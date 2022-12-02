Read full article on original website
The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
Harry and Meghan news: Meghan echoes Kate's Boston look at NYC awards ahead of bombshell Netflix documentary
Meghan Markle echoed Kate’s Boston look as she and Harry attended the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York on Tuesday night.According to Vogue, Meghan Markle chose a custom white off-the-shoulder dress by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton. The fashion magazine says it is the first time that Meghan has worn the French label at a high-profile public event. Meghan also wore an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana’s personal collection, which she also wore on her wedding day.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in...
Stereogum
Watch Spoon Go "Wild" On Colbert
Spoon’s late-career highlight Lucifer On The Sofa (but really aren’t they all highlights) is nominated for a Grammy. They hit the campaign trail last night, performing their standout Jack Antonoff cowrite “Wild” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. They did not do the dub version. Watch Britt Daniel and the boys do their thing below.
