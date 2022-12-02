ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leva Bonaparte Reveals That The “Ship Has Sailed” On Any Reconciliation Between Taylor Ann Green, Olivia Flowers And Their Southern Charm Exes

By Karolina
 4 days ago
Leva Bonaparte revels in her role as confidante to her Southern Charm co-stars.  Opinions may vary as to how well she manages that role, but she wears the mantle with pride.  Though no one can top Patricia Altschul’s kaftans, or her seniority, on the show.

Leva is currently the toast of the town with the premiere of her spinoff Southern Hospitality .  The Vanderpump Rules style spinoff features her restaurant Republic and the staff that work there. A few familiar faces from Southern Charm show up at Republic as well, including Craig Conover and Shep Rose .

And that’s peaked interest in the playboy’s life since the Season 8 reunion during which Shep’s ex Taylor Ann Green aired all the dirty laundry. Another former couple that called it quits since filming for Southern Charm ended were Olivia Flowers and Austen Kroll .

So while on the interview rounds for Southern Hospitality , Leva was asked to give an update on Olivia and Taylor . Reality Blurb! reported that the “ship has sailed” on any reconciliation between either couple.

“I had drinks with Taylor and Olivia , and I think that ship has sailed for her and Olivia in terms of the men of Southern Charm ,” Leva said in an interview with Us Weekly on November 15, 2022.

Certainly, despite being “great catches,” Leva acknowledged that perhaps they weren’t suited for the playboy lifestyles of Shep and Austen.

Leva opined, “They’re sweet girls. I adore them both. I don’t think that [they’re getting] back [together] from my talks with Taylor . No.”

Taylor put up with Shep’s shenanigans for over two years, but the cracks started to show throughout Season 8. By the reunion, Taylor went all out claiming her ex “uses” women, tallying Shep’s conquests at 300. She resented being “wrapped” or associated with a “slew of whores.”

“We spent two and a half years together. You’ve allegedly slept with over 300 women,” Taylor said during the reunion, per Reality Blurb! “You went out. You partied. Now you’ve wrapped me into this slew of whores who you’re f—king. And now I’m just a number. And that’s what f—ked me up in the head.”

The jury is out on Austen’s intentions with Olivia while they were dating. Leva maintains that the Kings Calling Brewing Co. founder was smitten with Southern Charm newbie.

Austen was very into her the entire time filming. He literally was just like, ‘This is gonna be my wife,’” Leva admitted. “ Olivia and I, before we started filming Southern Charm [Season 8], we had a dual birthday [party] — [because] our birthdays are a few days apart — at Bourbon N’ Bubbles. And he was just like, ‘Who’s that girl? I’m gonna marry her.'”

She decidedly added, “He was very into her from the beginning. You don’t see it that way necessarily on the show, but he really was.”

Despite Leva’s take, by the end of the romance, Olivia was underwhelmed by Austen’s behavior. She revealed, “I was ready to be in the relationship, but it was him that, like, couldn’t figure it out.”

So Olivia’s feelings of being “done” with her ex at the reunion still stand. For his part, Austen left the option open by saying, “I would never say never with her. She’s such an important person in my life and, like, she was huge for me, you know, this year to kind of get back to, you know, who I think that I am. So, I would never say never with that one.”

According to Leva , both of these romances are dunzo and Southern Charm fans will have a happily single Shep back. Austen may or may not half-heartedly chase another co-star in Season 9.

Southern Hospitality airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

TELL US- ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT NEITHER OLIVIA NOR TAYLOR WANT TO RECONCILE WITH THEIR EXES? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF LEVA’S INTERACTIONS WITH THE SOUTHERN CHARM CAST? WILL YOU WATCH SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

