Video: Couple holds wedding in the grocery store where they met
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (Video above: KPNX via CNN) — Brenda and Dennis Delgado decided to tie the knot in the same place they met — the grocery store. The senior citizens from Arizona also got engaged in the same spot — aisle eight to be exact — in 2021.
Report of a crash on Lakota Drive at Union Centre Boulevard in West Chester
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Report of a crash on Lakota Drive at Union Centre Boulevard in West Chester. A car hit a pole, unknown injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Reports of a vehicle fire on Madison Pike in Fort Wright
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Reports of a vehicle fire on Madison Pike in Fort Wright. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Semi blocking lane along south I-71/75, cleared
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The semi-truck blocking the right lane along southbound I-71/75 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a semi-truck that lost part of its load on the interstate in northern Kentucky, Monday evening. According to...
Firefighters extinguish fire at apartment complex in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — West Chester firefighters extinguished a small fire at an apartment building on Founders Row in West Chester Township, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Firefighters were called to the 6800 block of Founders Row...
Report of a crash on North Bend Road in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash at 3404 North Bend Road in Green Township, vehicle left the roadway. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
'There's an alligator out there': Cat finds severed alligator head in Wisconsin lake
"I looked out there in the calm water and I said, there's an alligator out there." Wendy Wiesehuegel says she has seen a lot of wildlife in her more than two decades living on Wisconsin's Lake Keesus, but never an alligator. In fact, she wasn't really convinced of what she...
Troopers investigating crashes on I-75 in West Chester causing backups
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol says they are investigating a crash, and say there could be a second, on I-75 in West Chester. Troopers say the crashes have I-75 northbound backed up. According to officials, West Chester fire transported at least one person from a...
Man pardoned by former Kentucky governor convicted of strangulation
A man released from prison on a pardon from former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has been convicted of strangulation and domestic violence. According to Kenton Country Prosecutor Rob Sanders, Johiem Bandy, 20, is accused of attacking three different women. He was found guilty in one of the cases, last week.
Ohio's minimum wage to increase on Jan. 1, 2023
Ohio's minimum wage is about to rise again, with the rate increasing for nontipped employees by 80 cents an hour, from $9.30 to $10.10. Workers who receive tips will get a wage increase from $4.65 to $5.05. That increases are slated to begin on Jan. 1. The minimum wage will...
