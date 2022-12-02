ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WDTN

Columbus police chief responds after officer seen high-fiving Proud Boy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus Division of Police officer was caught on tape this past weekend high-fiving a member of a white supremacist group, drawing a response from the department’s chief. The incident took place Saturday morning outside a Clintonville church where a scheduled drag story time event had to be canceled due to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio police officer not charged in 2021 fatal shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer who fatally shot a knife-wielding man in 2021 will not face charges. A grand jury declined to indict Andrew Hawkins for the shooting death of Kyle Veyon, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday, ending the investigation into Veyon’s death. On Sept. 29, 2021, Hawkins and Officer […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs

An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Shots Fired In Uptown Marysville Saturday Night

MARYSVILLE – On Saturday, December 3, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Marysville Police Division was called to the area of 326 E. 5th Street in Marysville in reference to the discharge of a firearm. Witnesses reported a male wearing a brown hat with blue lettering, black jacket and khaki...
MARYSVILLE, OH
WDTN

Pregnant Ohio woman suffers ruptured uterus during assault

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have arrested a woman they said is connected with a violent assault on a pregnant woman in front of a liquor store in Northeast Columbus. Just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 2, police responded to reports of an assault in front of an ABC Liquor Store on East Dublin-Granville […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

3 charged after baby dies of fentanyl overdose in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been charged in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a one-year-old baby. On Nov. 18, Columbus Police said officers responded to the 100 block of South Harris Avenue on a report of an unresponsive baby. The infant, Dekari Johnson, was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where medical staff attempted […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

1 taken by CareFlight after Springfield crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, a call came in at 8:51 a.m. for a report of a crash in the area of Eagle City Road in Springfield. Upon arrival, authorities found an overturned vehicle in the wood […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
peakofohio.com

Multiple vehicle accident shuts down 33 Tuesday morning

A three-vehicle injury accident shut down Route 33, near the Huntsville overpass, Tuesday morning around 9 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports two people from the accident were transported to Mary Rutan Hospital. Indian Lake EMS, Huntsville EMS, and BMRT EMS all responded to the scene. CareFlight...
HUNTSVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hocking County woman texted family, then went missing

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A Hocking County woman has been reported missing and has not been heard from since Wednesday afternoon. According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Kayla Young sent a text message and family photographs to a family member out of state but did not communicate further. After a residence check […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
614now.com

Restaurant chain closes its last remaining Columbus location

CoreLife, the National restaurant chain focused on health-conscious options, has closed its lone remaining Columbus location. The eatery announced the closure yesterday afternoon in a social media statement. “Thank you all for your continued support at CoreLife Lennox. Today we will be officially closing our doors,” the statement reads.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so pay them a visit next time you are around, if you have never been to any of the steakhouses mentioned below.
OHIO STATE

