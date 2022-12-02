ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

wtvbam.com

Nearly two dozen units take part in annual Coldwater Holiday Parade

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Almost two dozen units took part in the annual Coldwater Holiday Parade on Saturday night as those who lined U.S. 12 braved evening temperatures near 30 degrees. The parade started at U.S. 12 and Hudson and headed west through the downtown area. The Coldwater Fire...
COLDWATER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties

ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

CBPU Board approves second circuit to feed Clemens Food Group

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Board of Public Utilities Board of Directors approved the addition of a second circuit Tuesday night to feed Clemens Food Group. Clemens is operating near the rated capacity of the conductor. CBPU Engineering Manager Andrew Cameron says adding an alternate feed will increase...
COLDWATER, MI
MLive

From unhoused to housed, resident of Kalamazoo’s new LodgeHouse thankful for apartment

KALAMAZOO, MI — Living in Florida at the time, Norwida Sweder lost her job and three months later her place to live. “I went into a pretty deep depression, to the point there was stuff all over my house. I really didn’t care about anything,” she said of her life in February 2021. “I didn’t know how to deal with anything. At that point it became overwhelming.”
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Creative Kalamazoo Woman Makes Old Clothing New Again on TikTok

A Kalamazoo woman has turned her creative small business into viral videos on TikTok. Sarah a.k.a. @reclaimpurpose on TikTok currently has 13.3 thousand followers and 1.5 million total video likes. Sarah repurposes old clothing and material to make some pretty amazing pieces. Everything from clothing, home decor, and jewelry. Most of her TikTok videos show her creative process and finished results. However, her most viral videos have to do with a recent winter weather incident.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Attic fire displaces Jackson family with multiple pets

JACKSON, MI - A Jackson family was displaced from their home late Thursday due to an attic fire, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke just prior to midnight, Dec. 1, at a two-story residence in the 200 block of S. Dwight Street, according to the Jackson Fire Department.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Pfizer announcing expansions for Kalamzoo plant

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - Pfizer is planning on expanding its Kalamazoo facility where the company made the first COVID-19 vaccines in the country. The company will join Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce investments Sunday morning. The Governor’s office said Pfizer will add 300 jobs when it expands its capacity to make more vaccines and treatments.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

C.C.A.C offering $20 pet adoptions this holiday season

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - A Michiana animal shelter is again partnering with a national organization to find loving homes for some furry companions. Cass County Animal Control and Bissell Pet Foundation are holding their annual Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope adoption event. “This is an exciting time here...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Former Kalamazoo Township fire chief to present case to Board of Trustees

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a 5-2 vote at the Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustee's Nov. 28 meeting, former Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter is expected to present his case in a second special meeting Monday night. Obreiter, who was involved in various complaints and investigations alongside former battalion...
KALAMAZOO, MI

