Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Five Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
wccbcharlotte.com
Tasty Tuesday: Patty & The Dogs Food Truck
CHARLOTTE, NC — Patty & The Dogs Food Truck stopped by Rising to show us how to make Patty’s Patty, Carolina Dingo, and St. Bernard dogs. To learn more, click here.
wccbcharlotte.com
Winterizing Your Car
CHARLOTTE N.C. – This week is North Carolina Winter Weather Preparedness Week and while snow and ice might not be on our minds right now – it’s that time to start thinking of ways to prepare for winter weather when it comes to our cars. WCCB Charlotte’s Emma Mondo has 5 tips from the experts!
kiss951.com
Get Free Admission To Speedway Christmas Tonight!
Huge news if you’re looking to see some Christmas lights tonight. While you can still take that scenic neighborhood drive, or venture through the McAdenville traffic, there is another free option to take advantage of. That’s right the Speedway Christmas Lights are free tonight, December 6th, for the first 250 cars in line. Charlotte Motor Speedway made the announcement this morning on its social media pages.
wccbcharlotte.com
Families Grieving During Holidays Come Together At CMPD Memorial Tree Lighting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The holiday season is an especially challenging time for the families of murder and traffic accident victims. Tuesday night, many of those grieving came together for CMPD’s memorial tree lighting. Andrea Long lost two sons to gun violence on June 30, 2008. Teen brothers Terry...
wccbcharlotte.com
Making Date Night Special With PopUp Datez
CHARLOTTE, NC — Popup Datez stopped by Rising to show off a winter wonderland in a igloo. Popup Datez creates a unique experience for couples, families, or friends. Whether you’re marking a personal milestone or celebrating a family graduation, Popup Datez have you covered with a luxurious design, unforgettable music, floral arrangements and more.
WBTV
Change to Charlotte pet owner law could help crowded animal shelters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A city council vote to change an ordinance concerning pet owners may help animal shelters at capacity. If an animal needs to be taken away from an owner because of neglect or abuse, an owner could previously appeal the decision within 30 days. This would leave the pet at the shelter for up to a month.
WCNC
Trying Pilk, the new Pepsi holiday drink
Wake Up Charlotte's Chris Mulcahy and Briana Harper try Pilk. It's inspired by a "dirty soda" TikTok trend, where people add cream and syrup to their soda.
caldwelljournal.com
Catawba County Animal Shelter, Park System launch Pup ‘n Play
NEWTON, NC (December 6, 2022) — What would a shelter dog love almost as much as finding his forever home? Playing with other dogs, of course!. To help make both happen, the Catawba County Animal Shelter and the Catawba County Park System have partnered to create Pup ‘n Play. Starting December 6, anyone who adopts a dog from the Catawba County Animal Shelter will receive a coupon for a free annual pass to the Catawba County Park System’s three dog parks (a $20 value). To obtain the pass, the coupon may be presented along with a completed dog park application and the dog’s current vaccination records at any of the County’s three dog parks.
Two dogs in North Carolina need adopting amid potential euthanasia at overwhelmed shelter
The Charlotte-Mecklenberg Animal Care & Control shelter in North Carolina is currently at capacity and may face tough choices in the future. Macy and Coco are two dogs desperate for a home.
wccbcharlotte.com
Space Craft Announces Development Of Two New Multifamily Apartments In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – Space Craft, the team behind The Joinery, Charlotte’s first “trail and transit-focused” development, announces the development of two more thoughtfully-designed, boutique apartment buildings coming to the NoDa and Belmont neighborhoods in Spring 2023. Led by Harrison Tucker, CEO, Space Craft is...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gastonia Gathers To Celebrate Christmas
GASTONIA, N.C. — Hundreds of people turned out in Gastonia for this year’s Christmas in the City Parade on Sunday. Dozens of floats, along with several high school bands, glided down Main Street. The parade featured Santa, entertainment, and vendors. Some familiar faces from WCCB-TV also got to...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mindy Kaling: The Office Too Inappropriate To Air Now
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Mindy Kaling is not convinced that The Office would be successful if it aired in 2022. In an interview on GMA, Kaling admitted that it would likely be canceled because of how inappropriate the jokes and characters are. She added that people are offended at different things than they were in 2013. When asked what her character Kelly Kapoor would be doing in a 2022 version of The Office, Kaling responded that she would have quit to become an influencer, and likely would be canceled.
wccbcharlotte.com
Morganton Set To Shut Down For Christmas Parade
MORGANTON, N.C. –Downtown Morganton is all lit up for Christmas. Soon, it will be lit up with smiles as the parade goes by. “It’s truly going to be magical,” said Abby Nelson. Nelson would know, she’s in charge of putting on the parade. Every year, spectators...
wccbcharlotte.com
Some Schools Delayed Wednesday Because Of Dense Fog
LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County, South Carolina school district will operate on a 2 hour delay Wednesday. According to Bryan Vaughn, the Director of Safety and Transportation, because of a dense fog there is concern about students at bus stops and traveling in the fog and darkness. A...
Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
Three Kinds Of Stress
CHARLOTTE – This is the season for the world to bustle and stay busy, go to parties and get in the spirit of the holidays. What can you do to keep your attitude positive and manage your stress? Why massage of course. This is the perfect time to treat yourself and get into the habit of taking care of your mind and body. Let’s take a look at different kinds of stress.
Atrium Health nurse help saves life of fellow passenger on plane
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Atrium Health Lincoln nurse, Kassondra Josey, was on her way home from Las Vegas when a fellow passenger had a medical emergency requiring her skills to be used 30,000 feet in the air. Over Texas, Josey was watching a movie when her husband nudged her arm...
qcnews.com
2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire
Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in Salisbury, authorities confirm with Queen City News. 2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire. Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in...
iheart.com
Wildfire Under Investigation, Murder Suspects Arrested in HenCo.
Asheville Schools Extend Interim Superintendent Contract. (Asheville, NC) -- Asheville's interim superintendent will serve through the end of the school year. The district's board of education approved a six-month contract extension for Dr. Jim Causby on Friday. A deeper search for a permanent superintendent is expected to start later this month when new school board members are sworn-in. The previous superintendent, Gene Freeman, retired this fall.
CMPD: Person in custody over rock with hate speech thrown through Charlotte daycare
A rock containing hate speech and threats toward children was thrown through a daycare window on Monday and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said it is tied to last week's park ranger shooting.
