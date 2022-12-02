ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Up 50% Since October, Is Nvidia Stock a Buy?

By Neil Rozenbaum
 4 days ago

In this video, I will talk about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) , which is up 50% since its lows back in October, as well as some company-related news, and give you a quick rundown of its latest earnings report.

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Dec. 1, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 2, 2022.

Neil Rozenbaum has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

