The Lions Finally Get to See Their Gift from the Vikings in Action
During the 2022 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings traded the No. 12 overall pick as well as No. 46 to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Nos. 32, 34, and 66. With that 12th overall pick, the Lions proceeded to take Alabama star wide receiver Jameson Williams. And now, after...
Former Vikings Starter Released by Broncos
The 2022 Denver Broncos are going absolutely nowhere after the mammoth trade for Russell Wilson last spring, and they’re evidently making some roster tweaks. Former Vikings executive George Patron released former Vikings starting safety Anthony Harris on Tuesday, concluding Harris’ brief stint with the team. Harris, 30, joined...
Vikings Draw Bittersweet Timeslot for Week 15
The NFL kept the Minnesota Vikings and a few other teams in limbo for months about Week 15 scheduling but made a decision Monday. The Vikings will play the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday at noon (December 17th). Before the announcement, Minnesota could’ve either hosted the Colts on Saturday or Sunday.
Vikings Became Even More Confusing on Sunday
The Minnesota Vikings weren’t “supposed to” blow out the New York Jets in Week 13, so let’s get that factoid out of the way. The Jets were 7-4 heading into the tryst. However, when a team hops, skips, and jumps to a 20-3 lead, there’s a reasonable expectation of stepping on the opponent’s throat. The Vikings emphatically did not land the killshot but survived via 4th Quarter thriller, 27-22, climbing to 10-2 for the first time since 2017.
Vikings 2023 Schedule Shaping up as Murderous
First-place teams place first-place schedules in the year after a first-place finish. That sounds like a Maddenism, but it is the truth. The 2022 Minnesota Vikings are mere days, perhaps weeks, from winning the NFC North for the first time since 2017, so next year’s schedule will be a bit murderous.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
atozsports.com
Hendon Hooker gets the news that Tennessee Vols fans have been dreading
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker got some unfortunate news on Monday night. Hooker is not one of the four Heisman Trophy finalists. Instead, it’s Georgia’s Stetson Bennet, TCU’s Max Duggan, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, and USC’s Caleb Williams. At one point this season, Hooker was...
The Vikings Playoff Probability Meter: Week 14
Each week, VikingsTerritory tracks the Minnesota Vikings odds of reaching the postseason, starting with pre-Week 1 all the way to Week 18. Various probability sources are tracked and centralized in one spot for reference. This is the Vikings probability meter before Week 14, with a road contest at the Detroit...
The 1998 and 2022 Vikings Are the Same in One Regard
When making a list of the most memorable seasons in Minnesota Vikings history, certainly one has to include the 1998 season. During that year, the Vikings went 15-1 as they dominated opponents by an average of 16.3 points per game. Largely, this was due to an offense that averaged 34.8 points per game, the most in the NFL, but their defense allowed just 18.5 points per game, which ranked sixth as well.
PurplePTSD: Anthony Harris News, Power Rankings, Duke Shelley Kudos
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – The Denver Broncos cut ties with former Vikings safety Anthony...
Ex-Vikings 2nd Rounder Lands in Dallas
The Dallas Cowboys are arguably the NFL’s hottest team, dismantling the Indianapolis Colts 54-19 at AT&T Stadium in Week 13. And tweaking the roster for an inevitable playoff push in January, Cowboys general manager Jerry Jones signed former Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander on Tuesday. Alexander last played for the...
Corner Cure: Cameron Dantzler’s Return is Imminent
Vikings fans will be pleased to know that the defense will be getting some help. Cameron Dantzler’s return could happen as soon as this week. Chris Tomasson of The Pioneer Press relays Kevin O’Connell’s assessment of the situation:. These Lions are not to be overlooked. Last week,...
12 Snap Reactions after Vikings-Jets
From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings climbed to 10-2 atop the NFC North after toppling the defensively...
PurplePTSD: The O’Connell Revenge Tour, Change Your Week 15 Plans, Garoppolo
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Kevin O’Connell has defeated every team that employed him as...
Former No. 1 Draft Pick Hits Waivers, a Cautionary Tale for Vikings Fans
Baker Mayfield’s 2022 football season has been tumultuous, to say the least. The former No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 Draft requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns this offseason after they acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. Ultimately, it was the Carolina Panthers who made the...
The Vikings 2022 Defense by the Numbers: After Week 13
The Minnesota Vikings have 12 games in the books in 2022, with a 10-2 record exiting Week 13. Rookie head coach Kevin O’Connell won for a 10th time in Week 12, thanks to a nailbiter victory over the then-7-4 New York Jets. Next up, the Vikings hit the road to play the 5-7 Detroit Lions, the ninth seed in the NFC’s evolving playoff picture. Detroit has an 8% of reaching the postseason, per FiveThirtyEight.com.
