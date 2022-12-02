Read full article on original website
Coach Flash Deal: Save 72% On This Leather Tote Bag, Which Comes in 4 Colors
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $300 Crossbody Bag for Just $59
Gifts For Pampering: Dolce Glow, Tata Harper, MZ Skin & More Luxurious Faves
The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. We're heading into the end of the year, and let's just say it: We could all use a...
Dakota Johnson Wore A See-Through Crystal Corset That Will Overwhelm You With Surprise
Dakota Johnson has become famous for taking risks with her red carpet attire, and this one is no exception. Back in March, she stepped out to attend the premiere of her film Cha Cha Real Smooth at the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festival in Austin. Instead of wearing a glam...
Heather El Moussa Reveals if Her Baby Will Watch Selling Sunset
Heather Rae El Moussa won't be handing the remote to her first born for quite some time. The pregnant 35-year-old, wed to Tarek El Moussa, shared whether or not she will allow their little...
Wells Adams Reveals What Sarah Hyland Is Like After "Glasses of Wine"
Sarah Hyland is always up for an aca-good time—just ask her husband Wells Adams. The Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin actress and the Bachelor Nation star enjoyed a date night at the 2022 People's...
Kourtney Kardashian’s $2,459 Poosh Holiday Mailer Includes a Face Serum She Puts All Over Her Body
We included these products chosen by Kourtney Kardashian and Poosh because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Poosh is Kourtney's website. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Olivia Wilde Goes on Vacation, Returns To IG After Harry Styles Split
Olivia Wilde has left her worries behind. Shortly after splitting with boyfriend Harry Styles, the Don't Worry Darling director jetted off to a tropical location for some much needed fun in the...
We Can't Calm Down Over Selena Gomez's Vibrant Skittle Manicure
Watch: Selena Gomez Teases "FUN" New Music on Tonight Show. You won't want to keep your hands to yourself after you take one look at Selena Gomez's manicure. The Rare Beauty founder proved that mixing it up is the way to go when it comes to a fresh, fun set of nails after she rocked a Skittle manicure at Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch on Dec. 3. The 30-year-old's vibrant claws featured a different color on each finger—and frankly, we can't get enough.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
'Tis the Season for Blake Lively’s Coziest Baby Bump Photo Yet
Blake Lively is bumping along into the holiday season. The Age of Adaline actress showcased her pregnant belly while sporting a pair of Christmas pajamas with husband Ryan Reynolds on quite the...
The Hills Alum Lo Bosworth’s Holiday Gift Picks Are a Reminder To Take Care of Yourself
We interviewed Lo Bosworth because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products featured are from Lo's brand, Love Wellness. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Kate Middleton Goes Full Princess Mode in Sparking Gown & Royal Tiara
Lady Royal in red. After arriving back in the U.K. following a short trip to the United States, Kate Middleton made a ravishing, regal appearance at a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham...
Bet Chris Olsen’s Red Carpet Arrival Made You Look at 2022 People’s Choice Awards
Watch: TikTok Star Chris Olsen Shares His Coming Out Journey. Chris Olsen makes it look easy. The TikToker slayed his look on the red carpet for the 2022 People's Choice Awards Dec. 6 keeping it clean in a pair of white dress slacks and matching jacket with a white t-shirt and white sneakers.
