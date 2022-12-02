ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Joey Velasquez Is The First UM Athlete Since 1978 To Do This

Not since Ricky Leach in 1978 has a Michigan athlete accomplished this feat. Velasquez Is The First Since Leach To Win Two Big Ten Titles In The Same Year. Joey Velasquez, a Michigan senior who hails from Columbus, Ohio, of all places, became the first Wolverine since Ricky Leach to win Big Ten championships in baseball and football in the same year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit was the First City in the World to Get Phone Numbers

The city of Detroit had many firsts, but this one changed the world fast. The history of the telephone is surprisingly complicated. We know for sure that in 1876 Alexander Graham Bell got the first U.S. patent for the telephone. However, it appears that the first phone was actually created by Italian inventor Antonio Meucci in 1849.
DETROIT, MI
