Here’s How Wyoming Whiskey Celebrated 10 Years And New Location
It was a party that's been in the works for over 10 years, but it was a party for the ages in Kirby, Wyoming. Kirby is the home of Wyoming's first 'legal' distillery, Wyoming Whiskey. Wyoming Whiskey began their journey when Brad and Kate Mead turned to David DeFazio to...
wrrnetwork.com
Longtime Riverton resident up for Broadcaster of the Year
WINSTON-SALEM, NC – Every year since 1960 the National Sports Media Association (NSMA) select sportscasters and sportswriters from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, to receive State Sportscaster and State Sportswriters of the Year as well as National Sportscasters and Sportswriters of the Year. This year one of...
wrrnetwork.com
Riverton City Retirement Receptions on Tap Tuesday Night
The Riverton city Council meets Tuesday with a retirement recognition for Police Chief Eric Murphy, the oath of office for new public works director Brian Eggelston, and an agenda item to sell several vehicles from the city’s fleet to the Town of Dubois. There will also be a reception for outgoing Mayor Richard Gard. The meeting at City Hall begins at 7 p.m. You can view the meeting on Cable Channel 191 or on the City of Riverton’s YouTube Channel or Facebook page.
