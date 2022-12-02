Watch: Selena Gomez Teases "FUN" New Music on Tonight Show. You won't want to keep your hands to yourself after you take one look at Selena Gomez's manicure. The Rare Beauty founder proved that mixing it up is the way to go when it comes to a fresh, fun set of nails after she rocked a Skittle manicure at Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch on Dec. 3. The 30-year-old's vibrant claws featured a different color on each finger—and frankly, we can't get enough.

5 HOURS AGO