brenda benton
2d ago
don't understand why they have a GoFundMe..way more than needed for a funeral and would be different if she had children. This GoFundMe me stuff has gotten way out of hand.
Reply(2)
5
I drink
2d ago
Ahh what is the go fund me for she dnt have kids and she’s been laid to rest hopefully it will be put to a charity for kids or etc but I’m sure a car and shopping will be it’s destination
Reply(1)
5
Ncnovembergirl
3d ago
The ones watching and the ones filming are just as guilty. They need to be arrested also.
Reply(1)
20
Comments / 19