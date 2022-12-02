ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 44

Linda Jean
3d ago

all states are requiring this. and it sucks just another way to make money on the legal people that avidly live here and pay taxes. we're the only ones they can get money from.

Reply
10
unexcceptable
3d ago

Wait, I thought having to prove you’re a U.S. citizen was racist..🤔

Reply
15
Related
centraloregondaily.com

REAL ID requirement delayed another two years

The Department of Homeland Security announced Monday that it is delaying the enforcement of REAL ID another two years. The deadline for residents of states, including Oregon, to become REAL ID compliant was May 3, 2023. DHS now says it will be May 7, 2025, to give states and the District of Columbia the extra time they need to make sure residents get REAL ID-compliant drivers licenses or identification cards.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies

A Lake Oswego-based solar energy company has spurned a Northwest government partnership by launching its own bid to win hundreds of millions in federal dollars to create a green hydrogen production network across Oregon and Washington.  In November, Obsidian Renewables applied to the U.S. Department of Energy to become a green hydrogen hub for the […] The post Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Measure 114: Mid-Willamette Valley law enforcement leaders give their takes

On Dec. 8, law enforcement leaders in the mid-Willamette Valley and the rest of Oregon will be faced with a choice: whether to enforce the state’s newest gun law. Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 in the Nov. 8 General Election with 50.7% voting yes and 49.4% voting no, state Secretary of State records show.
OREGON STATE
mybasin.com

Ballot Measure 114 Update from Sherriff Kaber

The last release from this office concerning Ballot Measure 114 and implications to lawful firearms owners was almost a month ago. We have not issued more public updates due to the ever changing stream of confusing and inaccurate information and the unfortunate fact that no clear answers were available. In the meantime, our office has been following developments and offering input in order to be able to react as quickly as possible should a court challenge not result in an injunction to BM114, and the permitting system remains a requirement beginning December 8th, 2022. In order to administer a permit system, we will need to hire staff and make other costly modifications to provide a way for people to obtain a permit to legally purchase firearms. Despite the fact that I believe this to be an unconstitutional requirement, if we don’t put a permit system in place then we will be depriving you the pathway to purchase firearms in the future; which is not my goal. According to the measure, the Oregon State Police has been given the responsibility to develop the permit system, write administrative rules, and prepare for the onslaught of criminal background and fingerprint checks that will begin cascading in next week. They sound confident in their published statements, but the reality is the system is not capable of handling the sheer increase in requests as evidenced by the tremendous backlog in the firearm purchase queue. If you’re a firearms purchaser trying to buy a gun before the law takes effect you are already aware of what this means.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

ODOT official says Oregon drivers need to adapt quickly to early and intense winter conditions

Winter conditions have taken some drivers off guard, already. A transportation official is sharing motorist basics to avoid icy accidents. Thursday night, police and emergency personnel from Eugene and Springfield responded to a multi-car pileup on Franklin Boulevard, under I-5. Authorities noted that snowmelt during the day refroze after sunset, creating black ice.
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Great Coastal Gale of '07 Tore Into Oregon Coast 15 Years Ago - Video

(Oregon Coast) – For those who were around, it's hard to believe it's now been 15 years since the Great Coastal Gale of '07 came in and wrecked an enormous chunk of the Oregon coast and Washington coast, cutting off power for more than a week in some places and knocking down entire chunks of forest along Highway 26 (which you can still see). Trees were down everywhere, numerous roads were blocked and most passes between the valley and areas like Lincoln City, Tillamook and Seaside were closed off by major debris. Power was out from Astoria down through Waldport, phone lines were on the fritz in many places, and internet was gone for quite a few for a time. The storm was at least 48 hours of what one person called “like Hiroshima out there.” (All photos / video Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
WASHINGTON STATE
KTVZ

Brooks Resources chooses Bend man’s winning photo for 2023 wall calendar

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Brooks Resources Corporation’s annual tradition of a wall calendar featuring an iconic image of Central Oregon has been released. Last year was the first time the company held a photo contest for the featured image, and its success encouraged them to issue another contest for the 2023 edition.
BEND, OR
wholecommunity.news

Online sessions Dec. 6, Dec. 8 for Willamette dams 30-year plan

A new 30-year plan is proposed for the 13 Willamette basin dams and reservoirs---including the eight upstream from the Eugene - Springfield metro area. To share information about its proposed 30-year plan for operation and maintenance of 13 Willamette Basin dams and reservoirs, the Corps will be holding two virtual open house meetings this week:
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Oregon to pay $2.5M settlement following adjudicated teenager’s death by suicide

The family of a teenager who died by suicide while in an Oregon agency’s custody has reached a $2.5 million settlement agreement, exactly three years after his death. While judicially committed to the care of the Oregon Youth Authority, Brett Bruns, 19, lived at Looking Glass Community Services, a 24-hour supervised group facility in Eugene. The legal complaint says a supervisor, Nicholas Brown, placed Bruns on suicide watch after seeing him tie his shoelaces into a noose.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Read Oregon’s defense of strict new gun, ammo limits in Measure 114

The Oregon attorney general’s office filed a response to the first lawsuit challenging Measure 114. In its response, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum’s office argued large-capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds are not “arms” protected by the Second Amendment and the state’s new requirement for a permit to purchase a gun will withstand constitutional scrutiny.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy