ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nhschiefadvocate.org

The Value of a Police Officer

WOODBURY — Police officers keep us safe, but who is supposed to protect them? Day in and day out, police officers risk their lives to protect strangers. When citizens run away from danger, the police have to run towards it. Some may need a reminder: What is the value of a police officer?
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Naugatuck Police Department Announces Death Of Retired Officer

Authorities announced the death of a retired officer who spent more than 25 years with a Connecticut police department. The Naugatuck and Prospect Police departments each shared announcements on Monday, Dec. 5, about the death of retired Officer Noreo Gabriel. Prospect Police said Gabriel died on the evening of Saturday,...
NAUGATUCK, CT
New Britain Herald

Hartford man who police believe ditched gun arrested leaving car crash reported minutes after shots were fired in Newington

NEWINGTON – Police have arrested a man who they believe discarded a firearm shortly after a car crash that was reported in the area of several gunshots being fired. Xander Estremera, 20, of Hartford, was picked up after an officer saw him leaving the scene of a car crash on foot on Monday, around 7:09 p.m., in the area of Cedar Street and Willard Avenue, according to police.
NEWINGTON, CT
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police investigating murder on School Street

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is under arrest following a homicide in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to a reported stabbing at an apartment on the 0-100 block of School Street around 5:10 a.m. Monday. Officers arrived and found an adult male victim...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
CBS New York

Stamford restaurant remembers co-workers killed in hit-and-run

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Two young co-workers were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Fairfield County. Police say the driver ran from the scene and then tried to hide from police.CBS2's Tony Aiello spoke with grieving friends of the young victims on Tuesday.At La Cantina Mexicana in Stamford, a table is reserved for remembrances of Giovanni Benis and Yuliana Lozano, who were struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday."It's difficult, hard to think they won't be here anymore," co-worker Selena Hernandez said, adding when asked how she will remember them, "Happy, loving, hardworking people."Stamford police say the two were...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Naugatuck father accused of killing 11-month-old daughter appears in court

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some might find disturbing.Discretion is advised.  NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter faced a judge Monday. After evading authorities for two weeks, police captured Christopher Francisquini just after 3 p.m. Friday at a bus stop near the courthouse on Grand Street in Waterbury. […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

Car ends up under another vehicle in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A crash in North Haven involved a car that ended up under anther vehicle. It happened on Washington Avenue around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, in front of a Dunkin’ Donuts, according to the North Haven Fire Department. While no one was seriously hurt, the...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Haddam woman killed in Middletown crash

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 52-year-old Haddam woman was killed Sunday night after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown, according to Middletown police. The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge roads. Two vehicles — a 2016 Nissan Rogue and a 2006 Freightliner truck, were heavily damaged. Lori Willhite was […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy