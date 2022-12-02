Read full article on original website
Nas and 21 Savage have shared a new song called “One Mic, One Gun.” The track arrives just two weeks after 21 Savage dismissed the Illmatic rapper as irrelevant in a discussion on the Clubhouse app, reportedly saying, “He’s not relevant, he just has a loyal ass fan base… and he still make good-ass music.” He would later walk back the statement in a tweet. In his track-opening verse, 21 Savage alludes to Nas’ King’s Disease series and raps, “When you turn to legend, no such thing as relevance.” Check out “One Mic, One Gun” below.
“Shittin’ Me”
At his best, A$AP Rocky is a capable rapper, but his real expertise is cultivating atmosphere, combining his style and musical taste to create expansive worlds. That talent has waned in the past, especially on his last album Testing—but his latest single “Shittin’ Me,” which doubles as the theme song for the racing game Need For Speed: Unbound, is his best and most intriguing song in years. Wobbling synths and bass-heavy percussion from producer Kelvin Krash hit like an unexpected pothole; Rocky’s bars range from basic flexes (“Couldn’t ride the wave and now you ridin’ dick”) to references to movies like Juice, but they’re not really the main attraction here. We’re here to witness Rocky maneuver Krash’s hyperactive monster of a beat—and its meme-spoofing playhouse of a music video—with the energy of a first-time driver running a red light.
Popcaan has released a new song titled “Next to Me.” It’s a duet with Toni-Ann Singh, his girlfriend and the Miss World 2019 winner, and is produced by Anju Blaxx. “Next to Me” comes with a music video directed by Nabil. In the visual, Popcaan and Singh zoom around a scenic landscape on a motorbike. Watch it below.
SZA has revealed the cover artwork for her new album S.O.S. It features the St. Louis–born singer wearing a St. Louis Blues hockey jersey; the team was happy to see it. Take a look below. In an interview with Billboard, it was revealed that S.O.S. is tentatively scheduled to...
A previously unreleased Sparklehorse song titled “It Will Never Stop” is now seing the light of day. It was unearthed by Matt Linkous, the brother of the late Mark Linkous, while overseeing the songwriter’s estate and archiving his recordings. Listen to it below. “Great care has been...
King Krule and Sampha have each remixed Nilüfer Yanya’s “Midnight Sun” for Painless (Deluxe), an expanded version of the album she released this past March. Listen to both remixes below. The tracks follow Yanya’s September cover of PJ Harvey’s “Rid of Me,” which also appears on the album revamp.
Yung Kayo is back with a new EP: Nineteen is the first project from the Young Stoner Life rapper since he released his debut, DFTK, back in February. The new EP includes the single “150,” as well as guest appearances from Jugg and the late Lil Keed. Listen to Yung Kayo’s Nineteen EP below.
Caroline Polachek has shared another new single, and, with it, revealed the title and release date of her next album: The new album is called Desire, I Want to Turn Into You and it’s out February 14 via Perpetual Novice. Today’s new song is “Welcome to My Island,” and it’s produced by Olivia Rodrigo collaborator Dan Nigro, Polachek, Danny L Harle, and Jim-E Stack. Hear it below and scroll down for the album and single artwork, both featuring photographs by Aidan Zamiri.
Chubby and the Gang have shared a new song called “Violent Night (A Christmas Tale),” the front half of their forthcoming double-A-side single Chubby and the Gang Presents: A Christmas Extravaganza. The single—which also includes the song “Red Rag to a Bull”—is due out December 14 via Partisan. Check out “Violent Night (A Christmas Tale)” and the single’s album art below.
MIKE has teamed up with the dancehall vocalist Sister Nancy for a new song called “Stop Worry!” The track is set to appear on the New York rapper and producer’s upcoming album, Beware of the Monkey, which arrives on December 21. The artists have also shared a new Ryosuke Tanzawa–directed video for the single, which depicts MIKE in a dreamlike studio setting hanging out with an eclectic cast of characters. Check it out below; scroll down for the newly revealed Beware of the Monkey cover artwork and tracklist.
Kate NV has announced a new album: Wow is out March 3 (via Rvng Intl.). The Russian musician has also shared the new song “Oni (They)” and an accompanying music video directed by Vladimir “Vova” Shlokov. Check it out below. Wow follows Kate NV’s 2020 album...
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
In 2002, AIDS-awareness nonprofit Red Hot released Red Hot + Riot: A Tribute to Fela Kuti. The album included covers of the Nigerian star’s music, by a wide range of artists such as D’Angelo, Questlove, Kuti’s son Femi Kuti, and more. Now, to honor World AIDS Day (December 1), Red Hot has shared the record on streaming platforms for the first time ever.
BTS leader RM has released the new solo album Indigo. The first song on the record, “Yun,” is a collaboration with Erykah Badu, produced by Logikal J and Ghstloop. Take a listen to “Yun” and Indigo below. Indigo follows RM’s mixtapes RM (2015) and Mono. (2018)....
100 gecs are back. More than two years after releasing their debut album 1000 gecs, the Los Angeles–based duo has released a surprise EP called Snake Eyes. The three-track effort includes a guest feature from Skrillex on the song “Torture Me.” Listen to the EP below. Accompanying...
On the way to Beatenberg EP
Since their 2011 debut, the South African trio Beatenberg have balanced syrupy melodies with sophisticated emotions and simple arrangements with elegant, perceptive writing. They’re well-versed in classical, jazz, and Afrobeats, and on their 2018 full-length 12 Views of Beatenberg, they scattered these touchstones across otherwise straightforward indie pop. Still, there were moments where their slick, happy-go-lucky shtick lacked substance. Though the album found success in South Africa, Beatenberg hadn’t achieved the international acclaim they desired, so they took a break. Bassist and lead producer Ross Dorkin went to London to earn a graduate degree and produce for other artists; drummer Robin Brink moved to Berlin to revel in his love for dance music; and lead singer and guitarist Matthew Field stayed in Cape Town, where he put out two terrific solo EPs that allowed him to experiment within the Beatenberg universe while also carving out a lane of his own.
Listen to Maz G and GuttaFoe’s “Win Some, Lose Some”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. It’s unclear how seriously Maz G and GuttaFoe take rap. I only stumbled on the duo because Milwaukee weirdo Certified Trapper posted hometown rapper Ayoolii on his YouTube page, and then Ayoolii posted the video for “Win Some, Lose Some” on his own page. In the clip, Maz G, GuttaFoe, and friends post up under streetlights on a Milwaukee road and each person simultaneously hits a completely different jig to “Win Some, Lose Some.” It’s a free for all; no organization or choreography whatsoever. But I get it. Despite vocals that sound like they were recorded with Apple headphones and blown-out bass that drowns out most of the words, it is a song that makes you want to hit your own bounce, too. I’ll care about the acoustics when this stops being fun, and that won’t be anytime soon.
Little Simz has a new album on the way, revealing that it’s called No Thank You. She posted the announcement on social media with a brief statement: “emotion is energy in motion. honour your truth and feelings. eradicate fear. boundaries are important.”. The London artist won the United...
6 Highlights From Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2022
The cliché that Paris is a village never feels as true as it does when Pitchfork Festival rolls around once a year. This year’s festival felt a bit different, more compact, more focused, more intimate. From spiritual jazz to ’80s synth pop, from garage house to sky-scraping indie rock, here are this year’s highlights.
