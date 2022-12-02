ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

New Britain Herald

Hartford man who police believe ditched gun arrested leaving car crash reported minutes after shots were fired in Newington

NEWINGTON – Police have arrested a man who they believe discarded a firearm shortly after a car crash that was reported in the area of several gunshots being fired. Xander Estremera, 20, of Hartford, was picked up after an officer saw him leaving the scene of a car crash on foot on Monday, around 7:09 p.m., in the area of Cedar Street and Willard Avenue, according to police.
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Man pleads not guilty to shooting man, pregnant woman at Newington auto parts store

NEWINGTON – A man accused of shooting two people at a Newington auto parts shop – one of whom was pregnant – has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges. Sherod Hackett, 24, entered his pleas during a proceeding last week in New Britain Superior Court – where he faces charges of first-degree assault of a pregnant person, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, carrying a pistol without a permit, first-degree reckless endangerment and sixth-degree larceny.
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington firefighters find malfunctioning boiler in local home

NEWINGTON – A malfunctioning piece of equipment at a local home prompted a response from firefighters after a resident noticed smoke in their basement. Firefighters said they responded to a home on Golf Street overnight Monday into Tuesday and found that a boiler in the residence was not functioning properly.
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Jersey Mike's Subs comes to Newington

NEWINGTON – The town just found a new friend and place to feed in Jersey Mike’s Subs, which opened its newest location at 12B Fenn Road at the end of November. Located in the same building as the Tropical Smoothie Cafe and next to Starbucks off of Myra Cohen Way, the sub shop and its corporate team are now getting to know the local community.
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Class of '67 gathers for holiday party

NEW BRITAIN – A group of 73-year-olds reunited Sunday in the city where they spent their youth. There were five high schools in New Britain in 1967 and several had representation at the Class of ‘67’s Annual Holiday Party inside Stanley Golf Course’s Back Nine Tavern.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Greater New Britain Chamber will be hosting a Jingle & Mingle Mixer

NEW BRITAIN - The Greater New Britain Chamber will be hosting a Jingle & Mingle Mixer this Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. “It’s our annual holiday mixer,” said Bill Moore, Greater New Britain Chamber President. “We’ll have a lot of networking, camaraderie, fellowship, and exchanging of laughs.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT

