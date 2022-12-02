Alexandria Police Detective Graduates from the Northeast Counter Drug Training Program

Alexandria, Va -- On November 18, 2022, Alexandria Police Detective Sang Pak graduated from the Northeast Counter Drug Training Center's polygraph program. This training is an extensive twelve-week program that is accredited by the American Polygraph Association in the field of forensic psychophysiology using polygraph techniques. The course is recognized by the American Association of Police Polygraphists and the National Polygraph Association and exceeds the standards of the American Society for Testing and Materials.

Detective Pak has been a valued member of the Alexandria Police Department for over 28 years. Detective Pak now serves as the Department’s sworn polygrapher, previously he served the community as a Financial Crimes Detective. The members of the Alexandria Police Department would like to congratulate Detective Pak on this accomplishment and welcome him back.

