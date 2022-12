Colts vs. Cowboys: Updated injury report for Week 13

The Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) and Dallas Cowboys (8-3) updated their injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 13 matchup at AT&T Stadium.

Here’s the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 13:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury

Wed.

11/30

Thu.

12/1

Fri.

12/2

Status

WR Keke Coutee Illness DNP FP

CB Kenny Moore II Ankle DNP DNP

TE Jelani Woods Shoulder/Quad DNP DNP

DE Ben Banogu Abdomen LP FP

C Ryan Kelly Knee/Ankle LP FP

TE Kylen Granson Illness FP FP

DE Kwity Paye Ankle FP FP

T Braden Smith Illness — DNP

CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Knee — LP

Notes

OT Braden Smith and CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. were added to the injury report Thursday.

and CB were added to the injury report Thursday. C Ryan Kelly was upgraded to a full participant.

was upgraded to a full participant. DE Kwity Paye continues to trend toward making a return with his second straight full practice.

continues to trend toward making a return with his second straight full practice. TE Jelani Woods will likely have to log a practice in some capacity Friday if he wants to play.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Cowboys in Week 13:

Player Injury

Wed.

11/30

Thu.

12/1

Fri.

12/2

Status

CB Trevon Diggs Illness DNP DNP

WR Michael Gallup Illness DNP DNP

LB Anthony Barr Hamstring LP LP

S Jayron Kears Shoulder LP LP

DE DeMarcus Lawrence Foot LP LP

T Terence Steele Personal — DNP