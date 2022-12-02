Read full article on original website
Inside Oak Middle School’s New American Sign Language Club
SHREWSBURY – Just after 3 p.m. on any given Wednesday, a group of Oak Middle School students excitedly gather for the school’s new American Sign Language (ASL) Club. The club has become a source of inspiration for many students. Many students decided to learn the language as part of an attempt to increase the sense of inclusivity.
Fay DiNitto, 81, of Marlborough
– Fay Marie DiNitto, 81, of Marlborough—beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend—died peacefully on Wednesday, at New Horizons Assisted Living in Marlborough. Born in Detroit, MI, Fay grew up in Weston, MA, the daughter of the late Fay and John Schuch. She graduated from Regis College with a...
‘Northborough and the surrounding communities amaze me’
I would like to extend my greatest appreciation to all of those who registered and ran the Northborough Turkey Trot this year. All the proceeds are going towards the Northborough Recreation Department and helping to support families that cannot afford to register for our programs. Last year we helped over 35 families. This race could not have gone off without the help of our very generous sponsors: Lexus of Northborough, Michael Durkin, Michelle Gillespie, Lamy Automotive, Wegmans, McMaster Law Offices, Curtis Septic, Hotworx, Core Connection, Northborough House of Pizza, Montis Pizza and Lowes Variety. I would also like to thank Veronica Hanley and Karen Mueller for being our first co-coordinators of the race. Your tireless effort shows in the success of the race. As always Northborough and the surrounding communities amaze me with your efforts and your generosity to support the recreation department. Thank you and happy holidays.
Grafton celebrates the holidays
GRAFTON – From one end of town to the other, it was a time to celebrate the holidays on Dec. 4. From shopping discounts to the lighting of the Common, there was plenty to do and see. The craft and vendor fair at the senior center proved a very...
‘We are sure you will enjoy the new and improved Holiday Lights presentation’
We were all disappointed that the Westborough Winter Lights (WWL) tree lighting and Santa Claus event at the Rotary had to be cancelled this year due to adverse weather conditions. A lot of preparatory work was put into the event by our WWL committee, Kathy Wilfert, Dave Kaiser, Shelby Marshall,...
Richard L. Currier Jr., 77, of Northborough
– Richard L. Currier, Jr. passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, December 2, 2022; he was 77 years old. Rick was raised in Rocky River, Ohio, one of three children to Richard L. Currier, Sr. and Nancy Hodgman and was a 1963 graduate of Rocky River H.S. Soon thereafter, Rick enlisted in the Air Force where he honorably served his country, including being stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Upon his honorable discharge, Rick completed his studies at Cleveland State University and was awarded his BS in Electrical Engineering.
Darcia Constantine, 60, of Hudson
– Darcia (Lazaros) Constantine, 60, of Hudson, MA, died on Friday, December 2, 2022 after a long illness at The Reservoir Center for Health & Rehabilitation in Marlborough, MA. Darcia leaves her husband of 38 years, Richard A. Constantine of Hudson, MA; her two sons, Richard A. Constantine Jr. and...
Advisory Finance Committee votes against Westborough library project for a second time
WESTBOROUGH – For the second time in three months, the Advisory Finance Committee has voted against recommending the Westborough Public Library expansion project. In a review of the warrant articles for the Dec. 10 Special Town Meeting, committee members received some updates about the potential costs for the project.
Richard A. Cole Jr., 82, of Grafton
Grafton – Richard A. Cole Jr., 82, passed away after a brief illness December 2, 2022. He leaves his adoring family; his wife of 61 years, Alice (Atherton), son Richard A. Cole and his wife Patricia, daughter Rebecca Cole, his grandchildren Stephanie Wojdag, Charles Norgard, Allicyn, Samantha, Sandra and Richard Cole III and great-granddaughter Rae Lynn Norgard and one niece and one nephew. He was predeceased by his daughters Mary and Lena.
‘The library is an important resource in our community’
I am writing to express my support for the Westborough Library renovation project and to urge other registered voters in town to attend the Special Town meeting on Saturday, December 10 to make your voices heard. I have read many postings on social media from residents who have been complaining...
Northborough residents get ready for the holidays
NORTHBOROUGH – Northborough residents gathered downtown Dec. 3 for the Annual Tree Lighting to welcome the holiday season. “We were very concerned about the wind and the rain,” said Community Affairs Committee’s Suzy Cieslica. “We had decided not to postpone it because of all of the moving parts that go into it, and all the different players. We have held it in the pouring rain before, so we decided to chance it.”
Connie Samuels, 97, of Grafton
– Concetta “Connie” Samuels, 97, passed away peacefully December 3, 2022 at Bear Mountain of Sudbury following an illness. She leaves her daughter Jean Pizzimenti and her husband Patrick, grandchildren Michael Pizzimenti and his wife Kristin, Stephen Pizzimenti and his wife Cristin and Laura Pizzimenti, her great-grandchildren Emma, Kenley, Zachary, Jocelyn and Nathan and many nieces and nephews. She was the last of 10 siblings; her brothers and sisters Duke, Carl, Sal, Nancy, Paul, Ann, Molly, Johnny and Mary all predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her husband Aaron Samuels and first husband Salvatore Cannizzaro.
John J. Cleary Jr., 87, of Hudson
– Beloved father, grandfather and brother, John (Jack) J. Cleary Jr. of Hudson, MA and former longtime resident of Lunenburg, MA and Calabash, NC, went home to be with the Lord in the early morning hours on November 28, 2022. Born in Boston, MA on April 22, 1935, Jack leaves...
Seasonal spirit outshines rain at Downtown Hudson Holiday Stroll
HUDSON – Seasonal spirit outshone a rainy Dec. 3 at the 19th Downtown Hudson Holiday Stroll. Nearly all activities still took place except for a petting zoo that would have been stationed in the Main Street Bank parking lot. “The owners of the petting zoo felt it necessary to...
ARHS Girls Varsity Hockey skates into the season
NORTHBOROUGH – As the Algonquin Regional High School (ARHS) girls varsity hockey team lace up their skates for the season, they will be on the ice with new faces and a new head coach. After serving as assistant coach for five years, this season is Tina Beauchemin’s first time...
‘Each ‘Yes’ vote brings the vision closer to reality’
I am writing to urge Westborough residents to vote in favor of the Westborough Public Library Renovation Project at 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 10. Every vote matters, and this Special Town Meeting is intentionally held at a time convenient for all. Our town library is in an antiquated building...
Marlborough firefighters battle fire at The Heights
MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough firefighters responded to a fire at The Heights at Marlborough apartment complex located on Briarwood Lane in the early morning hours of Dec. 6. The fire alarm came in at 2:29 AM. Engine 3 was the first due truck on scene and reported smoke showing for a fire on the first floor. The fire had self-vented out of a window and was threatening the apartment above and possibly getting into the attic spaces above.
William R. Christie, 97, of Shrewsbury
– William R. “Bill” Christie, 97, of Shrewsbury, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Born and raised in Shrewsbury, Bill attended Worcester Academy and later lived in Worcester before moving back to Shrewsbury. A veteran of the Navy, he was stationed in the Pacific during World War II, where he manned a Landing Craft Control boat. Bill was President of Christie and Thomson Inc. Auto Parts.
Former Superfund site may house regional dispatch center
WESTBOROUGH – A one time Superfund site may soon be home to a regional dispatch center. During its Nov. 22 meeting, the Select Board approved the use of the building at the south end of Hocomonco Pond for the center. The building was erected in the 1980s when the...
Why having a Re-Vote on the Library is Questionable
Article 15, the Library Expansion Project article at the October 17 Town Meeting, failed to gain the necessary votes to pass. Almost immediately, a group of Westborough residents began collecting signatures, using. MGL Chapter 39 Section 10 as the means to call a Special Town Meeting for a re-vote. Even...
