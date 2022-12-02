Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
Monroe woman who shot husband, found not guilty sentenced to treatment
Dec. 5—A Monroe woman who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the shooting of her husband has been sentenced to a mental health facility for treatment. Nancy Imfeld, 64, was charged with felonious assault for the alleged shooting of her husband in 2021 at their Monroe home. Her attorney, Jonathan Fox, said Imfeld has a history of mental health issues.
Delhi nursing home patient charged with Forcible Touching
According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, a 70-year-old Delhi man has been charged with two counts of Forcible Touching.
State Police Arrest Upstate NY Man on Insurance Fraud
A Fulton County man is under arrest, charged with insurance fraud following an investigation by State Police. The New York State Police (NYSP) say they began an investigation after they received a complaint from a person affiliated with the Schenectady Yacht Club based in the Saratoga County town of Clifton Park on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
YAHOO!
Harrison Twp. woman argues self-defense, found not guilty in deadly Dayton shooting
Dec. 5—A Harrison Twp. woman accused of shooting and killing one woman and injuring a second in Dayton last December was found not guilty. The case against 36-year-old Georgia Jackson was dismissed and she's been released from jail, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. She was indicted in August on two counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault.
Traffic pursuit leads to three arrests and seizure of 20,000 packets of fentanyl
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Detectives went on a traffic pursuit Sunday night, December 4, and ended up arresting three suspects and seizing 20,000 packets of Fentanyl and a handgun as a result of a search warrant. The Syracuse police detectives attempted to stop a vehicle in the 200 block of Almond Street for […]
Former Broome County DA pleads guilty to Grand Larceny
Today in Broome County Supreme Court, former District Attorney Stephen Cornwell, age 49, pled guilty to felony Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree.
WKTV
2 facing charges following domestic dispute in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – Two people are facing charges following a domestic dispute in Rome on Tuesday. Gary Niles, 37, allegedly got physical with another person during the incident and was arrested. He was charged with harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
cnyhomepage.com
UPD trying to ID suspects in November investigation
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is investigating a case that started back in late November and is asking the public for help with identifying suspects. If you know the identity of the individuals shown in the images here or have any information regarding the incident in...
YAHOO!
Former Broome County DA Steve Cornwell stole, altered records of 1995 DWI arrest
Former Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny Monday. According to his successor, Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak, Cornwell altered or destroyed files in an attempt to cover up his DWI arrest from nearly 30 years ago. Cornwell stole hard copies of police reports...
cnyhomepage.com
Herkimer Sheriff charge Ilion woman with Welfare Fraud
HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office has reported that an Ilion woman has been charged with Welfare Fraud and Grand Larceny after allegedly receiving fraudulent benefits for several months. According to the County Welfare Fraud Unit, after an investigation, it was learned that 34-year-old...
YAHOO!
Monroe man arrested in connection to two fentanyl-related overdoses
A Monroe man faces charges in connection to two fatal fentanyl overdoses that occurred on Saturday. Jarrell Walker, 47 of Monroe, was arrested Saturday, Dec. 3, and charged with two counts of negligent homicide, prohibited acts schedule III, possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, and possession of a schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Johnson City Police Seize Marijuana at “Gifting” Shop
A Johnson City store that reportedly had been making marijuana available via a "gifting" scheme has been closed. Village police chief Brett Dodge said a search warrant was executed at the shop called High Standards. He said the business at 279 Floral Avenue had "popped up over a single weekend."
YAHOO!
Monroe Police investigates four drug-related deaths
Monroe Police are investigating four drug-related deaths that occurred over the weekend. According to a press release, authorities believe the overdoses are related to fentanyl. Detectives are working to track down the source of the drugs, but in the interim are warning citizens of the deadly effects of this particular...
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Purvis Mickle Jr
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 44-year-old, Purvis Mickle Jr. Mickle, whose last known address is on 342 West Calthrop Avenue in Syracuse, three active warrants, two bench and one arrest, all stemming from domestic incidents, according to The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Oswego Man Charged With Unlawful Possession Of Firearms, Drugs
OSWEGO – On 12/01/2022 at approximately 12:13 p.m., officers with the Oswego City Police Department responded to a complaint of a male sleeping in a vehicle blocking the intersection at W. 2nd St/W. Schuyler St. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a male who was asleep sitting in the...
Man arrested following Otsego County police chase
On December 1st at approximately 1 p.m., Brooks Anderson, 73 of Albany, was arrested and charged with Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
Fulton Police locate missing endangered adult
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fulton Police Department has found the missing and endangered 29-year-old, Anna M. Jackson of Fulton. Police were concerned with Jackson’s welfare based on the information they received about her state of mind on November 28 at 10:20 a.m. Jackson has been missing since the day of the initial report, and […]
Troopers investigating woman’s death as possible homicide in Van Buren; son questioned
Van Buren, N.Y. — State troopers are investigating a possible homicide after a woman was found dead in her apartment Tuesday, state police said. At 9:40 a.m. a person called 911 and reported finding a woman dead in her apartment at the Village Green Condos on Idlewood Boulevard, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
WKTV
Two charges dropped in Taberg murder case
Taberg, N.Y.-- The Oneida County District Attorney's office announced Friday that they'd be dropping the attempted murder and assault charges against Michael Westcott. The charges stemmed from the September, 2021 shooting of Westcott's brother James at their family home on Route 69 in Taberg by their other brother Matthew. Michael...
YAHOO!
Howell woman whose disappearance sparked search died by suicide
HOWELL — A woman who was the subject of a multi-day search by community members after being reported missing by her family died by suicide, according to a police report. Howell resident Kelly Dorsey, 59, who was last seen Sept. 4, was found dead five days later on Sept. 9 in the laundry room of a friend's basement. Family, community members and police had been looking for Dorsey for several days after she disappeared.
