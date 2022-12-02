Read full article on original website
Robert William Norris
Robert William Norris, age 89, peacefully passed away and stepped into heaven November 27th, 2022, near his home in The Villages, Florida. Born and raised in Ashville, Ohio, he grew up the second youngest of 7 children to his loving parents William Waldo Norris and Grace Louise Ott. He was a 1953 graduate of Ashville High School and went on to proudly serve in the Navy Reserve as well as the US Army.
Harry Lester Neff
Harry Lester Neff, 89, of Wildwood, FL passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was born January 29, 1933, in Campbell, NY to Charles Otto and Rachael Agnes (nee Lent) Neff. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Myrtha E. Neff; son, Harry Theodore Neff and previous wife, Janine Nina Knickerbocker.
Gene Colley
Gene Colley, 91, of Continental Country Club in Wildwood, FL passed away Friday, December 2, 2022. He was born August 20, 1931, in Pauls Valley, OK to Fred F. and Annie P. (nee Anderson) Colley. Thank you for your endless love that will help me through each day and thank...
Robert John Behrends
Robert John (Bob) Behrends left this earthly life unexpectedly Sunday, November 13, 2022 at The Villages Hospital, Florida at the age of 85. He was born on May 18, 1937 to Bruno and Fern (Boseck) Behrends. and spent his childhood on the family farm between the small towns of Cumberland and Wiota, Iowa.
John Bruce Casey
John Bruce Casey, 80, of Summerfield, FL passed away on November 30, 2022, holding the hand of his wife of 46 years, Sue-Ellen. Son of the late Muriel and Denis Casey, Bruce came into the world on Mother’s Day 1942 in Manchester, NH, and made countless friends through his eight decades on earth.
Gail Virginia Kappeler
Gail Virginia Kappeler of The Villages, FL passed away on Monday, November 14 at the age of 85. She was born on February 21, 1937 in Cleveland, OH where she grew up with her mom, dad, and sister, Janet. Gail graduated from West Tech High School in 1955. She worked at IBM in Boca Raton, FL. Gail was actively involved in family life, raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren.
Linda L. Hobbs
Our beautiful mother Linda L. Hobbs passed on Monday November 28th at the age of 75, surrounded by her family. Anyone who met her, recognized that everything she did, it was with the intention of love. At the age of 50 she left Hadley Pottery to follow her passions in health and wellness. Prior to her retiring in The Villages she worked as a water aerobics instructor, a personal trainer, and a Body Recall instructor at Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness in Louisville Kentucky. Along with her sister Angela, they perused countless certificates in healing and health. She was a Reiki Master, certified in Healing Touch, Trigger Point therapy, as well as massage.
Beverly Kay Johnson
Beverly Kay (Johnson) Johnson ended her battle with Alzheimer’s on December 1, 2022 at Chatham Glen Long Term Care facility in The Villages, Florida. She was born on December 10, 1946 in Teaneck, New Jersey to S. K. (Bill) Johnson and Ethel Lawrence. Bev graduated from the Bartram School...
Nancylee Klaiber
Nancylee Klaiber, 78, of Summerfield Florida, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on December 1, 2022. She was born on August 3, 1944 in Springville NY to the late Clarence and Gladys Bement. She was preceded in death by her sisters Grace Hufstader (Bement) and Ethel Woodworth (Bement). Survivors include...
Growth is eating up all the vacant land in Sumter County
I was born and raised in Coleman. Although I believe in growth The Villages has taken it to another level, there won’t be any empty land anymore in Sumter County. The restaurants are overcrowded, it’s hard for me to get my oil changed anymore. The influx of people makes it hard and there’s more places than people to work. It’s getting like this all over Florida. Traffic, traffic, traffic.
Insurance questions dog idea of opening Lady Lake streets to golf carts
Insurance questions are dogging the idea of opening the streets of Lady Lake to golf carts. Renea Grubb recently presented a petition to the Lady Lake Commission signed by numerous residents. “Residents of the Town of Lady Lake would like to enjoy Golf Cart Access within residential neighborhoods, including those...
Pit bulls are not the problem
I don’t live in the Villages. I live just outside in Summerfield. Pit bulls are not the problem. No animal is born cruel or aggressive. Wild animals are because that is their only way of survival. PEOPLE make animals mean and aggressive. I have a Chewenni. She is protective of her family. When someone or another animal comes around, she does what comes natural. Her hair bristles, she may growl because she is being protective. Then, she rolls over to show her belly making her vulnerable.
Car clubs shift donations into high gear for sheriff’s Christmas program
The Villages car clubs shifted into high gear in support of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Kids, Cops and Christmas program. The program benefits local children and families in need throughout the county. The car clubs started a friendly competition to see which club could raise the most money...
Mid Florida Eye Center at The Villages sold for $6.675 million
The Mid Florida Eye Center at The Villages has been sold for $6.675 million. The sale of the 8,705-square-foot net-leased property located at 5743 Williamsburg Lane at State Road 44 at the main south entrance of The Villages was announced Monday by Marcus & Millchap Inc. Rober Freeman, James Medefind,...
Suspect arrested in window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square
A suspect has been arrested in a window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square. A man had parked his 2016 white Hyundai Sonata in front of the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center on Nov. 25 and went to Margarita Republic, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle’s owner caught a ride home with a friend and returned the next day to retrieve his vehicle. He found that the front windshield was broken and the rear window was shattered.
Prominent financial adviser arrested after alleged attack at Wolfgang Puck
A prominent financial adviser has been arrested after allegedly attacking a waitress at the Wolfgang Puck restaurant in The Villages. Arthur Eugene “Skip” West, 71, turned himself in Tuesday morning at the Wildwood Police Department where he was arrested on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of battery.
Village of St. Catherine man arrested after strange incident at restaurant
A Village of St. Catherine man was arrested at his home after a strange incident at a restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Jan Bronistaw Smigielski, 65, was arrested on a charge of battery Sunday at his home at 905 Ebling Loop. Smigielski had been at Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza...
Oxford woman enters plea in DUI case after night of drinking at Ocala bars
An Oxford woman has entered a plea in a drunk driving case resulting from a night of drinking at downtown bars in Ocala. Ella Kaitlyn Flack, 27, pleaded not guilty last week in Marion County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She is being represented by attorney Benjamin Boylston and remains free on $1,000 bond.
Husband arrested after crash near Spanish Springs sends injured wife to hospital
A husband was arrested after a crash near Spanish Springs sent his injured wife to a local hospital. The accident occurred in the wee hours Saturday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street near the entrance to Spanish Springs Town Square. The woman said she was being struck in the...
DUI suspect from Lady Lake blames intoxicated driving on death of friend
A drunk driving suspect from Lady Lake blamed his intoxicated driving on the death of a friend. Johnny Glenn Hurst III, 41, was driving a Toyota Tundra in the wee hours Sunday when his vehicle strayed into the bicycle lane and hit a curb on SW Hwy. 200 in Ocala, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
