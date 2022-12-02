ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

iheart.com

Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring

Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
MONTGOMERY, AL
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball starting lineup against Iowa in Jimmy V Classic

Freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead, a projected one-and-done who finished No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2022 Composite, sat out the Duke basketball squad's first three games while recovering from a fractured right foot. And he came off the bench for the now-No. 15 Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0 ACC) across their next seven outings.
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

Miami football offers versatile Texas AM DL transfer Tunmise Adeleye

The Miami football program has offered versatile 6’4 290 pound Texas A&M transfer defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye. Adeleye redshirt as a true freshman in 2021. Starting the first two games in 2021 Adeleye recorded six tackles, 0.5 tackle for loss and three quarterback hurries before suffering a season-ending injury.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

College Football Playoff rankings 2022: Projected final Top 25 after Georgia and Michigan dominate, USC and TCU give Ohio State help

The final College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed on Sunday afternoon, so what did USC and TCU losing while Michigan and Georgia dominated mean?. Conference championship week was ready to wreak havoc on the College Football Playoff rankings like so many weeks before have. But this time it was bigger. This time, there was no time to make up for stumbling. This time, it was all leading into the final CFP rankings that are set to be revealed on Sunday, Dec. 4.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Miami football loses second WR with Romello Brinson transfer

Romello Brinson is the second wide receiver from the Miami football program to enter the transfer portal when he announced on Tuesday. Key’Shawn Smith previously announced his intention to transfer. Brinson had 14 receptions for 189 yards and one TD and two carries for a loss of 11 yards in two seasons.
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

Miami football DL takes another hit with Jordan Miller transfer

The defensive line for the Miami football program took another hit with tackle Jordan Miller entering the transfer portal on Tuesday. Miller entering the transfer portal comes one day after starting defensive tackle Darrell Jackson announced his decision to leave Miami. Miller played in 48 games with two career starts for Miami.
TENNESSEE STATE
FanSided

FanSided

