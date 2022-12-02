Baldwinsville boys indoor track wins Jack Morse Kickoff meet

SYRACUSE – Picking up where it left off a season ago, the Baldwinsville boys indoor track and field team went to the top of the standings during Thursday’s second session of the Jack Morse Kickoff Meet at SRC Arena.

All told, the Bees earned 106.5 points in the format where two times, distances and heights counted in individual events to go with the relays. Cicero-North Syracuse was second with 86 points.

A win for the Bees was earned in the sprint medley relay as Brandon Levin, Logan Hayes, Jack McAllister and Kaleb Paul tore to a time of three minutes, 46.50 seconds. No one else broke the four-minute mark.

Dimitri Ioannidis won the shot put, tossing it 38 feet 2 ½ inches as Gibson Boudov (36’5”) was third. Brandon Levin prevailed in the long jump, going 19’11 1/2” as Griffin Killian (17’9 1/2”) was sixth before Boudov, in the weight throw, won it with 40’5” ahead of Nick Foster’s fourth-place 34’8”.

Continuing this success in field events, Logan Zapf recorded a top triple jump of 39’3 1/2”, the only attempt above 39 feet, while Grayson Brady had a winning pole vault of 10 feet as Kyle Sheckler (9’6”) was close behind.

In the 4×800 relay, the Bees had Zach Arria, Cooper Christman, Doug Clark and Paul Clark go 9:25.06, just behind East Syracuse Minoa’s winning 9:24.21. Arria, Killian, Jonah Offredi and Nathan Glidden were also second (1:42.37) to ESM (1:40.60) in the 4×200 relay.

Jackson Creelman was third in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.52 seconds as Logan Zapf (8.83) was seventh. B’ville had a fifth-place clocking of 4:03.52 in the 4×400 relay as Anthony Noda took fifth and Adam Aviles eighth in the 55-meter dash.

Logan Bolton, in 5:12.20, edged Jacob Guelli (5:14.53) for third place in the 1,600-meter run. Killian tied for sixth in the high jump

Over in the girls Morse meet, B’ville did quite well, too, earning 83.5 points that produced a runner-up finish, with C-NS getting 118 points for the top spot.

Sydney McKenney led the B’ville girls, clearing 10’6” in her specialty, the pole vault.. McKenney also was third in the 55 hurdles in 9.61 seconds as Anaiya Johnson took 11th place.

Mia Pozzi got fourth in the 55 sprint in 7.88 seconds before helping Madison Kennedy, Kamryn Barton and Clare Horan get second in the sprint medley in 4:39.52, just two-tenths of a second behind C-NS’s 4:39.32.

Mary Sabatino, Erin Seitzer, Adrianna Orlando and Brianna Grosso were second (11:04.32) to C-NS (10:53.44) in the 4×800, with the Bees third in the 4×200 in 2:01.13 and fifth in the 4×400 in 4:54.59.

Natalie Bartkowiak, who tied for sixth in the high jump, had a third-place triple jump of 30’11 3/4”. Julianna Gingrich was fourth in the shot put with 25’10”. Yolanda Wei ran 1,500 meters in 5:31.42 for fifth place. Olivia Bartlett was sixth in the long jump and Julianna Gingrich seventh in the weight throw.