ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Vladimir Putin allegedly 'pooed himself' after falling down stairs

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Reports and rumours about Vladimir Putin’s health continue to come out of Russia, and now the latest regards a mishap suffered by the country’s president.

Speculation that the war-mongering leader is ill has been ongoing for some time, and now a report has emerged that he slipped and fell down several stairs.

Putin is also alleged to have been helped to his sofa by bodyguards after having soiled himself.

Russian Telegram channel General SVR is behind the report, which claims he suffered an “involuntary” reaction after experiencing “oncology of the gastrointestinal tract”.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

According to them, the alleged fall resulted in a bruising of the coccyx and showed problems with “cancer of the gastrointestinal tract”.

“The incident took place in front of the president’s bodyguards, who reacted quickly and rushed to Putin’s aid,” the report read.

“Three security officers helped the president to get to the nearest sofa and called the doctors who are on duty at the residence.”

It went on to claim that medical professionals “arrived within a few minutes, but could not immediately examine the president”.

“Before the examination, the doctors escorted the president to the bathroom and helped to clean up.”

Rumours surrounding Putin’s health were sparked earlier this year, with one moment in April seeing footage of him appearing unsteady on his feet .

Putin attended an Orthodox Easter service in Moscow where footage shows him fidgeting, unsteady on his feet and continually biting his lip.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Brittney Griner 'is at a disadvantage as an American' in Russia's brutal penal colony and will 'come out a different person', prison rights campaigner reveals, as Vladimir Putin refuses to engage in talks over a prisoner swap

An advocate for a Russian prison rights group has said Brittney Griner's American nationality will be a 'disadvantage' in the already-brutal penal colony system, while her sexuality will also make her a 'threat' within the prison. Griner - who has been in Russian custody since February for allegedly being found...
TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
TheDailyBeast

Widow Says Fed-Up Putin Colonel Killed Himself at Boss’ Desk

The widow of a colonel found dead at one of the Russian navy’s top colleges earlier this month has written directly to Vladimir Putin to tell him her husband killed himself over problems plaguing the mobilization effort. Vadim Boiko, tasked with working with troops recently called up under Putin’s...
Daily Beast

Russia’s Secret Recruits Allegedly Abandoned, Starving, and Missing in Action

ABUJA, Nigeria—Russia’s infamous Wagner Group has abandoned dozens of former Central African Republic (CAR) rebels in Ukraine’s Donbas region after recruiting them to fight Vladimir Putin’s war, two former CAR fighters told The Daily Beast. The CAR sources, who were recruited by Wagner after quitting the...
Indy100

Indy100

190K+
Followers
18K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy