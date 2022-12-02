ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Reports of a vehicle fire on Madison Pike in Fort Wright

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Reports of a vehicle fire on Madison Pike in Fort Wright. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Semi blocking lane along south I-71/75, cleared

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The semi-truck blocking the right lane along southbound I-71/75 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a semi-truck that lost part of its load on the interstate in northern Kentucky, Monday evening. According to...
Report of a crash on North Bend Road in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash at 3404 North Bend Road in Green Township, vehicle left the roadway. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Man pardoned by former Kentucky governor convicted of strangulation

A man released from prison on a pardon from former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has been convicted of strangulation and domestic violence. According to Kenton Country Prosecutor Rob Sanders, Johiem Bandy, 20, is accused of attacking three different women. He was found guilty in one of the cases, last week.
Ohio's minimum wage to increase on Jan. 1, 2023

Ohio's minimum wage is about to rise again, with the rate increasing for nontipped employees by 80 cents an hour, from $9.30 to $10.10. Workers who receive tips will get a wage increase from $4.65 to $5.05. That increases are slated to begin on Jan. 1. The minimum wage will...
