Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Starter Released by Broncos

The 2022 Denver Broncos are going absolutely nowhere after the mammoth trade for Russell Wilson last spring, and they’re evidently making some roster tweaks. Former Vikings executive George Patron released former Vikings starting safety Anthony Harris on Tuesday, concluding Harris’ brief stint with the team. Harris, 30, joined...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Draw Bittersweet Timeslot for Week 15

The NFL kept the Minnesota Vikings and a few other teams in limbo for months about Week 15 scheduling but made a decision Monday. The Vikings will play the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday at noon (December 17th). Before the announcement, Minnesota could’ve either hosted the Colts on Saturday or Sunday.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Became Even More Confusing on Sunday

The Minnesota Vikings weren’t “supposed to” blow out the New York Jets in Week 13, so let’s get that factoid out of the way. The Jets were 7-4 heading into the tryst. However, when a team hops, skips, and jumps to a 20-3 lead, there’s a reasonable expectation of stepping on the opponent’s throat. The Vikings emphatically did not land the killshot but survived via 4th Quarter thriller, 27-22, climbing to 10-2 for the first time since 2017.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings 2023 Schedule Shaping up as Murderous

First-place teams place first-place schedules in the year after a first-place finish. That sounds like a Maddenism, but it is the truth. The 2022 Minnesota Vikings are mere days, perhaps weeks, from winning the NFC North for the first time since 2017, so next year’s schedule will be a bit murderous.
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Playoff Probability Meter: Week 14

Each week, VikingsTerritory tracks the Minnesota Vikings odds of reaching the postseason, starting with pre-Week 1 all the way to Week 18. Various probability sources are tracked and centralized in one spot for reference. This is the Vikings probability meter before Week 14, with a road contest at the Detroit...
VikingsTerritory

The 1998 and 2022 Vikings Are the Same in One Regard

When making a list of the most memorable seasons in Minnesota Vikings history, certainly one has to include the 1998 season. During that year, the Vikings went 15-1 as they dominated opponents by an average of 16.3 points per game. Largely, this was due to an offense that averaged 34.8 points per game, the most in the NFL, but their defense allowed just 18.5 points per game, which ranked sixth as well.
VikingsTerritory

Ex-Vikings 2nd Rounder Lands in Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys are arguably the NFL’s hottest team, dismantling the Indianapolis Colts 54-19 at AT&T Stadium in Week 13. And tweaking the roster for an inevitable playoff push in January, Cowboys general manager Jerry Jones signed former Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander on Tuesday. Alexander last played for the...
VikingsTerritory

12 Snap Reactions after Vikings-Jets

From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings climbed to 10-2 atop the NFC North after toppling the defensively...
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings 2022 Defense by the Numbers: After Week 13

The Minnesota Vikings have 12 games in the books in 2022, with a 10-2 record exiting Week 13. Rookie head coach Kevin O’Connell won for a 10th time in Week 12, thanks to a nailbiter victory over the then-7-4 New York Jets. Next up, the Vikings hit the road to play the 5-7 Detroit Lions, the ninth seed in the NFC’s evolving playoff picture. Detroit has an 8% of reaching the postseason, per FiveThirtyEight.com.
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

