Climate Change Will Impact Ski Areas—These 5 May Handle It Better than Most
While President Joe Biden came just short of declaring an official national climate emergency this week, anyone who’s not living under a rock knows that the Earth is getting hotter. The science is irrefutable. While the roughly two-degree Fahrenheit increase over the last century or so may seem small, the effect has been noticeable. And snow, which requires a perfect recipe of humidity and cold in order to form, appears to be one of climate change’s first targets.
Back to (Double) Black: Palisades Tahoe Redesignates Extreme Runs
Palisades Tahoe skiers and boarders have long-known that more than a few of its black diamond runs warranted another diamond due to cliffs and other hazards. The resort finally agreed this year.
Fat Skiers Like Me Deserve More—and Better—Technical Gear
My name is Jenny and I'm a plus-size skier. I grew up in Ohio and learned to ski when a friend took me to Boston Mills near Cleveland when we were in high school.
Can a Shopping Mall in New Jersey Attract New Skiers to a Stagnant Sport?
The car thermostat registered 81 degrees as I pulled into the multi-level cylindrical parking lot and gathered together my skis. I exited the car and joined the packs of rabid teenagers and flustered families streaming into the mall's blindingly white entrance. Wearing a T-shirt and board shorts and lugging my skis and a duffel bag full of winter wear, I stared up into a familiarly luminous—if not downright garish—three-level scene of suburban capitalism, the American Dream mall. I spotted a Zara and a Foot Locker and a wholly mediocre food court. (Also, lots of empty storefronts.) Then there's the entertainment: an aquarium, several theme parks, a Zen garden, two miniature golf courses—one Angry Birds-themed, the other alien-themed—and then, skiing.
Runners Amplify Indigenous Experience with Truthsgiving 4 Miler
On Thursday, November 24, tens of thousands will lace up for their local turkey trot. In most cases, these races depict the positive version of the Thanksgiving story while neglecting the tragic Indigenous experience surrounding the holiday. For the last three years, a group of Indigenous runners has sought to change that.
How to Throw Bombs, Save Lives, and Raise a Family in Paradise on $22 an Hour
Last winter a ski-patrollers union in Park City, Utah, made headlines for its standoff against Vail Resorts over wages. The dust has since settled on negotiations, but the conversations they sparked about what ski-industry workers deserve may just be getting started.
Our 2023 Travel Bucket List
Outside editors have ambitious travel bucket lists and are always on the move. When asked what trips they'd most like to receive as gifts this year, our colleagues knew exactly what to say.
9 Beautiful Island Campsites in the U.S. to Pitch Your Tent All Winter Long
Taking an island vacation doesn't have to mean splurging on some ritzy all-inclusive resort. You can grab your tent and get away from it all for a fraction of the cost year-round. Even better, the winter season on these U.S. islands has a different feel, marked by diminished crowds, an abundance of waterfront space, and a quiet beauty.
This Paralympian Will Attempt to Cross the Antarctic Plateau on a Hand Bike
Paralympic champion Karen Darke is confident that she will cross the Antarctic plateau before New Year's Eve. She just doesn't know how exactly she will do it.
Everest Pioneer Ed Webster Has Died at 66
In the summer of 1988, alpinist Ed Webster visited me in Colorado Springs. He had just returned from Mount Everest, where with Steven Venables, Paul Teare, and Robert Anderson, he had established a new route on the forbidding 12,000-foot Kangshung Face—located on Everest’s rarely-visited east side. The unassisted quartet succeeded without the help of sherpas or supplemental oxygen, pulling off one of history’s most audacious Himalayan first ascents. Reinhold Messner, the first climber to solo the mountain, called the climb, “The best ascent of Everest in terms of style and pure adventure!”
Six Climbing Trips That Are No-Brainer Holiday Gifts
As the holidays are approaching, we're all lining out gifts for friends and relatives. It can be stressful, particularly if your special person is a climber. It's impossible to know exactly what they need in their rack or quiver. (At least without just asking them, and that spoils the surprise!) So when thinking about gifts this year, consider giving your friend or loved one an experience instead of a gift. You might go wrong if you're trying to buy a specific harness or set of rock shoes, but the gift of a climbing trip is a sure thing.
5 Regions to Experience Switzerland’s Alpine Flora
Switzerland is one of the most mountainous countries in Europe—the Alps cover more than half of the country’s terrain. Safe to say, the Swiss know a thing or two about the benefits of high-altitude living—the feelings of well-being that come with days spent exploring both Alpine wilderness and the plants that thrive there. Backpacking through Switzerland should definitely be on your radar for both reasons. Not only will you experience the country’s wild landscapes and flora, but you’ll also get a look at the cultivation of these same plants. More than one hundred farmers grow alpine herbs that thrive naturally in the unique soil and climates throughout Switzerland. Here’s how to explore five of these fertile regions on foot.
Nims Purja Thinks He Can Go Even Faster on the 8,000-Meter Peaks
Nepalese climber Nirmal "Nims" Purja wears many hats these days: mountaineer, expedition operator, Instagram celebrity, and even motivational speaker. Last week, Purja, 39, traveled from his home in Kathmandu to Boulder, Colorado, to address a crowd of fans at an event organized by his boot sponsor, Scarpa. Purja retold the story of breaking the speed record on the 14 peaks above 8,000 meters, and then shared some of the insight he gleaned from the expedition. That mission, called Project Possible, birthed the 2021 Netflix documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible, which made Purja a global icon.
Spirit Mountain, Nevada, May Be the Next National Monument
At the White House Tribal Nations Summit in Washington, D.C., President Biden vowed to protect Spirit Mountain, the sacred Nevada site known as Avi Kwa Ame by the indigenous Mojave people, and thousands of acres around it. While Biden has not yet designated the vast acreage a national monument, the President said at the November 30 summit, "I'm committed to protecting this sacred place that is central to the creation story of so many Tribes that are here today."
Down on Hiking? You Might Be Burned Out
It was the fall of 2018, the weather was perfect, and I was living in Colorado, surrounded by some of the greatest trails in the country. And yet, I couldn't bear to think about hiking.
This Michigan State Park Is the Most Beautiful in the U.S. (According to Yelp Users)
Located on Michigan's Upper Peninsula, the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness is the country's most beautiful state park, according to a study of reviews on the website Yelp.com.
Patagonia Sues Gap Over “Iconic” Fleece Design
Patagonia sells its Snap-T fleece for $149 or less—but the colorful midlayer could be worth a lot more than that if things go the brand's way in court.
Forloh Has a Different Way to Do Down
What does it mean to make technical apparel in the United States? For Forloh, a small hunting brand based in Whitefish, Montana, making stuff onshore means doing things differently. For example, the brand's Thermoneutral range of down jackets, vests, and pants takes the traditional formula for a lofted insulation layer, and reinvents it as a breathable hybrid of mid and outer layers in one.
