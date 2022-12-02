“I will betroth you to Me forever; I will betroth you in righteousness and justice, in love and compassion.”

Read full article on original website
WLBT
3 On Your Side Special Report: Turning Pain To Purpose
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many people are preparing for a holiday devoted to giving thanks and celebrating with friends and family. For a Madison clinical psychologist who has suffered unimaginable losses including her best friend, her daughter and then her husband all within a year, she shares with us how she is Turning her Pain into Purpose. Her message is inspirational and filled with hope and healing.
WLBT
Mississippi sixth-graders bring holiday cheer to Jackson nursing home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students at Saint Richard Catholic School stopped by a nursing home to deliver some holiday cheer early Friday. Sixth-grade students wished a Merry Christmas to the residents of the Manhattan Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. It started as a service project that has turned into an annual...
mageenews.com
“Let us love one another, for love comes from God.”
The Scriptural passage for today is found in 1 John 4:7: "Dear friends, let us love one another, for love comes from God. Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God." Here the writer is speaking of the kind of love God has for us and the type we should have for our fellow man, and that's "agape" love, not "eros" or romantic love. If we know God personally and have accepted Him as our Lord and Savior, we possess "agape" love and are urged to share it with others. This love is a natural byproduct of being a Christian, because Jesus is our supreme example, and we know that God is love.
BET
Maisie Brown, 21, Is Becoming the Face and Voice of the Jackson Water Crisis
Activism often means going big—organizing a march for justice or starting a social media campaign—but for Maisie Brown, activism starts locally. In response to the ongoing Mississippi water crisis, the 21-year-old sophomore and political science major at Jackson State University, one of the largest HBCUs, is leading the effort to deliver drinking water to residents who can’t make it to the city’s distribution centers.
WLBT
Christmas parades happening December 2-3
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for a family-friendly holiday event this weekend, several cities are hosting their annual Christmas parades, beginning Friday, December 2. Here’s a list of each city in the Jackson metro area hosting a parade, including the event route. The City of Ridgeland...
MSNBC
The systemic problems at the root of Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis
Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, have been unable to access clean, safe water for weeks, which has led to the Justice Department suing the city and appointing a third party to oversee reforms to the water system. Abre' Conner, Director of Environmental and Climate Justice for the NAACP, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez. Conner explained how the Jackson water crisis is a microcosm of what Black communities across America face and what accountability would look like for those struggling to find safe water.Dec. 4, 2022.
mageenews.com
Beverly Sue Tatum Cumberland, 71 of Mendenhall, Mississippi
(June 25, 1951 – December 2, 2022) Beverly Sue Tatum Cumberland, 71 of Mendenhall, Mississippi passed away from her earthly...
natureworldnews.com
Southern Storms Damaged Popular Christmas Attraction in Mississippi Town of Columbia; Communities Helped to Rebuild
As many residents prepared for the much-awaited Christmas and winter season, the Mississippi town of Colombia was a spotlight of Christmas celebration in the small town. However, the recent southern storms rampaged and destroyed the area's beautiful and popular Christmas attraction. As December reached the Meteorological winter, severe weather conditions...
WAPT
Jackson Councilman Stokes wants federal help in city's crime crisis
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants federal help to deal with the city's ongoing crime crisis. Stokes plans to make his proposal at Tuesday's city council meeting. The plan calls for cases of violent crime that involve felons with guns to be referred to the...
mageenews.com
Mary Boykin Evans formerly of Magee, Mississippi
Mary Boykin Evans passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the age of 96. She was born on October 1, 1926, to Talmadge and Rose Smith Boykin.
philadelphiaobserver.com
What Happened To Markell Noah? 12-Year-Old Dies In Russian Roulette Game In Jackson, Mississippi
Recently, 12-year-old Markell Noah of Jackson, Mississippi, was reported missing only to be found dead in an abandoned home later the same day. According to the Jackson Police Department, Markell had been involved in a game of Russian roulette with two other juveniles who have since been arrested and charged with murder. Police have also charged one adult with accessory after the fact of murder.
WLBT
‘Some things just aren’t replaceable’: Woman heartbroken after late husband’s belongings, apartment was robbed
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brianna Davis says she is heartbroken after coming home Tuesday evening to her apartment broken into and some of her husband’s belongings, who passed away in October, stolen. “It just makes me sick to my stomach, obviously. Some things just aren’t replaceable,” Davis said. “I...
ourmshome.com
“Monarch”, country star Trace Adkins in Jackson Saturday
Country music veteran Trace Adkins will headline a concert in Jackson this weekend and he’s bringing a few friends along for the ride. The Adkins show will take place Saturday night at The Mississippi Coliseum, and is the centerpiece event of a weekend full of happenings in conjunction with the 100th-anniversary celebration of the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention. Clay Walker and Drake White will join Adkins for the show beginning at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Mom, son accused of selling drugs near Laurel church
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A mother and her son were arrested for allegedly selling drugs at a home near a church in Laurel. The Laurel Leader Call reported Rose Barnett, 69, and Danny Darby, 39, were arrested at a home on East 10th Street on Wednesday, November 30. Police reportedly found Oxycodone, an M&P Uzi […]
WLBT
Monya Davis loses appeal of his life sentence for murder of Jackson rapper, Lil Lonnie
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Monya Davis, the man in prison for murdering Jackson rapper, Lonnie Taylor, known as “Lil Lonnie,” lost the appeal of his life sentence Tuesday. Davis contends the trial court erred in limiting the defense’s cross-examination of Jackson Police Department Detective Daryl Owens. The...
WDAM-TV
Elderly woman run over by float at Christmas parade in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An elderly woman fell off a float during the 40th annual Sertoma of Laurel Christmas Parade Friday night, and had her leg run over by the next parade vehicle in line, a utility trailer. According to Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox. the injury was non-life...
Choking newborn saved by Wesson police officer
WESSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A four-day-old child, who was choking, was saved by a Wesson police officer on October 24. Officials with the Wesson Police Department said the family called, stating a four-day-old child was choking and briefly stopped breathing. In fear that there wasn’t enough time for an ambulance, an officer rushed the newborn […]
mageenews.com
Lt. Governor Hosemann Names Longtime Madison Schools Parent as Newest Charter Schools Board Member
Madison, Miss.—Marcy Scoggins, a longtime Madison County Schools' parent, is Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann's newest appointee to the Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board. She will serve a term ending in August 2025 upon confirmation by the Mississippi Senate during the 2023 Legislative Session.
WLBT
Family of murder victim lives in fear while seeking justice
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of a Jackson woman, murdered in her home last year, believes her killer is a predator. They live in fear because of his lengthy violent arrest record. Regina Bell’s children remain traumatized and fear for their lives and possibly that of his next victim.
darkhorsepressnow.com
MARL Saves Two Bulldogs Seized By Ridgeland Police In Deplorable Condition
MARL shared a story on their Facebook page about two English bulldogs who were seized and brought to their facility by Ridgeland Police. A concerned citizen called the Ridgeland Police Department on May 13th about two dogs in very poor condition and in distress from the heat. When the officer...
