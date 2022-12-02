Dec. 5—A Monroe woman who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the shooting of her husband has been sentenced to a mental health facility for treatment. Nancy Imfeld, 64, was charged with felonious assault for the alleged shooting of her husband in 2021 at their Monroe home. Her attorney, Jonathan Fox, said Imfeld has a history of mental health issues.

