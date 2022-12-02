Read full article on original website
Two women plead guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana
Two women have pled guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana.
Man who escaped Mississippi sheriff transport van captured in Louisiana. Two others arrested for reportedly helping in the escape.
A Mississippi escapee who jumped from a transport van after being picked up by deputies last week has been captured in Louisiana. On Dec. 1, Javier Kidd was captured in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana at a local hotel, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. On. Nov. 28, Kidd jumped...
WLOX
Gulfport man pleads guilty to burning cross to intimidate Black neighbors
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man faces up to a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to a federal hate crime for burning a cross in his front yard. Prosecutors say Axel Cox, 24, admitted burning the cross to intimidate his Black neighbors. He also used threatening and racially derogatory remarks toward them. Cox said he gathered supplies from his home, put together a wooden cross in his front yard and propped it up so his neighbors could see it. He then doused the cross with motor oil and lit it on fire.
Two former MDOC officials indicted for excessive force against inmate
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Mississippi returned an indictment that was unsealed on Thursday, December 1 charging two former Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) officials with deprivation of rights under color of law. According to court documents, both Jessica Hill, a correctional officer at the Central Mississippi […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile woman charged with bilking elderly victims in sweepstakes scam
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police investigating complaints of a scam traced payments to an address on Basil Street in 2018 and charged a woman who lived there with financial exploitation of an elderly person. A judge found probable cause to send the charge to a grand jury, but then the...
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Felony Suspect Caught by County
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Clay Necaise was taken into custody for Felony Malicious Mischief after being arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department. This stems from an investigation that the Pass Christian Police Department began conducting in October related to catalytic converter thefts. The suspect was arrested by...
Mississippi man accused of arson, arrested on multiple charge after attempting to flee deputies
A Mississippi man wanted on arson charges, is behind bars on multiple charges after he attempted to flee from deputies. According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Roy Ray Duncan attempted to run on foot when deputies attempted to serve him with arrested warrant for Arson in the 5200 block of Magnolia-Progress Road in Magnolia.
Mississippi teen receives 120 years for armed robbery, kidnapping incidents
A Mississippi teen has been sentenced to 120 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping in Forrest County. Jkwon O. Page, 18, was sentenced to 30 years for each count. Judge Bob Helfrich allowed 60 of the years to run...
A Mississippi man was arrested and charged with mayhem after police said he bit off another man's nose in an argument over golf
Bay St. Louis Police Department said when officers found the victim with ""with a disfiguring facial injury."
Suspect in Covington Murders Transferred After Escape Attempt
Antonio Tyson, who was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail earlier this week by Covington Police, has been transferred to the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola after a failed escape attempt.
YAHOO!
Troubled south Mississippi man becomes another casualty in rising number of jail suicides
Almost a year has passed since Harlene Blair of McHenry last saw her 21-year-old son Eli Marrero, alive. Now she wonders if she’ll ever find out why he died in law enforcement custody. Blair told MCIR she was told her son was found hanging from a light fixture in...
5 Army soldiers arrested after allegedly raping and drugging two women in Louisiana
Five Fort Polk soldiers were arrested after raping two women.
Man accused of firing shotgun at Forrest County deputy
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested after he allegedly shot at a Forrest County deputy in the Glendale community on Friday, December 2. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said deputies were responding to a report of a disturbance on Scenic Drive. As the first deputy arrived at the scene, […]
Mississippi paroling fewer inmates despite more eligibility
Mississippi is paroling fewer inmates now than it did before expanding parole eligibility in 2021. The state Parole Board chairman told lawmakers Tuesday the board is more closely examining inmates’ prison records. Jeffrey Belk told a legislative committee the board is not seeking to release a particular percentage of...
WLBT
Jackson, MSDH face federal audit related to water system spending
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - Jackson’s ongoing water issues have prompted more federal inquiry into the city, the state of Mississippi and the federal government itself. EPA’s Office of Inspector General recently announced it was launching an audit into how the city of Jackson and the Mississippi State Department of Health spent federal dollars in relation to the city’s water system.
WDSU
St. Tammany sheriff arrests 15-year-old and 18-year-old for murder
The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office has announced that two people have been arrested for a fatal shooting that happened on Monday. According to officials, a 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested on Dec. 2 for first-degree murder. He will also be charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. He will...
Teens arrested in connection to Slidell driver, passenger shootings
Two teenagers were arrested by St. Tammany Parish detectives Friday morning in connection to a shooting earlier in the week that left a 19-year-old driver dead and a passenger wounded.
Marijuana will be illegal on this Mississippi university campus — regardless of state’s new medical cannabis laws
Despite Mississippi’s Medical Cannabis Program, at least one state university will not allow marijuana on campus, even if a student or staff member is legally participating in the state’s medical marijuana program. The Daily Mississippian, the student newspaper for the University of Mississippi, reports that university officials have...
Mississippi governor pleased Jackson ‘mayor will no longer be overseeing’ water system beleaguered by ‘incompetence’
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves response over the Justice Department’s decision to intervene in the Jackson water crisis:. It is excellent news for anyone who cares about the people of Jackson that the Mayor will no longer be overseeing the city’s water system. It is now out of the city’s control, and will be overseen by a federal court.
Four charged with child endangerment after Forrest County drug bust
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Four women were arrested on felony child endangerment charges in Forrest County after a drug bust. Investigators said the 12th Circuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team completed an investigation on Wednesday, November 30 after receiving information about illegal drug activity at a home in the Dixie community. During the investigation, authorities […]
