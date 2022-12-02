STAMFORD, Conn. -- Two young co-workers were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Fairfield County. Police say the driver ran from the scene and then tried to hide from police.CBS2's Tony Aiello spoke with grieving friends of the young victims on Tuesday.At La Cantina Mexicana in Stamford, a table is reserved for remembrances of Giovanni Benis and Yuliana Lozano, who were struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday."It's difficult, hard to think they won't be here anymore," co-worker Selena Hernandez said, adding when asked how she will remember them, "Happy, loving, hardworking people."Stamford police say the two were...

STAMFORD, CT ・ 6 HOURS AGO