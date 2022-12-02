GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sunday around 4:00 p.m., Greensboro Police were called to the intersection of Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road for a two-car crash with injuries. Asman Zahinda, 42, of Greensboro, was driving his Toyota Camry north bound on Freeman Mill Road. Zahinda’s four year old niece was also in the back seat, not in a child-safe restraint seat. Jem King was also driving her Kia Sorento on Freeman Mill Road, turning onto Randleman Road. In her vehicle was her husband, Jason King, and their three year old daughter, who was properly restrained.

