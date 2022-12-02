Read full article on original website
Date announced for East Idaho Messiah Sing-In
AMMON — The East Idaho Messiah Sing-In will be performed on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m., at the Thunder Ridge High School auditorium, 4941 E. First Street in Ammon. All are invited to attend and participate in this non-denominational celebration of Christmas. Performers will include a full choir...
eastidahonews.com
Artist with ties to eastern Idaho performing in Pocatello this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Nathan Pacheco was “absolutely spellbound” when he heard Andrea Bocelli sing “Time to Say Goodbye” with Sara Brightman in the 1990s. Today, the 42-year-old Washington, D.C. native is living his dream as a classical crossover vocalist and though he’s never performed with Bocelli, he has performed with David Archuleta, The Tabernacle Choir and Yanni. This weekend, he’ll also be performing a Christmas concert at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello.
eastidahonews.com
Julie Walker shares her favorite Christmas memory when a blizzard meant everyone had to arrive by snowmobile
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
Beautiful Small Town Idaho Hotel One Of The Top Boutique Hotels In America
It's incredible the things I have continued to discover since moving here in September this year. The discovery I made was The Harkness Hotel which is located in McCammon, Idaho. If you haven't stumbled upon this hotel yet, let me share with you some things about it. According to boutiquehotelawards.com,...
eastidahonews.com
Bannock County Historical Museum holds 100-year anniversary celebration
POCATELLO — The Bannock County Historical Museum is celebrating “a century of saving the past.”. The museum has tributes celebrating a variety of things — from the indigenous people who have roamed this region for centuries to Pocatello’s oldest firefighter, John Farnsworth, who retired in 1976 at the age of 93. The museum has displays featuring a horse carriage, Targee the Cigar Store mascot and equipment from the region’s first doctor’s office.
Airbnb Has Saloon, Jacuzzi, Pool & Firepit 2 Hrs From Twin Falls
If you're looking to escape the Magic Valley for a truly unforgettable weekend with every relaxing amenity at your disposal to enjoy with friends and family, then booking a stay at an Airbnb approximately two hours northeast of Twin Falls should be an easy decision to make. Tetonia sounds like...
Grace Lutheran Church to hold live Nativity on Wednesday night
POCATELLO — Grace Lutheran Church will hold its third annual live Nativity this Wednesday night. Jonathan Dinger, pastor of the church, said they decided to do this display during the pandemic during the lockdowns. “We decided to do something in 2020,” he said. “Let’s get people out and give them something to do.” Dinger said...
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Rexburg bull rider Garrett Smith cashes in at National Finals Rodeo
LAS VEGAS – The pressure-packed National Finals Rodeo can add a lot of stress to the 120 men and women that have earned the right to compete for the sport’s championship. The purse is $1.4 million, and there are big checks paid out daily. If a contestant does not beat most of the people in the field, that person doesn’t get paid. The muscles tighten a little more, and the heart races.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Idaho8.com
Spud Kings weekend recap from first games at the Mountain America Center
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Spud Kings have played their first games at the Mountain America Center, officially bringing junior hockey to East Idaho. Over the weekend, the Spuds faced off with three division rivals from Utah, and two of them, the Utah Outliers and the Ogden Mustangs, lead the USPHL Premier Mountain Division.
byuiscroll.org
Flourish Point closes its doors
On Nov. 30, Rexburg’s LGBTQ non-profit physical resource center, Flourish Point, closed its doors and began the transition to a website-only resource. The move went smoothly for the Flourish Point team. A lot of the supplies they had gathered for the center, including the food pantry and closing closet resources, went to the Family Crisis Center.
eastidahonews.com
Retired physical therapist joins elite group of cyclists completing multiple races at age 70
IDAHO FALLS — When Bryant Belnap closed the door on his private practice, he turned to the open road on a sleek bike and began racking up the miles. After a few years of mild success in amateur cycling throughout the western states, the retired physical therapist from Ammon was determined to cross something very special off his bucket list.
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – December 5, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. Two men were sent to a hospital after a shooting and stabbing incident Friday evening in Pocatello. Jeremiah Cox was released from the hospital and arrested on unrelated warrants. As of the latest update, the second male is still in the ICU.
eastidahonews.com
Belted kingfishers still active on warm springs this winter
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. While watching Trumpeter swans and Mallard ducks feeding along the Texas Slough in the Burton area, west of Rexburg, two flashes of powder-blue caught my attention. The raucous rattling sound indicated a pair of belted kingfishers were chasing each other along warm seeps where minnows were trapped in pockets of water.
eastidahonews.com
Gretchen Lee Polson
Gretchen Lee Polson, 66, of Ammon, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Brio Hospice. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
eastidahonews.com
Panda is a sweet dog looking for her fur-ever home
Panda is a pitbull/cattle dog mix and she’s about two years old. She loves going on car rides, hikes and being with people. She would do great in a home with other dogs, kids, men or women but she would not do well with small animals. The Snake River...
16th annual homelessness encampment helps raise awareness for homelessness
For the past 16 years on the first weekend of December Pocatello's Caldwell park has had a special event take place. The park provides the backdrop for the Annual Aid for Friends Homeless Encampment. The Pocatello homeless shelter, invites people to learn what homeless people go through in the heart of an Idaho Winter. The post 16th annual homelessness encampment helps raise awareness for homelessness appeared first on Local News 8.
Local middle school robotics team wins regionals, advances to state
POCATELLO — One night last month, 10 Irving Middle School students hit the gymnasium floor for a dance party at Rocky Mountain Middle School in Idaho Falls, rallying their coach to join them as pop music blasted through the gymnasium. The students, all members of the Powerful Powerline Porpoises, were waiting for judges to tally their scores, and would soon have double the reason to celebrate. Not only had the robotics team just competed in the Eastern Idaho Qualifier tournament hosted by Idaho First Robotics,...
Another winter storm to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning
Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for all of East Idaho warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and could linger through Monday morning. The weather service said 1 to 4 inches of snow is forecast for East Idaho, including even lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American...
School closures for Friday, Dec. 2
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The following school districts have canceled or delayed classes today due to weather conditions. Fremont School District 215 Teton School District 401 Ririe School District 252 The post School closures for Friday, Dec. 2 appeared first on Local News 8.
