“I will betroth you to Me forever; I will betroth you in righteousness and justice, in love and compassion.”

By Sue Honea
mageenews.com
 3 days ago
“Let us love one another, for love comes from God.”

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage for today is found in 1 John 4:7: “Dear friends, let us love one another, for love comes from God. Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God.” Here the writer is speaking of the kind of love God has for us and the type we should have for our fellow man, and that’s “agape” love, not “eros” or romantic love. If we know God personally and have accepted Him as our Lord and Savior, we possess “agape” love and are urged to share it with others. This love is a natural byproduct of being a Christian, because Jesus is our supreme example, and we know that God is love.
