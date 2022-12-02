ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc45.com

Suspect Wanted in 5th Street Hit and Run in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday around 9:39 p.m., Winston-Salem Police were called to a reported vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the 1500 block of E. Fifth Street. Early investigation determined that Clarence Watson was walking on E. Fifth Street when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle then failed to remain at the scene.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Saturday Morning Crash Kills Driver in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Saturday around 6:45 a.m., Winston-Salem Police were called to a car crash in the 4800 block of Morningside Drive. The preliminary investigation showed that a Honda Civic, driven by Shawonda Wright, was heading east when it ran off the road and hit a utility pole. The...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Child Dead in Greensboro Crash from No Seat Restraint

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sunday around 4:00 p.m., Greensboro Police were called to the intersection of Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road for a two-car crash with injuries. Asman Zahinda, 42, of Greensboro, was driving his Toyota Camry north bound on Freeman Mill Road. Zahinda’s four year old niece was also in the back seat, not in a child-safe restraint seat. Jem King was also driving her Kia Sorento on Freeman Mill Road, turning onto Randleman Road. In her vehicle was her husband, Jason King, and their three year old daughter, who was properly restrained.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Man charged with overdose death in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is charged for a role in an overdose death that happened back in April. Randolph County deputies were called to Old Mountain Road in Thomasville in reference to a possible overdose. When they arrived, they found a man dead. EMS also responded to the scene.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Winston-Salem stabbing leaves one person hurt

Winston-Salem, NC — Winston-Salem Police responded to 590 Mock Street reference to a shooting around 1: 20 Saturday morning. When police arrived on scene they found 50-year-old Lemonte Ferguson suffering from a stab wound. During the investigation police discovered a shooting did not take place and Ferguson was stabbed during a fight inside a nearby apartment.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Donlora Drive Assault Now Ruled Homicide in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The victim, Xavier Ramon Wells, 22, has succumbed to his injuries. This incident is being investigated as a homicide. There are no additional updates at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Saturday at 6:50 p.m., Greensboro Police were alerted to gunshots heard on the 2600 block...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man dead after shooting on Donlora Drive in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Xavier Wells, 22, has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. A person went to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro Saturday night, according to Greensboro Police. Officers responded to a call for shots fired at...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Crash forces all lanes of Summit Avenue to shut down

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of Summit Avenue are closed between East Bessemer Avenue and East Wendover Avenue. A utility pole and power lines are down due to a single-car crash. Drivers should avoid this area and use an alternate route. According to the Duke Energy outage map, there...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

1 killed in Winston-Salem car crash: police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the cause of a crash that killed one person on Saturday morning. At around 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 4800 block of Morningside Drive after getting a report of a crash. Investigators say that Shawonda Denise Wright, 38, of Winston-Salem, was driving […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead after crash on Morningside Drive

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is dead after a crash in Winston-Salem Saturday. Winston-Salem police said Shawonda Wright, 38, was driving east of Morningside Drive in a Honda Civic when she ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene by...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Guilford County Inmate Charged for Overdose Death

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On April 2, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to a Thomasville residence on Old Mountain Road, for a possible overdose. Upon arrival, a male victim was located and EMS responded; the victim was subsequently pronounced deceased. Crime Scene Investigators arrived to collect evidence and Criminal Investigations responded to assume the investigation.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

1 killed in NC townhome fire, officials say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a town home fire in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. At 9:37 p.m. on Friday night, firefighters came to the 3200 block of Cypress Park Road after getting a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived they discovered a townhome with smoke and flames […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Two dead after shooting on Long Meadow Drive

WHITSETT, N.C. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Whitsett. Deputies responded to Long Meadow Drive Saturday around 8:15 p.m. to do a welfare check when they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, they both were later pronounced dead at the scene. There is no additional...
WHITSETT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy