Cloud backup is a method of storing copies of your data, documents or files in an offsite location, preserving it in the event of an incident or emergency. Also known as online backup or remote backup, cloud backup usually relies on third-party cloud providers that offer the use of their servers for backup services. The fees charged for backup will usually depend on the amount of space required, the data transmission bandwidth needed, the number of users or the number of times data is accessed.

