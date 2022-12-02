ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

Baldwinsville boys indoor track wins Jack Morse Kickoff meet

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 4 days ago

SYRACUSE – Picking up where it left off a season ago, the Baldwinsville boys indoor track and field team went to the top of the standings during Thursday’s second session of the Jack Morse Kickoff Meet at SRC Arena.

All told, the Bees earned 106.5 points in the format where two times, distances and heights counted in individual events to go with the relays. Cicero-North Syracuse was second with 86 points.

A win for the Bees was earned in the sprint medley relay as Brandon Levin, Logan Hayes, Jack McAllister and Kaleb Paul tore to a time of three minutes, 46.50 seconds. No one else broke the four-minute mark.

Dimitri Ioannidis won the shot put, tossing it 38 feet 2 ½ inches as Gibson Boudov (36’5”) was third. Brandon Levin prevailed in the long jump, going 19’11 1/2” as Griffin Killian (17’9 1/2”) was sixth before Boudov, in the weight throw, won it with 40’5” ahead of Nick Foster’s fourth-place 34’8”.

Continuing this success in field events, Logan Zapf recorded a top triple jump of 39’3 1/2”, the only attempt above 39 feet, while Grayson Brady had a winning pole vault of 10 feet as Kyle Sheckler (9’6”) was close behind.

In the 4×800 relay, the Bees had Zach Arria, Cooper Christman, Doug Clark and Paul Clark go 9:25.06, just behind East Syracuse Minoa’s winning 9:24.21. Arria, Killian, Jonah Offredi and Nathan Glidden were also second (1:42.37) to ESM (1:40.60) in the 4×200 relay.

Jackson Creelman was third in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.52 seconds as Logan Zapf (8.83) was seventh. B’ville had a fifth-place clocking of 4:03.52 in the 4×400 relay as Anthony Noda took fifth and Adam Aviles eighth in the 55-meter dash.

Logan Bolton, in 5:12.20, edged Jacob Guelli (5:14.53) for third place in the 1,600-meter run. Killian tied for sixth in the high jump

Over in the girls Morse meet, B’ville did quite well, too, earning 83.5 points that produced a runner-up finish, with C-NS getting 118 points for the top spot.

Sydney McKenney led the B’ville girls, clearing 10’6” in her specialty, the pole vault.. McKenney also was third in the 55 hurdles in 9.61 seconds as Anaiya Johnson took 11th place.

Mia Pozzi got fourth in the 55 sprint in 7.88 seconds before helping Madison Kennedy, Kamryn Barton and Clare Horan get second in the sprint medley in 4:39.52, just two-tenths of a second behind C-NS’s 4:39.32.

Mary Sabatino, Erin Seitzer, Adrianna Orlando and Brianna Grosso were second (11:04.32) to C-NS (10:53.44) in the 4×800, with the Bees third in the 4×200 in 2:01.13 and fifth in the 4×400 in 4:54.59.

Natalie Bartkowiak, who tied for sixth in the high jump, had a third-place triple jump of 30’11 3/4”. Julianna Gingrich was fourth in the shot put with 25’10”. Yolanda Wei ran 1,500 meters in 5:31.42 for fifth place. Olivia Bartlett was sixth in the long jump and Julianna Gingrich seventh in the weight throw.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

MPH girls volleyball wins pair of opening matches

CENTRAL NEW YORK – What happened in the fall in area high school volleyball had to resonate beyond Jamesville-DeWitt, where the boys won Section III’s first-ever state championship and the girls were sectional Class A champions, too. East Syracuse Minoa took note, having seen its girls team go...
JAMESVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

F-M, J-D/CBA boys swimmers win season openers

CENTRAL NEW YORK – With the Section III Class A championship from 2021-22 secure in its grasp, the Fayetteville-Manlius boys swim team now set out on its quest to stay at the top. The Hornets met Baldwinsville in last Friday’s season opener at Cazenovia College and, despite some fine...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

ESM, Fayetteville-Manlius bowlers get early-season victoriesa

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Before and after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, area high school bowling teams made their 2022-23 season debuts and forged a fair amount of success. In its opener last Monday against Fulton at Green Lakes Lanes, Fayetteville-Manlius boys bowler Adam Koss dazzled with a 752 series, all part of the Hornets’ impressive 7-0 shutout of the Red Raiders.
MANLIUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Jamesville-DeWitt girls basketball goes 1-1, routs Bishop Grimes

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Each of the last two full seasons for the Bishop Grimes girls basketball team included long, exciting runs to the Section III Class B championship game. Here, in 2022-23, it was supposed to be more difficult without stars like Jenna Sloan, Naywel Ayeil, Natalie Musolino and Rosalie Vincent, but the Cobras got a big season-opening win last Tuesday when it went to Marcellus and fought past the Mustangs 32-31.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia girls basketball splits pair of opening games

CENTRAL NEW YORK – A new high school girls basketball season is underway, and Cazenovia got to see game action even before the calendar turned to December. The Lakers went 13-9 a season ago, able to reach the Section III Class B playoffs and win an opening-round game against Canastota before falling to Utica-Notre Dame in the round of 16.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus, Skaneateles girls basketball have busy starts

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Much has changed in area high school girls basketball, and Marcellus is at the center of those changes. The Mustangs are now led by head coach Delaney Martin, who replaced Lauren Collister after a successful stretch that included the Mustangs’ long Section III Class B playoff runs in 2019 and 2021.
MARCELLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia ice hockey opens with losses to Section II foes

GEDDES – A revival of the Cazenovia ice hockey program was accomplished last winter, with the Lakers going 17-4 and advancing to the Section III Division I semifinals before falling to Baldwinsville. Expecting something similar in 2022-23 will be a big task, something illustrated by how Cazenovia fared against...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

C-NS, Liverpool ice hockey both get opening-week wins

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Is this the year where the Cicero-North Syracuse ice hockey team truly establishes its place as a championship contender?. The first signs were quite encouraging as, in last Wednesday night’s season opener against Auburn at the Twin Rinks, the Northstars put up one of its biggest totals in program history while routing the Maroons 11-1.
LIVERPOOL, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia girls indoor track wins at Jack Morse Kickoff Meet

SYRACUSE – Cazenovia’s girls indoor track team picked up in the new season right where it left off at the end of last year’s: with a big win. The defending Section III Class B-2 champions won the Jack Morse Kickoff Meet Wednesday at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena, scoring 78 points to outpace Class AA Liverpool (58.5) and 17 other teams for the victory.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Liverpool boys swimmers rout Oswego in season opener

LIVERPOOL – Area high school boys swimming is underway again, with Cicero-North Syracuse enthused about its chances to climb up the Class A ladder and Liverpool determined to restore some of its past glory. In Liverpool’s case, the season-opening meet against visiting Oswego went quite well as the Warriors...
LIVERPOOL, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy