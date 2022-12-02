Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Death Grips Announce 2023 North American Tour
Death Grips are hitting the road next year. The group, who haven’t released a proper album since 2018’s Year Of The Snitch, have already popped up on some 2023 festival lineups, including Sick New World, Primavera Sound, and Outbreak Festival. But today Death Grips have announced a full-fledged North American tour, with one leg starting in May and the other in September. Check out the dates below.
Stereogum
Nuovo Testamento – “Heartbeat”
Nuovo Testamento are a Hi-NRG- and Italo disco-influenced synthpop band with a background in garage rock and hardcore — which is to say the Los Angeles/Bologna-based group features members of Tørsö, Horror Vacui, and Crimson Scarlet plus touring members of Sheer Mag. Love Lines, the follow-up to their 2021 debut New Earth, is dropping in February, and they’ve preceded it today with a video for lead single “Heartbeat” directed by Gamal Sharaf El Deen. The song is somewhere between Chvrches and the Drive soundtrack in its dark-shaded yet sparkling ’80s nostalgia. Watch below.
Stereogum
Caroline Polachek – “Welcome To My Island”
Caroline Polachek has spent the past year slowly releasing singles, including “Bunny Is A Rider,” “Billions,” and, most recently, “Sunset. Now she’s finally ready to announce a new album, the follow-up to the Chairlift expat’s debut solo album Pang. The album is called Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, and it’ll be released digitally on Valentine’s Day (February 14, for you non-romantics out there).
Stereogum
Nervus – “Microsmiling”
Earlier this year, the British indie rockers Nervus released their album The Evil One. Today, they’ve followed that LP with a one-off song that, at least for now, is a Bandcamp exclusive. “Microsmiling” is a slow, expansive chug with a whole lot of piano. It’s sad and stressed out, and it’s got a bit of an Arab Strap feeling to it. On Twitter, Nervus write that the song “is about navigating an increasingly hostile world, and it’s about being a little bit braver than you feel capable of.” Check it out below.
Stereogum
Jesus Piece – “An Offering Of The Night”
Back in 2018, the Philadelphia band Jesus Piece released their debut full-length, Only Self, one of the best hardcore albums from that year. Next year, the band is headed out on tour with Show Me The Body, Scowl, Zulu, and TrippJones, but before that they have some new music to share.
Stereogum
Yung Lean’s “Ginseng Strip 2002” Was TikTok’s Most Popular Song Of 2022
TikTok has released its 2022 wrap-up, and it looks like Swedish rapper Yung Lean’s 2013 hit “Ginseng Strip 2002” has earned the top spot on the platform’s “Around The World” Global Top 10 (it ranked #3 in the US), having been used in about 10.6 million videos.
Stereogum
Hear Sparklehorse’s Previously Unreleased “It Will Never Stop”
Sparklehorse mastermind Mark Linkous passed away in 2010, and there haven’t been many unreleased tracks that made their way online posthumously. In 2019, his frequent collaborator Danger Mouse shared one of them, “Ninjarous,” which they made with the now-late MF Doom. And today, a Sparklehorse track called “It Will Never Stop” is officially out there in the world, released through ANTI- Records.
Stereogum
Hangout Fest 2023 Has RHCP, SZA, Paramore, & More
The Alabama Shores-based Hangout Fest has revealed its 2023 lineup. Big-font names include Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Fluem, Skrillex, and the Kid LAROI. That’s followed on the roster by AJR, COIN, GloRilla, Kevin Gates, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Russ, Thundercat, Tove Lo, Yung Gravy,...
Stereogum
Samia – “Pink Balloon” & “Sea Lions”
Late next month, Samia is releasing her sophomore album, Honey. She’s shared “Kill Her Freak Out” and “Mad At Me‘” from it already, and today she’s back with a pair of singles, “Pink Balloon” and “Sea Lions,” that are meant to depict different points in a relationship that is nearing its end.
Stereogum
Watch Tenacious D Cover The Bejesus Out Of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game”
Chris Isaak’s slow-dissolve quasi-rockabilly sex jam “Wicked Game” is a full-on modern standard, a song that everybody and their mother has already covered. The song might be the ultimate blank canvas, the track that allows just about any musician to project just about anything onto it. Years ago, we picked 35 notable “Wicked Game” covers, and the covers have not stopped since then. But that’s not a complaint. You already know that you want to hear Jack Black hit the high notes.
Stereogum
Watch The 1975’s Matty Healy Join Dashboard Confessional At Audacy Beach Festival
The 1975 and Dashboard Confessional were both on the lineup at this weekend’s Audacy Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, and they crossed paths when Matty Healy came out during Dashboard’s show to perform “Hands Down” with the band for their last song of the set. Healy...
Stereogum
SZA Reveals S.O.S. Tracklist, Including Features From Phoebe Bridgers And ODB
Fresh off an SNL appearance last weekend, SZA will release her long-awaited sophomore album S.O.S. this Friday. Today she revealed the tracklist via a social post asking followers which of two formats they preferred for the back cover display. The album includes features by Phoebe Bridgers, the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Travis Scott, and Don Toliver. Singles “Good Days,” “I Hate U,” and “Shirt” are on the album, as well as “Blind,” which SZA performed on SNL. Check out the full 23-song tracklist below.
Stereogum
Civic – “Born In The Heat”
Last year, the Australian rock band Civic released their debut album, Future Forecast, which landed them on our Best New Bands Of 2021 list. Last month, they announced their sophomore follow-up, Taken By Force, with the lead single “End Of The Line.” Today, the band is back with another ripper, the driving and snorting “Born In The Heat.” “I see those bodies moving but I ain’t about that kind/ Where i’m gonna take ya is somewhere you can’t find,” Jim McCullough sings in its opening lines. “It pains me to see ya hang yourself around that crowd/ I know you want me to save you but I ain’t about this town.” Listen below.
Stereogum
Band To Watch: Feeble Little Horse
When I see the “Sandy Alex G For President” bumper sticker, I know I’m in the right place. I pace along the sidewalk, stroll into the driveway, and climb a precarious flight of stairs up to Feeble Little Horse’s current headquarters in Pittsburgh’s shabby college hub of South Oakland. Located in the crosshairs of beer-caked basement venues past and present, the apartment is, for a college pad, excellently furnished, with framed pictures hung thoughtfully on the walls, comfortable furniture, and a warm atmosphere. A John F. Kennedy memorial plate is displayed proudly in front of the fireplace. I ask, but no, it’s not an inside joke related to the band’s song “Kennedy,” a standout from their 2021 debut full-length, Hayday, which was just re-released in October upon their signing to indie stalwarts Saddle Creek.
Stereogum
Superorganism – “Woofin’ And Meowin'”
Earlier this year, the internet collective Superorganism released their sophomore album, World Wide Pop. At the end of October, they released a remix EP, and today they’re back with a fresh holiday original, “Woofin’ And Meowin’,” which was written for the Christmas episodes of the Fox animated show HouseBroken.
Stereogum
Watch Jeff Tweedy Cover Fleetwood Mac’s “Little Lies”
On Friday night, Jeff Tweedy played a solo show at the Acorn Theatre in Three Oaks, Michigan. As part of his set, he covered Fleetwood Mac’s “Little Lies,” the Tango In The Night hit that was written by Christine McVie. McVie passed away last week, and her...
Stereogum
Sial – “Hasta” & “Sia-Sia”
Sial come from Singapore, and they make guttural, unhinged hardcore punk. They sing in Malay, and they always sound apocalyptically angry. Last year, the band followed their ripshit 2020 album Tari Pemusnah Kuasa with their extremely nasty 7″ EP Zaman Edan. Today, Sial have announced plans to release another new EP next year, and they’ve shared a couple of new bangers.
Stereogum
Watch beabadoobee’s Cozy Tonight Show Performance
One thing that happens when you sign on to open for Taylor Swift is that it becomes the main thing a lot of people know about you. Thus, when introducing beabadoobee on The Tonight Show last night, he mentioned her gig opening shows on Swift’s Eras Tour before mentioning this year’s great Beatopia album. There are far worse curses to carry around in this life, I suppose. On the show, Bea Kristi and band (an acoustic ensemble that included a string section) performed Beatopia track “The Perfect Pair” seated in a cozy living room setup onstage at 30 Rock, replete with couches and Christmas lights. It was kind of a change of pace for beabadoobee — a surprising but respectable move in a big TV moment like this. Watch below.
