ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Coach Flash Deal: Save 72% On This Leather Tote Bag, Which Comes in 4 Colors

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
E! News

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $300 Crossbody Bag for Just $59

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
E! News

We Can't Calm Down Over Selena Gomez's Vibrant Skittle Manicure

Watch: Selena Gomez Teases "FUN" New Music on Tonight Show. You won't want to keep your hands to yourself after you take one look at Selena Gomez's manicure. The Rare Beauty founder proved that mixing it up is the way to go when it comes to a fresh, fun set of nails after she rocked a Skittle manicure at Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch on Dec. 3. The 30-year-old's vibrant claws featured a different color on each finger—and frankly, we can't get enough.
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
E! News

E! News

225K+
Followers
56K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy