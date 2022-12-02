When making a list of the most memorable seasons in Minnesota Vikings history, certainly one has to include the 1998 season. During that year, the Vikings went 15-1 as they dominated opponents by an average of 16.3 points per game. Largely, this was due to an offense that averaged 34.8 points per game, the most in the NFL, but their defense allowed just 18.5 points per game, which ranked sixth as well.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO