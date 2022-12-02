The Riverton city Council meets Tuesday with a retirement recognition for Police Chief Eric Murphy, the oath of office for new public works director Brian Eggelston, and an agenda item to sell several vehicles from the city’s fleet to the Town of Dubois. There will also be a reception for outgoing Mayor Richard Gard. The meeting at City Hall begins at 7 p.m. You can view the meeting on Cable Channel 191 or on the City of Riverton’s YouTube Channel or Facebook page.

RIVERTON, WY ・ 13 HOURS AGO