ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys prepare blitz for Odell Beckham Jr. visit

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z5hTa_0jVDPt5o00

With more salary cap space, wins and warm winter days than the New York Giants, the Cowboys are emerging as the leaders in the pursuit of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

A drumbeat that began with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones weighing the idea in a radio interview grew to a full ensemble with quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott joining in the Dallas chorus singing Beckham’s praises.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Beckham is scheduled to visit the team facility on Monday and, like Jones, didn’t hide his opinion on the topic.

“Hopefully an agreement can be worked out. I think it’ll be great to get him in the building,” McCarthy said Friday.

Beckham was removed from a flight out of Miami when the crew noted he was “in and out of consciousness” but Jones said that matter is not of any significance to the Cowboys.

Dallas has an 8-3 record and plays three AFC South teams with nine combined wins in the next three weeks before what could be a division-deciding contest with the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve.

The Cowboys have competition in the Beckham bidding. But Dallas has $6.3 million available under the salary cap, more than the Giants or Bills combined, and Beckham reportedly prefers a warmer climate as he completes his rehab from a torn ACL in the Super Bowl in February.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Beckham, 30, has 531 career catches for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns in 96 games with the Giants (2014-18), Cleveland Browns (2019-21) and Los Angeles Rams (2021).

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 reasons Odell Beckham Jr needs to sign with the Cowboys over Giants, Bills

Odell Beckham Jr. has narrowed his free agency to three teams. He’s visiting with the Cowboys on Monday, and here’s why he ought to sign with them. Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency is poised to come to a conclusion, finally, mid-week. Before then, he meets with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday after previously meeting with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills last week.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Colin Kaepernick On Monday

Should it be reunion time for the San Francisco 49ers?. The 49ers lost their second starting quarterback to a season-ending injury on Sunday, when Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a broken foot. The team lost starter Trey Lance earlier in the year. While the 49ers are going with rookie Brock...
BAKER, CA
iheart.com

Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'

Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
JACKSON, MS
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win

The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Is Demanding Head Coach Be Fired Sunday

You have to do it now, Broncos. On Sunday, Denver lost to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, giving up the lead late. Baltimore topped Denver, 10-9, on Sunday afternoon. This has to be it for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right? Fans are calling for his immediate firing. "I've said this...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Jason Garrett goes viral for his prediction about Cowboys

Despite firing him roughly three years ago, the Dallas Cowboys can still make Jason Garrett look good from time to time. The former Cowboys coach Garrett, who is now a studio analyst for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” went viral for his pregame prediction about the team, who were playing on the “SNF” slot for the week. Garrett predicted that the Cowboys would defeat the Indianapolis Colts “by 40.”
DALLAS, TX
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

90K+
Followers
67K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy