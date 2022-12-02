Lights of Love tree lighting at SPCA Serving Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) Radiothon season for the SPCA Serving Erie County kicked off Friday with the lighting of the Lights of Love trees in the adoption lobby of the Harlem Road, West Seneca shelter.

"We've done this for the past few years," said Gina Lattuca, Chief Communication officer for the local animal welfare organization. "People can purchase a white Christmas tree light in memory of a special person or pet, or if they want to honor a person or pet, they can purchase a colored light."

The Lights of Love tree lighting is the lead-up to the 20th annual SPCA Radiothon next Thursday, December 8 from 6am to 6pm at the shelter.

You can order a Light of Love here , or call Caitlin at 716-875-7360 ext. 230.

Anyone who purchases a light will receive a card and magnet acknowledging the donation.

"This is the 20th year of the Radiothon," said Lattuca. WBEN has partnered with the SPCA during that entire time.

"We're really excited about it," added Lattuca. "People look forward to it every year. It's become a holiday tradition for many families."

The Radiothon is the single biggest fundraiser of the year for the SPCA Serving Erie County, which receives no government support.

Funds raised will go toward giving animals a second chance at a happy, healthy life.

To make an online donation in advance of the December 8th Radiothon, click here .