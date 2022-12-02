Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
nhschiefadvocate.org
The Value of a Police Officer
WOODBURY — Police officers keep us safe, but who is supposed to protect them? Day in and day out, police officers risk their lives to protect strangers. When citizens run away from danger, the police have to run towards it. Some may need a reminder: What is the value of a police officer?
Naugatuck Police Department Announces Death Of Retired Officer
Authorities announced the death of a retired officer who spent more than 25 years with a Connecticut police department. The Naugatuck and Prospect Police departments each shared announcements on Monday, Dec. 5, about the death of retired Officer Noreo Gabriel. Prospect Police said Gabriel died on the evening of Saturday,...
Man faces 8 years for crimes including assault at East Hartford club
A former East Hartford man is likely to get eight years in prison for assaulting a former girlfriend when he saw her with another man at a Burnside Avenue nightclub last year, violating probation conditions in a serious 2014 assault in East Hartford, and illegally possessing a gun in Hartford.
Lookout gets 5 years in East Hartford 7-Eleven heist
A New Britain man who was accused of being the lookout during the November 2018 armed robbery of an East Hartford convenience store has accepted a plea bargain and received a five-year prison sentence, half the prison time he would have received in a 2019 plea offer he rejected. DEFENDANT:...
Fugitive from justice caught on I-395 North in Waterford
Connecticut State Police caught a fugitive from justice driving a tractor-trailer on I-395 North Monday.
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police arrest 7 murder suspects as city sees large increase in violent crime
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police made seven arrests in a two-day period last week that involved murder cases over the past four months. New numbers released Tuesday show a large increase in violent crime in and around the Brass City. Police there are concerned and looking for some...
New Britain Herald
Hartford man who police believe ditched gun arrested leaving car crash reported minutes after shots were fired in Newington
NEWINGTON – Police have arrested a man who they believe discarded a firearm shortly after a car crash that was reported in the area of several gunshots being fired. Xander Estremera, 20, of Hartford, was picked up after an officer saw him leaving the scene of a car crash on foot on Monday, around 7:09 p.m., in the area of Cedar Street and Willard Avenue, according to police.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police investigating murder on School Street
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is under arrest following a homicide in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to a reported stabbing at an apartment on the 0-100 block of School Street around 5:10 a.m. Monday. Officers arrived and found an adult male victim...
2 Manchester Women Charged With Scamming Public Assistance Program
Two Connecticut women have been arrested and charged, in unrelated incidents, with stealing a combined $26,616 from a program financed by the state Department of Social Services. Hartford County residents Amy Figueroa, age 30, and Tarina Martin, age 32, both of Manchester, were arrested by inspectors from the Chief State's...
IDs Released For Meriden Man, Milford Woman Killed In Crash On I-91 In North Haven
Connecticut State Police have released the identities of two people killed in a single-vehicle crash. The crash took place in New Haven County on I-91 in North Haven around 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 near Exit 12. Police said a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound on I-91 when it...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: 7 murder suspects arrested in Waterbury
Nancy Navarretta, Commissioner of the CT Dept. Mental Health and Addiction Services, talks about what you should do if you get stressed during the holidays.
Randy Cox’s legal team and City of New Haven agree to pursue settlement negotiations in $100 million civil case
The legal team for Richard "Randy" Cox and the City of New Haven agreed to pursue settlement negotiations in a $100 million civil case, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced.
Middletown police officer dies of cancer
Middletown Police Officer Matt Silvestrini passed away peacefully Saturday evening after suffering a long battle with uncurable brain cancer.
Stamford restaurant remembers co-workers killed in hit-and-run
STAMFORD, Conn. -- Two young co-workers were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Fairfield County. Police say the driver ran from the scene and then tried to hide from police.CBS2's Tony Aiello spoke with grieving friends of the young victims on Tuesday.At La Cantina Mexicana in Stamford, a table is reserved for remembrances of Giovanni Benis and Yuliana Lozano, who were struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday."It's difficult, hard to think they won't be here anymore," co-worker Selena Hernandez said, adding when asked how she will remember them, "Happy, loving, hardworking people."Stamford police say the two were...
Suspect arrested for deadly School St. stabbing in Springfield
A suspect from Springfield has been arrested following a stabbing at an apartment on School Street where the victim has died Monday morning.
Connecticut man arrested in killing, dismemberment of baby
A Connecticut man wanted for the killing and dismemberment of his 11-month-old daughter has been arrested after a two-week search by local and federal authorities.
Naugatuck father arraigned on infant’s killing; arrest warrant released
A convicted felon accused of brutally killing his infant daughter then evading capture for two weeks made his first court appearance Monday.
Naugatuck father accused of killing 11-month-old daughter appears in court
WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some might find disturbing.Discretion is advised. NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter faced a judge Monday. After evading authorities for two weeks, police captured Christopher Francisquini just after 3 p.m. Friday at a bus stop near the courthouse on Grand Street in Waterbury. […]
Eyewitness News
Car ends up under another vehicle in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A crash in North Haven involved a car that ended up under anther vehicle. It happened on Washington Avenue around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, in front of a Dunkin’ Donuts, according to the North Haven Fire Department. While no one was seriously hurt, the...
Haddam woman killed in Middletown crash
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 52-year-old Haddam woman was killed Sunday night after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown, according to Middletown police. The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge roads. Two vehicles — a 2016 Nissan Rogue and a 2006 Freightliner truck, were heavily damaged. Lori Willhite was […]
