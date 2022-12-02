Colts vs. Cowboys: Updated injury report for Week 13
The Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) and Dallas Cowboys (8-3) updated their injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 13 matchup at AT&T Stadium.
Here’s the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 13:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player Injury
Wed.
11/30
Thu.
12/1
Fri.
12/2
Status
WR Keke Coutee Illness DNP FP
CB Kenny Moore II Ankle DNP DNP
TE Jelani Woods Shoulder/Quad DNP DNP
DE Ben Banogu Abdomen LP FP
C Ryan Kelly Knee/Ankle LP FP
TE Kylen Granson Illness FP FP
DE Kwity Paye Ankle FP FP
T Braden Smith Illness — DNP
CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Knee — LP
Notes
- OT Braden Smith and CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. were added to the injury report Thursday.
- C Ryan Kelly was upgraded to a full participant.
- DE Kwity Paye continues to trend toward making a return with his second straight full practice.
- TE Jelani Woods will likely have to log a practice in some capacity Friday if he wants to play.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Cowboys in Week 13:
Player Injury
Wed.
11/30
Thu.
12/1
Fri.
12/2
Status
CB Trevon Diggs Illness DNP DNP
WR Michael Gallup Illness DNP DNP
LB Anthony Barr Hamstring LP LP
S Jayron Kears Shoulder LP LP
DE DeMarcus Lawrence Foot LP LP
T Terence Steele Personal — DNP
Comments / 0