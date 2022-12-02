I would like to extend my greatest appreciation to all of those who registered and ran the Northborough Turkey Trot this year. All the proceeds are going towards the Northborough Recreation Department and helping to support families that cannot afford to register for our programs. Last year we helped over 35 families. This race could not have gone off without the help of our very generous sponsors: Lexus of Northborough, Michael Durkin, Michelle Gillespie, Lamy Automotive, Wegmans, McMaster Law Offices, Curtis Septic, Hotworx, Core Connection, Northborough House of Pizza, Montis Pizza and Lowes Variety. I would also like to thank Veronica Hanley and Karen Mueller for being our first co-coordinators of the race. Your tireless effort shows in the success of the race. As always Northborough and the surrounding communities amaze me with your efforts and your generosity to support the recreation department. Thank you and happy holidays.

NORTHBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO