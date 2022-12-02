Read full article on original website
Related
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Royal Expert Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Trailer an Attempt to ‘Steal’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Thunder’
A royal expert reacts to the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries trailer, examining both the content and the timing of its release.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Disturbed by Kody’s Emotional Reaction to 10-Day Separation From Robyn’s Daughter Aurora
'Sister Wives' fans are disturbed and confused by Kody Brown's emotional reaction to being separated from he and Robyn's 20-year-old daughter Aurora for 10 days, considering his estranged relationships with his other kids.
A.V. Club
SNL returns for its best episode of the season with host Keke Palmer
Following a two-week hiatus, Saturday Night Live returns with Keke Palmer making her hosting debut after giving a stellar performance in the summer blockbuster Nope. After courting controversy with host Dave Chappelle, Palmer felt like a delightfully un-divisive choice and a breath of fresh air for the show. Already a showbiz veteran at 29, Palmer, an actress, singer, host, and genuinely funny individual, is a promising and inspired choice to host the show. Her monologue confirmed her charisma and star power as well as the rumors of her expecting her first child.
Harry and Meghan news: Meghan echoes Kate’s Boston look at NYC awards ahead of bombshell Netflix documentary
Meghan Markle echoed Kate’s Boston look as she and Harry attended the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York on Tuesday night.According to Vogue, Meghan Markle chose a custom white off-the-shoulder dress by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton. The fashion magazine says it is the first time that Meghan has worn the French label at a high-profile public event. Meghan also wore an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana’s personal collection, which she also wore on her wedding day.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in...
A.V. Club
Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega catches heat for filming key scene while sick with COVID
Wednesday might be spooky, but Wednesday Addams coming to set while infected with COVID-19 is truly frightful. While the new series is reportedly doing pretty well for Netflix, fans have taken issue with the fact that star Jenna Ortega was apparently sick with coronavirus during filming of the first season. Specifically, she revealed that she was ill during the dance sequence, a fan-favorite scene that recalled her predecessor on the original Addams Family sitcom.
A.V. Club
I Hate Suzie Too trailer: People really hate Suzie in new three-episode special
Suzie Pickles (Billie Piper) had it hard enough in the first season of the critically acclaimed series I Hate Suzie, in which her nude photos leaked, her affair was exposed, her marriage imploded, and she lost her job. Things are not looking much better in I Hate Suzie Too, the three-part “anti-Christmas Christmas special” premiering on HBO Max on Thursday, December 22, 2022, unfortunately for Suzie (and very fortunately for the rest of us).
A.V. Club
Michelle Yeoh is TIME's 2022 Icon Of The Year, in this universe and all others
If the multiverse is real and there actually are an infinite number of possible realities floating around out there, we are pretty damn lucky to be living in one where Michelle Yeoh not only exists, but has risen to the level of major movie star. The word “iconic” gets tossed around on the internet a lot these days, but Yeoh now has a bona fide claim to the title: TIME announced today that they’ve named her 2022 Icon Of The Year, a special category in the magazine’s annual Person Of The Year issue.
A.V. Club
5 big takeaways of the Harry & Meghan trailer, from a PR perspective
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Image: Prince Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Netflix. Just days after the first look at Netflix’s Harry & Meghan arrived in flying colors (or more appropriately, a subdued black-and-white montage of their romance), the first full trailer for the new documentary has landed. Harry & Meghan promises audiences a raw look at the couple: Their romance, their marriage, and their eventual retreat from official royal life. The newest streamer also confirmed that the documentary will release in two parts, with Part I available for streaming starting December 8 and Part II on December 15.
"Send Them To The White Lotus": 28 People And Characters Who Scream "Eat The Rich"
London Tipton could benefit from a night at the White Lotus hotel.
A.V. Club
Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon-ho tease Mickey 17, skip Mickeys 1 through 16
Following up on his Oscar-kissing movie, Parasite, Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho is putting Robert Pattinson in an MRI machine. At least, that’s what we can glean from the teaser for his new film, Mickey 17, opening March 2024. Based on the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton, Mickey 17 follows Robert Pattinson as an “expendable” yet “regenerative” employee of an ice planet mining operation. When one miner, another Mickey is 3-D printed to take his place. If that sounds familiar, it’s because that’s how the U.S. economy works, too.
A.V. Club
Brendan Fraser talks The Whale with Adam Sandler, denies "comeback" claims, and addresses obesity controversy: "I felt empowered to be their voice"
Don’t call it a comeback, because Brendan Fraser never actually considered himself gone. “I’m hearing a lot about this being a comeback for me, but I was never that far away,” he told Adam Sandler, in the first released interview from Variety’s highly anticipated, much-memed Actors On Actors series.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
A.V. Club
Warner Bros. Discovery looks to eliminate letters "HBO" from HBO Max
After removing originals from its library, laying off employees, kneecapping its animation department, and canceling Batgirl, Warner Bros. is still looking to get rid of a few things, particularly in the letter department. Per CNBC (via Variety), Warners is considering naming its HBO Max-Discover+ hybrid app “Max.” We can already hear Sean Parker encouraging David Zazlov to drop the “HBO” because it’s cleaner.
A.V. Club
Meghan Trainor and Seth Rogen to rock their holiday bodies right on Backstreet Boys Christmas special
What we know, now: Meghan Trainor and Seth Rogen are joining the Backstreet Boys holiday Christmas specials. What the greatest minds still have yet to predict: will Seth Rogen be on a Segway?. The announcement comes via Variety, which reports that Rob Riggle, Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches and Atsuko Okatsuka...
Comments / 0