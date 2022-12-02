Vladimir Putin allegedly 'pooed himself' after falling down stairs

Reports and rumours about Vladimir Putin’s health continue to come out of Russia, and now the latest regards a mishap suffered by the country’s president.

Speculation that the war-mongering leader is ill has been ongoing for some time, and now a report has emerged that he slipped and fell down several stairs.

Putin is also alleged to have been helped to his sofa by bodyguards after having soiled himself.

Russian Telegram channel General SVR is behind the report, which claims he suffered an “involuntary” reaction after experiencing “oncology of the gastrointestinal tract”.

According to them, the alleged fall resulted in a bruising of the coccyx and showed problems with “cancer of the gastrointestinal tract”.

“The incident took place in front of the president’s bodyguards, who reacted quickly and rushed to Putin’s aid,” the report read.

“Three security officers helped the president to get to the nearest sofa and called the doctors who are on duty at the residence.”

It went on to claim that medical professionals “arrived within a few minutes, but could not immediately examine the president”.

“Before the examination, the doctors escorted the president to the bathroom and helped to clean up.”

Rumours surrounding Putin’s health were sparked earlier this year, with one moment in April seeing footage of him appearing unsteady on his feet .

Putin attended an Orthodox Easter service in Moscow where footage shows him fidgeting, unsteady on his feet and continually biting his lip.

