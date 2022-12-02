Read full article on original website
UnityPoint: Appointments now required for urgent care locations in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — UnityPoint urgent care locations in central Iowa are now asking all patients to reserve a time online instead of just walking in for service starting Dec. 5, according to a press release. This is due to an increased number of respiratory infections like the flu,...
Des Moines Area Urgent-Care Patients Asked To Reserve Time Slot
(Des Moines, IA) -- A surge in respiratory cases is prompting a change at Unity Point's central Iowa walk-in clinics. Starting today (Monday), Unity Point is asking patients to reserve a time online before going to an Urgent Care or Express location. Unity Point says doing so will reduce patient wait time, and help guarantee patients will be able to see a provider.
Hy-Vee dietitian shares unique food-related gift ideas
First Alert Forecast
Excited dog accidentally pulls fire alarm at Iowa day care
GRIMES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa dog apologized to a local fire department after getting so excited to go to dog camp that she accidentally pulled the fire alarm. Birdie goes to dog camp at Dogwoods Lodge in Grimes. “She just arrived for day camp and was just bouncing around...
Parents of victim shot, killed in Des Moines drive-by shooting speak out
State law at odds with DNC’s decision to strip Iowa’s first-in-nation caucus
Thousands of Dallas County residents given the wrong voter registration card
ADEL, Iowa — A technical glitch resulted in thousands of voter registration cards going to the wrong people in Dallas County. "I was expecting to get a new voter registration card and when I opened it up it had somebody else's name inside," said Quenten Meyer. Meyer opened his...
Iowa State Fair boots four vendors after sales tax investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa State Fair has terminated contracts with four vendors for allegedly not reporting all their food and beverage sales last summer. Dad’s Old Fashioned Lemonade had its contract terminated last week. It had been operating at the fair for 75 years. We now...
'Be a Santa to a Senior' hopes to give gifts to those in need
There goes another perfectly good cornfield
Like many small communities in Iowa, my hometown of Huxley is surrounded on all four sides by farmland. Recently, as I was heading out on Highway 69 to go to work in Des Moines, something caught my eye in the middle of a field on the south edge of town: a convoy of pickups and […] The post There goes another perfectly good cornfield appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa sheriff injured in bathroom fall gets $40k settlement
Polk County Sheriff Kevin Schneider received a $40,000 workers' compensation settlement approved by supervisors last month.He was permanently injured after he fell in a bathroom while on a business trip, according to documents obtained last week by Axios.Details: Schneider injured his right leg and ankle in October 2019, according to documents he filed with the Iowa Workers' Compensation Commission.Of note: Schneider also received workers' comp benefits for an arm injury in 1995, according to state records.He declined to comment when contacted last week by Axios.
Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
Auditor rules: No evidence Iowa leader doesn’t live where he claims
DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald ruled Monday that there was insufficient evidence to prove that Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver lives with his family in Ankeny rather than an apartment in Grimes. Whitver, a Republican, has served in the Iowa Senate since 2011. Redistricting–which occurs every ten years using population data […]
Fareway Finalizes Plans for New Build in Iowa Mixed-Use Development
Fareway Stores Inc. has finalized plans to construct an approximately 24,000-square-foot store at the northeast corner of Highway 28 and Chatham Drive in Norwalk, Iowa. Construction is planned to begin in spring 2023, with a tentative opening in early 2024. The existing Norwalk Fareway store located at 1711 Sunset Drive will close upon new store opening.
Update: Wintry Weather System Forecast for Iowa on Thursday
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines is forecasting a slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before noon, on Thursday, and then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow between noon and 3pm, then rain likely after 3:00 p.m. The forecast high temperature on Thursday is 40-degrees,...
Months after SNAP benefits go back down to normal, some Iowans are left struggling
DES MOINES, Iowa — Since April, many Iowans have been struggling to keep up with decreases in their SNAP benefits. After Governor Kim Reynolds ended the States Public Health Proclamation for COVID. More than 250,000 low-income Iowans rely on SNAP benefits for their next meal but when families suddenly...
Polk County supervisors hire attorney in extortion case
Polk County will pay $365 an hour to defend against extortion, libel and wrongful termination allegations made against four supervisors, documents obtained last week by Axios show.The lawsuit was filed last year by former HR director Jim Nahas.Catch up fast: Nahas was fired in 2021 over his handling of a sexual harassment allegation against Matt McCoy, the only supervisor not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.An investigation into the matter was politically motivated, Nahas alleges.Driving the news: McCoy's pending legal request to join the lawsuit has resulted in the Polk County attorney's office deciding it is in the best interest to hire outside counsel should the case proceed to trial.Supervisors agreed last week to hire attorney Michele Brott of the Dentons Davis Brown law firm for the job.Meanwhile, in November, supervisors hired another attorney at $340 an hour to defend the county in a separate lawsuit linked with the sexual harassment allegations against McCoy.An attorney for McCoy also asked a judge to order the county to provide him with legal representation in the case — costs McCoy is currently covering himself.
Polk County Auditor upholds Jack Whitver's voter profile, concludes he's a Grimes resident
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald has concluded that Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver is a resident of Grimes and has upheld his voter profile. The decision comes after a challenge from another voter in Polk County, alleging Whitver did not reside in Grimes and...
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
