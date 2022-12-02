ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke basketball starting lineup against Iowa in Jimmy V Classic

Freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead, a projected one-and-done who finished No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2022 Composite, sat out the Duke basketball squad's first three games while recovering from a fractured right foot. And he came off the bench for the now-No. 15 Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0 ACC) across their next seven outings.
Houston Astros: 3 replacements for Justin Verlander

The Houston Astros might have a potential opening in their starting rotation following the news that Justin Verlander signed a contract with the New York Mets in free agency. This leaves Houston without an established ace or a long-term No.1 starter or does it?. Houston Astros: Three Replacements for Justin...
Matt Ryan continuing to prove the Atlanta Falcons right

When the Atlanta Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Colts for a mid-round pick and followed up the move by signing Marcus Mariota there was some understandable blowback. Ryan had long been the stabilizing force in Atlanta and often the only good thing going for the Atlanta roster. It has helped he has had consistent help at receiver, however, Atlanta has rarely had a consistent run game and never given Ryan a great defense.
