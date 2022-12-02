If the multiverse is real and there actually are an infinite number of possible realities floating around out there, we are pretty damn lucky to be living in one where Michelle Yeoh not only exists, but has risen to the level of major movie star. The word “iconic” gets tossed around on the internet a lot these days, but Yeoh now has a bona fide claim to the title: TIME announced today that they’ve named her 2022 Icon Of The Year, a special category in the magazine’s annual Person Of The Year issue.

8 HOURS AGO