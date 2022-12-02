Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: Vres looks to continue Croatian legacy of basketballThe LanternColumbus, OH
Straight No Chaser’s tour to stop by Columbus Friday at Palace TheatreThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus’ first sober bar to close after 7 monthsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: Sasso wins 149-pound bracket, No. 3 Ohio State takes part in Cliff Keen InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus police chief responds after officer seen high-fiving Proud Boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus Division of Police officer was caught on tape this past weekend high-fiving a member of a white supremacist group, drawing a response from the department’s chief. The incident took place Saturday morning outside a Clintonville church where a scheduled drag story time event had to be canceled due to […]
Ohio police officer not charged in 2021 fatal shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer who fatally shot a knife-wielding man in 2021 will not face charges. A grand jury declined to indict Andrew Hawkins for the shooting death of Kyle Veyon, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday, ending the investigation into Veyon’s death. On Sept. 29, 2021, Hawkins and Officer […]
One killed in Champaign County crash
The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office did report that one person was killed in the crash.
Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs
An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
Ohio man sentenced to at least 25 years in prison after March police shootout
An earlier report on can be seen in the video player above. DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who was accused of getting in a shootout with police on Interstate 71 in March has been sentenced to prison. Jonathon Myers, who was charged with multiple counts including three of attempted murder, has been sentenced to […]
Man accused of assaulting Columbus woman for 28 hours found 6 months later
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was tracked down and arrested nearly six months after police said he assaulted a woman for 28 hours. Jeramie Morris, 40, was arrested and charged with felonious assault stemming from an incident with the mother of his children six months ago at the 400 block of West Broad Street. […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
Shots Fired In Uptown Marysville Saturday Night
MARYSVILLE – On Saturday, December 3, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Marysville Police Division was called to the area of 326 E. 5th Street in Marysville in reference to the discharge of a firearm. Witnesses reported a male wearing a brown hat with blue lettering, black jacket and khaki...
Man, 60, dead after SUV crashes through Fairfield County condos
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A 60-year-old man is dead after his SUV crashed through multiple condos overnight Sunday near Pickerington in Fairfield County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to OSHP, Robert Williams, a Columbus resident, was driving a Cadillac Escalade west on Refugee Road near Milnor Road just after 2:30 a.m. The SUV […]
Two women advance in Springfield police chief search
for the police chief position. We’re pleased to have had such a robust pool of candidates
Pregnant Ohio woman suffers ruptured uterus during assault
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have arrested a woman they said is connected with a violent assault on a pregnant woman in front of a liquor store in Northeast Columbus. Just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 2, police responded to reports of an assault in front of an ABC Liquor Store on East Dublin-Granville […]
3 charged after baby dies of fentanyl overdose in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been charged in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a one-year-old baby. On Nov. 18, Columbus Police said officers responded to the 100 block of South Harris Avenue on a report of an unresponsive baby. The infant, Dekari Johnson, was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where medical staff attempted […]
1 taken by CareFlight after Springfield crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, a call came in at 8:51 a.m. for a report of a crash in the area of Eagle City Road in Springfield. Upon arrival, authorities found an overturned vehicle in the wood […]
peakofohio.com
Multiple vehicle accident shuts down 33 Tuesday morning
A three-vehicle injury accident shut down Route 33, near the Huntsville overpass, Tuesday morning around 9 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports two people from the accident were transported to Mary Rutan Hospital. Indian Lake EMS, Huntsville EMS, and BMRT EMS all responded to the scene. CareFlight...
Hocking County woman texted family, then went missing
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A Hocking County woman has been reported missing and has not been heard from since Wednesday afternoon. According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Kayla Young sent a text message and family photographs to a family member out of state but did not communicate further. After a residence check […]
Ohio business owner ordered to pay over $25K for fraud
On Nov. 10, Josh Bailey of Columbus pleaded guilty to one count of workers' compensation fraud and was ordered to pay $25,460.87 to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
2 people in custody following pursuit in Clark County
SPRINGFIELD — Two people are in custody following a police chase in Clark County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. It started at the Kroger on the 2700 block of E. Main Street when deputies responded to reports of a stolen car. Body cameras captured...
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre: Residents react to George Wagner IV's guilty verdict
WAVERLY, Ohio — Feelings of relief and respect for the rule of law are abundant in and around Waverly, Ohio, given what was at stake in George Wagner IV's murder trial, a trial that put Waverly and other communities under the microscope. Before Wagner was found guilty on the...
614now.com
Restaurant chain closes its last remaining Columbus location
CoreLife, the National restaurant chain focused on health-conscious options, has closed its lone remaining Columbus location. The eatery announced the closure yesterday afternoon in a social media statement. “Thank you all for your continued support at CoreLife Lennox. Today we will be officially closing our doors,” the statement reads.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so pay them a visit next time you are around, if you have never been to any of the steakhouses mentioned below.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this week
A popular restaurant chain that rose to fame in recent years over its juicy chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and creamy shakes has just opened another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more.
