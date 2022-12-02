I don’t live in the Villages. I live just outside in Summerfield. Pit bulls are not the problem. No animal is born cruel or aggressive. Wild animals are because that is their only way of survival. PEOPLE make animals mean and aggressive. I have a Chewenni. She is protective of her family. When someone or another animal comes around, she does what comes natural. Her hair bristles, she may growl because she is being protective. Then, she rolls over to show her belly making her vulnerable.

SUMMERFIELD, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO