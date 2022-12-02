ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLOX

Gulfport man pleads guilty to burning cross to intimidate Black neighbors

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man faces up to a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to a federal hate crime for burning a cross in his front yard. Prosecutors say Axel Cox, 24, admitted burning the cross to intimidate his Black neighbors. He also used threatening and racially derogatory remarks toward them. Cox said he gathered supplies from his home, put together a wooden cross in his front yard and propped it up so his neighbors could see it. He then doused the cross with motor oil and lit it on fire.
WJTV 12

Two former MDOC officials indicted for excessive force against inmate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Mississippi returned an indictment that was unsealed on Thursday, December 1 charging two former Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) officials with deprivation of rights under color of law. According to court documents, both Jessica Hill, a correctional officer at the Central Mississippi […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile woman charged with bilking elderly victims in sweepstakes scam

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police investigating complaints of a scam traced payments to an address on Basil Street in 2018 and charged a woman who lived there with financial exploitation of an elderly person. A judge found probable cause to send the charge to a grand jury, but then the...
thegazebogazette.com

Pass Christian Felony Suspect Caught by County

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Clay Necaise was taken into custody for Felony Malicious Mischief after being arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department. This stems from an investigation that the Pass Christian Police Department began conducting in October related to catalytic converter thefts. The suspect was arrested by...
WJTV 12

Man accused of firing shotgun at Forrest County deputy

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested after he allegedly shot at a Forrest County deputy in the Glendale community on Friday, December 2. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said deputies were responding to a report of a disturbance on Scenic Drive. As the first deputy arrived at the scene, […]
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi paroling fewer inmates despite more eligibility

Mississippi is paroling fewer inmates now than it did before expanding parole eligibility in 2021. The state Parole Board chairman told lawmakers Tuesday the board is more closely examining inmates’ prison records. Jeffrey Belk told a legislative committee the board is not seeking to release a particular percentage of...
WLBT

Jackson, MSDH face federal audit related to water system spending

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - Jackson’s ongoing water issues have prompted more federal inquiry into the city, the state of Mississippi and the federal government itself. EPA’s Office of Inspector General recently announced it was launching an audit into how the city of Jackson and the Mississippi State Department of Health spent federal dollars in relation to the city’s water system.
WDSU

St. Tammany sheriff arrests 15-year-old and 18-year-old for murder

The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office has announced that two people have been arrested for a fatal shooting that happened on Monday. According to officials, a 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested on Dec. 2 for first-degree murder. He will also be charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. He will...
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi governor pleased Jackson ‘mayor will no longer be overseeing’ water system beleaguered by ‘incompetence’

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves response over the Justice Department’s decision to intervene in the Jackson water crisis:. It is excellent news for anyone who cares about the people of Jackson that the Mayor will no longer be overseeing the city’s water system. It is now out of the city’s control, and will be overseen by a federal court.
WJTV 12

Four charged with child endangerment after Forrest County drug bust

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Four women were arrested on felony child endangerment charges in Forrest County after a drug bust. Investigators said the 12th Circuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team completed an investigation on Wednesday, November 30 after receiving information about illegal drug activity at a home in the Dixie community. During the investigation, authorities […]

