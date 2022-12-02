Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Disturbance by Troy Man at Wal-Mart Leads to Arrest on Gun Charges
A Troy man was arrested and charged following a call to a disturbance at Wal-Mart in Union City. Police reports said officers were dispatched in reference to a white male wearing a red jacket and backpack, who threw a bag of potato chips that almost struck a child. When arriving...
radionwtn.com
Weakley Co. Deputy Charged With Aggravated Assault
Dresden, Tenn.–A Weakley County Deputy has lost her job following an incident in which she is accused of discharging her firearm during a domestic dispute off-duty. The investigation was conducted by the 27th Judicial District Attorney’s Office at the request of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office.Hailey Batts has been charged with aggravated assault following the incident December 3 in which she fired a pistol in the direction of her boyfriend and discharged it into the floor next to his foot, causing minor injuries caused by bullet fragments.
WBBJ
Dyersburg police report three shootings, multiple arrests
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department says there were three shootings, multiple arrests, and over five weapons seized on Saturday. The first of the shootings was around 7 p.m. on Moody Drive, when officers were sent out over a report of shots fired. The officers were given a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Martin man's car stolen outside of business, suspect arrested
MARTIN, TN — A Martin man has been arrested and charged in connection to a Friday afternoon car theft, police say. According to a report from the Martin Police department, the theft victim told police he parked his car close to the front door a Martin business, leaving it running as he went inside.
KFVS12
Man found guilty of murder in 2018 Sikeston shooting
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was found guilty in a deadly shooting in southeast Missouri. According to Scott County Prosecutor Amanda Oesch, D’Ereck Whitney was found guilty late on Friday night, December 2 of all 16 charges, including: first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and property damage.
WBBJ
Jackson man to serve 78 years for murder, weapon charges
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man has been sentenced to 78 years in prison, according to a news release from District Attorney General Jody Pickens. According to the release, Ambreia Washington was found to be the person responsible for a shooting at the North Royal apartments in east Jackson on June 10, 2021.
thunderboltradio.com
Milan National Guard to celebrate expanded training site Tuesday
The Tennessee Military Department is hosting a ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the beginning of expanded operations at the Tennessee National Guard’s Milan Volunteer Training Site. The event will take place at the training site’s Graball Gate Tuesday morning at 10:00. Brigadier General Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Assistant Adjutant General-Army,...
WBBJ
Christmas Parade spreads cheer through Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — A town in Weakley County joined in on the holiday cheer Monday night. The City of Martin and the Martin Kiwanis Club held their Christmas parade with a theme of “Christmas Joy.”. Residents lined the streets to take in the holiday cheer. The parade started...
thunderboltradio.com
Peggy Reddin Wright – 68 – Formerly of Troy
Memorial services will be held for Peggy Reddin Wright, age 68, formerly of Troy. Services will take place at 11:00 on Friday, December 9th of 2022, at White-Ranson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Stanley’s Chapel Church Cemetery.
radionwtn.com
Union City Shop With A Cop Great Success
Union City, Tenn.–Shop with a Cop 2022 was a great success for the Union City Police, volunteers and kids who were served. Chief of Police Ben Yates (shown in photo) said, “Thank you to all the businesses and citizens that made donations! We could not have done this without you! We are truly blessed to work in a community that cares and supports their neighbors!” (UC Police photo).
WBBJ
UPDATE: Carroll County missing man found
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing person. The sheriff’s office says that around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Erik J. Allen, 40, walked away from his home on Maytown Road in Huntingdon. The sheriff’s office says that...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves crash leaves Nevada pair injured, facing charges
A crash in Graves County on Sunday sent two people to an out-of-state hospital. Authorities responded to the accident on US 45, just north of Water Valley. The occupants, 52-year-old Joel Alan White, and 32-year-old Alycia Adriana Sanchez, both of Nevada, said they were attempting to avoid a deer, causing them to overturn.
thunderboltradio.com
Bubba Vickers, 86, Martin
Funeral services for Oscar Wren “Bubba” Vickers, age 86, of Martin, will be Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 2:00 at Sharon First Baptist Church. Burial will be in the East Side Cemetery in Martin. Visitation will be Thursday, December 8, 2022 from 11:00 until service time at the...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/02/22 – 12/05/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/02/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/05/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Bradford murder suspects still at large
Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas has confirmed that three individuals have been charged in connection with a robbery that killed one individual and seriously wounded another in Bradford Wednesday morning. Investigators have charged Amanda Nicole Cathey, 33, of Trenton, Tyler Blake Pierce, 28, of Milan, and Johnny Dale Yarbrough, Jr.,...
westkentuckystar.com
Brookport fugitive arrested on drug charges
A traffic stop Friday in McCracken County ended with the arrest of a wanted fugitive. A McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop where a passenger was identified as Nichole D. Stewart of Brookport. Stewart had a felony warrant out of Illinois and McCracken County. Deputies allegedly found marijuana, methamphetamine...
westkentuckystar.com
DUI, drug charges for Gilbertsville man
A traffic stop in Paducah ended with DUI and drug charges for a Gilbertsville man Saturday night. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle on Noble Road driven by 61-year-old Johnny W. Littlemeyer. During the stop the deputy allegedly discovered that Littlemeyer was in possession of...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman arrested on drug charges
A Paducah woman was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Friday night. A McCracken County deputy stopped a vehicle on Hardmoney Road driven by 51-year-old Sherry E. Sullenger. Deputies said they allegedly found Sullenger in possession of crystal methamphetamine and a quantity of Gabapentin. Sullenger's charges included possession...
WBBJ
Madison County ‘career offender’ sentenced to 45 years in prison
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Madison County man is sentenced to 45 years in prison after being determined as a career offender. 42-year-old Jonathan Rogers Robertson was sentenced by Judge Kyle Atkins on Monday to serve his time in the Tennessee Department of Correction. According to a news release by...
