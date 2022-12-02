Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Which antivirus software works with Malwarebytes?
Malwarebytes free is one of the top malware removal tools. It is superb at finding threats already on your computer. and even gathers up brand-new threats that antivirus software doesn't recognize or misses. A lot of antivirus solutions don't allow more than one solution to be installed or run together...
TechRadar
What is cloud backup and how does it work?
Cloud backup is a method of storing copies of your data, documents or files in an offsite location, preserving it in the event of an incident or emergency. Also known as online backup or remote backup, cloud backup usually relies on third-party cloud providers that offer the use of their servers for backup services. The fees charged for backup will usually depend on the amount of space required, the data transmission bandwidth needed, the number of users or the number of times data is accessed.
TechRadar
Rackspace confirms "security incident" across some of its servers
Rackspace experienced what it has called a “security incident” on its hosted Microsoft Exchange platform that saw it forced to take the service down over the weekend. The problem was fixed in the early Monday morning hours. “On Friday, Dec 2, 2022, we became aware of an issue...
TechRadar
How 4G laptops could revolutionise your business
Over the past couple of years, it’s unlikely that connectivity has been a major concern for most business leaders. As a result of the pandemic-induced shift to remote working, which has seen staff depart corporate headquarters for home offices, employees have been hooked up to super-fast home Wi-Fi® networks - the same networks they use to stream Netflix, play online games, and connect with friends and family.
TechRadar
Google says Rust is the key to cutting Android vulnerabilities
The Rust programming language is the key to making the Android operating system safer, Google’s engineers have claimed. In a blog post (opens in new tab) published by Android security engineer Jeffrey Vander Stoep, the Googler says the number of severe memory vulnerabilities has significantly dropped in the last three years and suggests it’s all thanks to the OS moving away from memory-unsafe programming languages, C and C++.
TechRadar
IBM says it is hiking storage prices across the world
IBM has announced price increases for a wide variety of its storage products, which are set to take effect from 2023 onwards. Customers in the UK, Canada, Japan, much of Mainland Europe, and many parts of North Africa and the Caribbean are expected to see cost increases, however US users may be unaffected.
TechRadar
Nothing founder Carl Pei reveals company is working on new phone for the US
Mid-range phone brand Nothing is looking to make its US debut, according to company founder Carl Pei, but is facing some logistical issues – not to mention competition from major rivals. In a conversation with CNBC (opens in new tab), Pei states the company is currently in “early conversations...
TechRadar
Is your business ready to breakthrough?
The ways in which a business creates and maintains its culture are changing. Previously, a business’s culture may have centered around its office (opens in new tab), but in today’s do-anything, from-anywhere economy, this approach is no longer fit for purpose. Today, a culture is less about location, rather it is a refocus on a set of shared values and standards that put people and performance front and center. Business success depends on it.
TechRadar
Why a faff-free DaaS technology solution is the key to business success
Growing a business is never easy, and with a host of challenges facing companies of all sizes across multiple industries, you need to look at ways to help your business stand out from the crowd. For starters, staying flexible is a great idea in business, whether that's in your working...
TechRadar
Passwords got you in a spin? Organize your security with Keeper password manager which is 50% off
Passwords can be a real head-scratcher. You might dread it every time you start up a new online account, just because you’ve got to think up a new password – and that’s not a particularly pleasant task. Striking the right balance between a password which isn’t easy...
TechRadar
Microsoft is trying another push to get people to switch to Windows 11
With adoption still struggling, Microsoft has found yet another route to push its latest Windows 11 operating system, specifically to users of Windows 10. The company is hoping that a new out-of-the-box experience, prompting users to upgrade to Windows 11, will make it easier and smoother, as many users may be more likely to conform during setup.
TechRadar
Another top password manager is doing away with passwords
Open source password manager Bitwarden has announced that it’s going passwordless in a move that it hopes will make it easier and faster for users to access their Bitwarden vaults. In a press release, Bitwarden explained that its new mechanism, "uses a public and private key exchange between the...
TechRadar
Micron's most advanced SSD yet should boost your next business laptop
Micron Technology has launched a new solid-state drive (SSD), dubbed the Micron 2550 NVMe SSDm. The company claims the 2550 is the world’s first SSD to ship using NAND, a type of non-volatile storage technology that does not require power to retain data, with over 200 layers. The US...
TechRadar
An NBN provider you’ve never heard of just beat Telstra and Optus for speed
You might never have heard of Launtel, but this small Tasmanian NBN provider just took out the top spot in the Australian consumer watchdog’s quarterly broadband report (opens in new tab). It performed better than the big players of Telstra, Optus and TPG, and even managed to knock reigning champion Exetel down to third place.
TechRadar
How to create and personalize your best iOS 16 Lock Screen for your iPhone
IOS 16 arrived back in September, and one of the biggest talking points (and upgrade incentives) this year is the new customizable lock screens for your iPhone. The iOS lock screen has been fairly stagnant for years, but this latest update gives everyone the opportunity to turn theirs into a conversation starter – particularly if you have the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max with the always-on display.
TechRadar
OnePlus forgets it makes smartphones and announces... a mechanical keyboard?
OnePlus has announced that it’s making, or rather co-creating, a mechanical keyboard, which is a bit of a curveball for a firm that is best known for its smartphones. To be fair, OnePlus does produce kit other than smartphones – like earphones, and a smartwatch – but we didn’t see a mechanical keyboard coming. However, as the company tells us, it’s taking this direction due to popular demand.
TechRadar
Corsair K100 Air Wireless vs Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro: which wireless gaming keyboard is for you?
Both the Corsair K100 Air Wireless and the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro are at the top of the pile when in comes to low-profile wireless gaming keyboards.In this guide, we aim to help you choose between the two. Available at a steep price of $279 (£279, AU$479), the Corsair K100 Wireless is an ultra-thin keyboard featuring tactile switches. Razer’s DeathStalker V2 Pro is as ultra-thin as the Corsair K100, sports linear switches, and costs $219 (£249, AU$359).
TechRadar
Open-source Linux utility is being hijacked to hack devices
A new report has highlighted how some hackers are not interested in having malware or viruses installed on the target endpoints, but instead work at bringing their entire toolbox to the victim’s device, which would then help them pick and choose the best malicious tool for each individual target.
TechRadar
Hybrid workers are still causing major security headaches
With the majority of business owners finding it more difficult to defend against cyber-threats compared to the pre-pandemic period, hybrid workers (opens in new tab) have once again been blamed for cybersecurity headaches. A new survey from endpoint (opens in new tab) management provider Tanium found that employees are the...
TechRadar
Nvidia may be mulling an RTX 4080 price cut, but not because of AMD, it swears
The next-gen graphics card fight between Nvidia and AMD looks to be heating up ahead of the launch of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX in a week's time as Nvidia is reportedly set to cut the price of its RTX 4080 in mid-December to compete with Team Red's latest flagship.
Comments / 0