GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man faces up to a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to a federal hate crime for burning a cross in his front yard. Prosecutors say Axel Cox, 24, admitted burning the cross to intimidate his Black neighbors. He also used threatening and racially derogatory remarks toward them. Cox said he gathered supplies from his home, put together a wooden cross in his front yard and propped it up so his neighbors could see it. He then doused the cross with motor oil and lit it on fire.

2 DAYS AGO