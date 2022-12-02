ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
brenda benton
2d ago

don't understand why they have a GoFundMe..way more than needed for a funeral and would be different if she had children. This GoFundMe me stuff has gotten way out of hand.

Reply(2)
5
I drink
2d ago

Ahh what is the go fund me for she dnt have kids and she’s been laid to rest hopefully it will be put to a charity for kids or etc but I’m sure a car and shopping will be it’s destination

Reply(1)
5
Ncnovembergirl
3d ago

The ones watching and the ones filming are just as guilty. They need to be arrested also.

Reply(1)
20
Related
travelnoire.com

Arrest Made In Death of Shanquella Robinson, Daejhanae Jackson Awaits Extradition

Law enforcement appears to be one step closer to seeking justice in the untimely death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson. Travel Noire previously reported on the public outcry to hold one of Robinson’s friends accountable for the crime through extradition and prosecution in Mexico. Those pleas may have been answered...
People

Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Friend of Woman Who Died on Vacation in Cabo San Lucas

Shanquella Robinson was pronounced dead just a day after arriving in Mexico to celebrate a birthday back in October Nearly a month after Shanquella Robinson died while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, an arrest warrant has been issued for her alleged assailant.  Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a local prosecutor, announced the update in the case Wednesday, stating that Shanquella's Oct. 29 death was femicide — gender-based murder and hate crime. "This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued...
SAN LUCAS, CA
The Independent

Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Judge Sides With Chris Brown In $71 Million Battle With Housekeeper, Postpones Trial Over Alleged Bloody Dog Attack

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has ordered the upcoming trial involving Chris Brown and his ex-housekeeper will be postponed for several months, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court granted Brown’s request to push the January 3, 2023 trial date to September 26, 2023. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Brown, 33, claimed the ex-employee, who sued using the pseudonym Jane Doe, had yet to undergo appropriate medical examinations. In addition, he said Doe failed to serve any of the other defendants in the case. He said without it he couldn’t properly prepare his defense. Now,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Suspect accused of gunning down Migos rapper Takeoff insists he's innocent - as it's revealed he had 'large amount of cash' on him and planned to travel to Mexico on expedited passport when he was arrested

An attorney for a man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff last month said Monday that the Migos star's death outside a Houston bowling alley was a tragedy but that her client says he's innocent of the crime. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, made a brief court appearance in which prosecutors...
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Police Report Shows American Woman Was Alive When Medical Help Arrived in Mexico

A police report about the death of an American woman vacationing in Mexico showed that she was alive when medical treatment first reached her, contradicting previous coverage of the incident. Shanquella Robinson, 25, died in Cabo on Oct. 28 after arriving in the resort with a group of friends a day earlier. Information reported from the North Carolina woman’s death certificate said she died within 15 minutes of being injured, but the police report says a local doctor was with her in the house for almost three hours before she passed away, according to the Charlotte Observer. Officials in Mexico concluded after an autopsy that Robinson died from injuries to her back and neck, with local authorities and the FBI launching investigations into exactly how she lost her life. Robinson’s family became suspicious after her friends said she had died from alcohol poisoning. In the wake of her death, a video emerged appearing to show her being violently attacked by another woman.Read it at Charlotte Observer
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Complex

25-Year-Old Charlotte Woman Shanquella Robinson’s Death in Mexico Prompts FBI Involvement

A video allegedly showing a Charlotte, North Carolina ​​​​​​woman being physically attacked in a hotel room in Mexico has prompted an FBI investigation. WBTV News reports that the woman, 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson went to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on Oct. 28, and she never made it back home, tragically dying on the trip. Her story and the video have since gone viral on social media.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Delta flight attendant arrested in Miami alongside boyfriend as he faces federal drug trafficking charges

A pair of Delta flight attendants travelling from Brazil were arrested after a random stop through security in Miami showed that they were in “possession and transportation of narcotics”, the US Customs and Border Protection said.Marcelo Chaves, 44, a flight attendant with Delta, appeared in court on Thursday, just days after he’d been arrested alongside his live-in boyfriend, Ronald Maldonado, 35, where he now faces federal felony drug trafficking charges.Mr Chaves’ boyfriend, who was originally arrested alongside him on Tuesday when the pair were searched at Miami International Airport after arriving on an American Airlines flight from Brazil, is...
MIAMI, FL
