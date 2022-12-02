ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bah Humbug! The Best 'A Christmas Carol' Movies

By Michael Patrick
Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is one of the most famous Christmas stories ever written. Over the decades, the story has been adapted into a wide variety of A Christmas Carol movies. Some movies lean into the scarier aspects of the story, while others produce a more comedic result. Whether you're a fan of cartoons, musicals, comedies or other genres, there's a version of A Christmas Carol for you.

The Best A Christmas Carol Movies

Spirited (2022)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KnzmN_0jVDS5Rs00
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in "Spirited" Claire Folger/Apple TV+

Will Ferrell stars as the ghost of Christmas present, who faces his toughest challenge yet: Ryan Reynolds. The Deadpool actor plays a cutthroat media consultant who has no problem lying to get his way, even if it ruins other people's lives.

Spirited is a, well, spirited musical, and it's as hilarious as it is heartfelt—and Octavia Spencer is splendid as Reynolds' colleague (and Ferrell's crush).

Stream Spirited on Apple TV+.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (2022)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GldCB_0jVDS5Rs00
"Scrooge: A Christmas Carol" Netflix

This animated Netflix movie features Luke Evans as Scrooge. The director described the movie as having everything fans of A Christmas Carol will expect, but in new and unexpected ways.

Stream Scrooge: A Christmas Carol on Netflix.

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14GouK_0jVDS5Rs00
"The Muppet Christmas Carol" starring Michael Caine Disney

Gonzo takes the place of Charles Dickens and tells the classic story, which now features mostly muppet characters. Michael Caine is one of the few humans in the movie and plays a version of Scrooge that employs a frog to review his books.

Stream The Muppet Christmas Carol on Disney+.

Scrooged (1988)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LXP3L_0jVDS5Rs00
Bill Murray and David Johansen in "Scrooged" Paramount Pictures

In 1988, Bill Murray starred in this modern (at the time) retelling of the classic story. Murray stars as a TV exec who mistreats his employees and earns himself a visit from the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future.

Stream Scrooged on Prime Video, Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

A Christmas Carol (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XzCPb_0jVDS5Rs00
Disney's "A Christmas Carol" (2009) starring Jim Carrey Disney

In the mid-to-late 2000s, several movies were released using motion capture technology, including this Jim Carrey-led version of A Christmas Carol. While the technology didn't take off (audiences found the results to be a little creepy), this film really allows Carrey to stretch his acting chops.

Stream A Christmas Carol (2009) on Disney+.

A Christmas Carol (1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVEz4_0jVDS5Rs00
"A Christmas Carol" (1999) starring Patrick Stewart TNT Productions

For people looking for a more classic telling of the story, Patrick Stewart's 1999 made-for-TV version should do the trick. The movie, which premiered on TNT, was inspired by Stewart's series of one-man shows of the classic story.

Stream A Christmas Carol (1999) on Vudu.

A Flintstones Christmas Carol (1994)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gjNYF_0jVDS5Rs00
"A Flintstones Christmas Carol" Hanna-Barbera

Fred Flintstone lands the lead role in a community production of A Christmas Carol. Unfortunately, the role goes to his head and he starts to act like a real Scrooge himself. (Also, theoretically, wouldn't Fred Flintstone pre-date the first Christmas? Just saying.)

Rent A Flintstones Christmas Carol on Vudu.

Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol (1962)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hY1Bo_0jVDS5Rs00
"Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol" DreamWorks Classics

Similarly to The Flintstones, this special features Mr. Magoo starring in a fictionalized stage production of the play. Not surprisingly, Magoo's eyesight issues cause some issues during the play. A fun fact: This is Kelsey Grammer's favorite Christmas special!

Stream Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol on Peacock.

Mickey's Christmas Carol (1983)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cDo8r_0jVDS5Rs00
"Mickey's Christmas Carol" Disney

Scrooge McDuck was originally named after the lead character in A Christmas Carol, so it made sense for Disney to make its own version starring the miserly quacker. Mickey fills in for Bob Cratchit and Goofy portrays Jacob Marley.

Stream Mickey's Christmas Carol on Disney+.

A Christmas Carol (1997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14IuPr_0jVDS5Rs00
"A Christmas Carol" (1997) DiC Entertainment

Back in the '80s and '90s, DiC Entertainment reigned supreme in the world of children's cartoons, producing such hits as Inspector Gadget, Rainbow Brite, G.I. Joe, Captain Planet and many of the Super Mario cartoons. In 1997, the production company released its own version of A Christmas Carol starring the always-fantastic Tim Curry as Ebenezer Scrooge, Whoopi Goldberg as the Ghost of Christmas Present and Ed Asner as Jacob Marley.

Stream A Christmas Carol (1997) on Pluto TV and Roku.

Scrooge (1970)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QtTOJ_0jVDS5Rs00
Alec Guinness as Jacob Marley and Albert Finney as Ebenezer Scrooge in "Scrooge" Cinema Center Films

The tagline for this 1970 version of the film asked "What the dickens have they done to Scrooge?" This movie is one of the earliest films to make the story a musical and starred a pre-Star Wars Alec Guinness as Jacob Marley and Albert Finney as Ebenezer Scrooge.

Stream Scrooge on Paramount+ and PLEX.

Bah, Humduck! A Looney Tunes Christmas (2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HZvg1_0jVDS5Rs00
"Bah Humduck! A Looney Tunes Christmas" Warner Bros. Animation

When Bugs Bunny discovers Daffy Duck mistreating his employees at his megastore, the bunny warns the duck about the dangers of behaving that way near Christmas. When Daffy doesn't listen, he then finds himself stuck in his own Christmas Carol.

Rent or buy Bah Humduck! A Looney Tunes Christmas on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Redbox, Vudu and YouTube.

Christmas Carol: The Movie (2001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49dPUG_0jVDS5Rs00
Nicolas Cage in "A Christmas Carol: The Movie" MGM

Nicolas Cage has really done everything, including A Christmas Carol: The Movie. This British film features the famous/infamous actor as Jacob Marley, with Kate Winslet and Simon Callow also starring.

Stream A Christmas Carol: The Movie on Prime Video, Pluto TV, Roku and Tubi.

The Stingiest Man in Town (1978)

Rankin/Bass is most famous for their stop-motion animated holiday specials, but they also produced a traditionally animated version of The Hobbit in 1977. A year later, the production company would release its own version of A Christmas Carol which featured a similar animation style to The Hobbit. The Stingiest Man In Town stars Walter Matthau as the titular miser.

A Diva's Christmas Carol (2000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x5peK_0jVDS5Rs00
Kathy Griffin as the Ghost of Christmas Past and Vanessa Williams as Ebony Scrooge in "A Diva's Christmas Carol" VH1

A fabulous Vanessa Williams stars as Ebony Scrooge, who is one of the world's most successful pop singers in this VH1 original movie. It turns out, not even pop stars can escape the wrath of Christmas ghosts looking to teach them a lesson.

Next, check out the 100 best Christmas movies ever.

