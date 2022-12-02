Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvbam.com
Nearly two dozen units take part in annual Coldwater Holiday Parade
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Almost two dozen units took part in the annual Coldwater Holiday Parade on Saturday night as those who lined U.S. 12 braved evening temperatures near 30 degrees. The parade started at U.S. 12 and Hudson and headed west through the downtown area. The Coldwater Fire...
‘December to Remember’ free event to feature crafts, cocoa and trolley rides to Santa
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo wants you to make this month one to remember under the lights at Bronson Park. The community is invited to Bronson Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, for “December to Remember,” a holiday event for Kalamazoo families. Free hot...
wtvbam.com
Renovation work taking place at former Smit-T’s and Music Mart building
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – You may have noticed in recent days some work is taking place at 22 West Chicago which used to be the Smit-T’s store and the Music Mart in downtown Coldwater. The Italianate style building was constructed in 1894. It is located next to the...
'It's all for them': Barry Co. veteran-themed restaurant billed $40,000
DELTON, Mich. — A Barry County restaurant is pleading for the community's help after an issue with their furnace has them facing a more than $40,000 bill to stay open. Heroes Food & Spirits, located at 121 S. Grove Street, Delton, MI, is a beloved family-owned business that focuses on helping veterans.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties
ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
wtvbam.com
CBPU Board approves second circuit to feed Clemens Food Group
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Board of Public Utilities Board of Directors approved the addition of a second circuit Tuesday night to feed Clemens Food Group. Clemens is operating near the rated capacity of the conductor. CBPU Engineering Manager Andrew Cameron says adding an alternate feed will increase...
From unhoused to housed, resident of Kalamazoo’s new LodgeHouse thankful for apartment
KALAMAZOO, MI — Living in Florida at the time, Norwida Sweder lost her job and three months later her place to live. “I went into a pretty deep depression, to the point there was stuff all over my house. I really didn’t care about anything,” she said of her life in February 2021. “I didn’t know how to deal with anything. At that point it became overwhelming.”
Power restored to nearly 1.3k near Freeport
Power has been restored to nearly 1,300 customers near Freeport.
wtvbam.com
Site plan for Coldwater Senior Villas housing development approved by Planning Commission
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A site plan for a proposed senior housing development at the former Franklin School was approved Monday night by the Coldwater Planning Commission. PIVOTAL Housing Partners plans to construct a 2-building, 40-unit multi-family senior apartment development at 95 South Fremont Street which will be known as Coldwater Senior Villas.
Creative Kalamazoo Woman Makes Old Clothing New Again on TikTok
A Kalamazoo woman has turned her creative small business into viral videos on TikTok. Sarah a.k.a. @reclaimpurpose on TikTok currently has 13.3 thousand followers and 1.5 million total video likes. Sarah repurposes old clothing and material to make some pretty amazing pieces. Everything from clothing, home decor, and jewelry. Most of her TikTok videos show her creative process and finished results. However, her most viral videos have to do with a recent winter weather incident.
What are some rich neighborhoods in Lansing to find some free stuff?
I’m looking for cool home furniture around the city because I don’t have enough money to buy brand new or even thrifted sometimes!. I swear I’m not planning on burglarizing the neighborhoods, just want to try my luck lol.
wkzo.com
Bronson Healthcare announces chief operating officer for Bronson Battle Creek Hospital
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Joseph du Lac joins the Bronson Healthcare system as a senior vice president and chief operating officer (COO) for Bronson Battle Creek Hospital. In this role, he will oversee operations as well as build community relationships within Calhoun County. He was selected following...
Springport police recover stolen John Deere Gator, camper among other items
Springport Township Police officers found stolen items related to a search warrant that happened on Dec. 2.
Why gas prices dropped across the state but not in W MI
If you can wait to fill up your gas tank, wait, one expert says.
Attic fire displaces Jackson family with multiple pets
JACKSON, MI - A Jackson family was displaced from their home late Thursday due to an attic fire, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke just prior to midnight, Dec. 1, at a two-story residence in the 200 block of S. Dwight Street, according to the Jackson Fire Department.
This New Dollar General Store Opened Today
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:The Daily Reporterand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
WWMTCw
Emus run wild, ceilings collapse, a woman is still missing, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. repeatedly ignored township requests, officials say. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. was ordered to halt some services that violated Comstock Township's zoning and building regulations, township officials said. The enforcement...
WILX-TV
Pfizer announcing expansions for Kalamzoo plant
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - Pfizer is planning on expanding its Kalamazoo facility where the company made the first COVID-19 vaccines in the country. The company will join Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce investments Sunday morning. The Governor’s office said Pfizer will add 300 jobs when it expands its capacity to make more vaccines and treatments.
WNDU
C.C.A.C offering $20 pet adoptions this holiday season
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - A Michiana animal shelter is again partnering with a national organization to find loving homes for some furry companions. Cass County Animal Control and Bissell Pet Foundation are holding their annual Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope adoption event. “This is an exciting time here...
WWMTCw
Former Kalamazoo Township fire chief to present case to Board of Trustees
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a 5-2 vote at the Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustee's Nov. 28 meeting, former Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter is expected to present his case in a second special meeting Monday night. Obreiter, who was involved in various complaints and investigations alongside former battalion...
Comments / 0