separate adaptations of the Latin American legend of La Llorona were released. The first film to release was part of the ongoing Conjuring Universe called The Curse of La Llorona, which widened the world of Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) more than ever. The other film premiered on the horror streaming service Shudder, simply titled La Llorona, from Guatemalan director Jayro Bustamente. While the two films could not be more different, why did they happen to occur at the same time?
10 Cozy Winter Films to Watch this Festive Season, From 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' to 'Home Alone'
As the year ends, everyone in the Northern Hemisphere starts to experience a quick transition into winter; it's the perfect time of year to spend indoors, snuggled up, and watching various perfectly suited films for the season. Whether it be the likes of some festive classics such as Home Alone...
The 'Terrifier' Series Proves the Grindhouse Is Still Alive and Profitable
In the entire history of film, the moving image has never been clearer! Forget HD, movies are being shot in 8K, IMAX, and more! Every time there is an advancement in image technology, it seems as though we've reached the pinnacle of what is capable in potential resolution, only to top ourselves shortly after. But how good of a thing is this really? For documentary filmmaking, this is wonderful. Having the chance to capture the world around us in a clarity that places audiences at the bases of volcanoes or in outer space is a dream. But what about blockbuster filmmaking? Well, I guess it depends on the type of movie that you're making. Modern audiences seem trained to expect the crystal clear digital images found both in big budget tent pole features and surprise indie hits, but these very audiences are also starting to prove otherwise. This fall, an independent horror sensation rolled into theaters and rocked the Halloween season harder than any other - Terrifier 2, directed by Damien Leone. It's a movie that had a $250,000 budget, yet went on to gross $11.5 million dollars at the box office. More than anything, Terrifier 2 proves that no matter what budget a movie has, if big scares are promised, people will show up in droves.
Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, Alfre Woodard, and More Join ‘The Book of Clarence’
A staggering number of new cast members have been confirmed to join Legendary Pictures’ The Book of Clarence, a follow-up to writer, director, composer and producer, Jeymes Samuel’s success on his 2021 BAFTA-winning feature debut, The Harder They Fall. Academy Award nominee, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Golden Globe Award...
'Willow' Wields Tired Fantasy Tropes to Its Advantage
Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1 & 2 of Willow. 1988’s Willow remains a cult classic for good reason, holding strong as a highly-entertaining fantasy story with a unique setting and a cast of sympathetic characters. However, as much as we love the movie, we must admit Willow is a fruit of its time regarding female representation. That’s because the only female protagonist, Sorsha (Joanne Whalley), is a fierce warrior that abandons her duties just because Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) says a few sweet words to her. While we are sympathetic to the effects a young and shirtless Kilmer can have on the mind, that doesn’t excuse Willow from reproducing some nasty clichés regarding women being unable to resist the charms of a handsome scoundrel that steals a kiss.
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Will Reboot the Franchise
No longer a 'sequel' in disguise, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be a reboot to the Transformers franchise. Director Steven Caple Jr. and the film's star, Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) revealed as much in an interview with Black Girl Nerds. Until this point, it had not been confirmed that Rise of the Beasts would be a reboot (though with the various storylines, this does make sense).
7 Best New Movies on Hulu in December 2022
These seven new films to Hulu this month explore the depth of familial and otherwise social relationships with prodding, akin to starting a fire in the coldest of winters. While some of these films dip into work bonds and others into the intimate sphere, all engagements are fraying or frayed, so what we see are the cracks on display. There are a few films that expand this inquiry, querying humans’ relationships to nature and animal life. What happens when we get close, or too close?
'Servant' Season 4 Trailer Shows Leanne Grayson as an Unstoppable Force of Nature
M. Night Shyamalan is an acclaimed filmmaker and producer, best known for his work in the supernatural genre. With highly lauded films such as the 1999's The Sixth Sense and the 2016's Split, it is not surprising at this point if another Shymalan-directed and produced piece turns out to be successful at giving the audiences the chills and thrills. Servant Season 4 has a new trailer that shows Uncle George returning to tell more about Leanne Grayson and the "death and destruction" she brought to the Turner family. To no one's surprise, the trailer promises a more terrifying and eerie conclusion to the series.
