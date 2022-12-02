Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media GroupThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Related
abc45.com
Suspect Wanted in 5th Street Hit and Run in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday around 9:39 p.m., Winston-Salem Police were called to a reported vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the 1500 block of E. Fifth Street. Early investigation determined that Clarence Watson was walking on E. Fifth Street when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle then failed to remain at the scene.
abc45.com
Saturday Morning Crash Kills Driver in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Saturday around 6:45 a.m., Winston-Salem Police were called to a car crash in the 4800 block of Morningside Drive. The preliminary investigation showed that a Honda Civic, driven by Shawonda Wright, was heading east when it ran off the road and hit a utility pole. The...
4-year-old girl dies in crash at Freeman Mill Road, Randleman Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 4-year-old is dead after a crash at a Greensboro intersection, according to police. At about 4 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road. Police say a 42-year-old Greensboro man was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry […]
Woman in critical condition after shooting on Bohannon Park Circle, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot in Winston-Salem early Monday morning, police say. Winston-Salem police say that just after 1 a.m. Monday, they got a call about a shooting on Bohannon Park Circle. When they got onto the scene, they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital […]
abc45.com
Child Dead in Greensboro Crash from No Seat Restraint
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sunday around 4:00 p.m., Greensboro Police were called to the intersection of Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road for a two-car crash with injuries. Asman Zahinda, 42, of Greensboro, was driving his Toyota Camry north bound on Freeman Mill Road. Zahinda’s four year old niece was also in the back seat, not in a child-safe restraint seat. Jem King was also driving her Kia Sorento on Freeman Mill Road, turning onto Randleman Road. In her vehicle was her husband, Jason King, and their three year old daughter, who was properly restrained.
Man accused of going over 100 mph before fatal Gate City Boulevard crash, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after a fatal crash near the Cook Out on Gate City Boulevard last month. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 27 on West Gate City Boulevard when police say that a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Gabriela Desiree Marie Portillo, 21, of Mount […]
1 in critical condition, 4 injured in wrong-way crash in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person is in critical condition and four people are injured after a wrong-way crash in Winston-Salem Sunday. Winston-Salem police said Peter Bosch, 44, crashed head onto a car containing Kristen Blakemore, 24, and two others, including a juvenile, on north bound US-421 near Peters Creek Parkway around 2:10 a.m.
WXII 12
Man charged with overdose death in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is charged for a role in an overdose death that happened back in April. Randolph County deputies were called to Old Mountain Road in Thomasville in reference to a possible overdose. When they arrived, they found a man dead. EMS also responded to the scene.
abc45.com
Winston-Salem stabbing leaves one person hurt
Winston-Salem, NC — Winston-Salem Police responded to 590 Mock Street reference to a shooting around 1: 20 Saturday morning. When police arrived on scene they found 50-year-old Lemonte Ferguson suffering from a stab wound. During the investigation police discovered a shooting did not take place and Ferguson was stabbed during a fight inside a nearby apartment.
abc45.com
Donlora Drive Assault Now Ruled Homicide in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The victim, Xavier Ramon Wells, 22, has succumbed to his injuries. This incident is being investigated as a homicide. There are no additional updates at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Saturday at 6:50 p.m., Greensboro Police were alerted to gunshots heard on the 2600 block...
Man dead after shooting on Donlora Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Xavier Wells, 22, has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. A person went to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro Saturday night, according to Greensboro Police. Officers responded to a call for shots fired at...
wfmynews2.com
Crash forces all lanes of Summit Avenue to shut down
GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of Summit Avenue are closed between East Bessemer Avenue and East Wendover Avenue. A utility pole and power lines are down due to a single-car crash. Drivers should avoid this area and use an alternate route. According to the Duke Energy outage map, there...
1 killed in Winston-Salem car crash: police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the cause of a crash that killed one person on Saturday morning. At around 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 4800 block of Morningside Drive after getting a report of a crash. Investigators say that Shawonda Denise Wright, 38, of Winston-Salem, was driving […]
1 dead after crash on Morningside Drive
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is dead after a crash in Winston-Salem Saturday. Winston-Salem police said Shawonda Wright, 38, was driving east of Morningside Drive in a Honda Civic when she ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene by...
WXII 12
Woman killed in deadly car crash after running into utility pole, police said
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman Saturday morning in Winston-Salem. It happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 4800 block of Morningside Drive. Police said Shawonda Wright was driving East when the car ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole. Wright...
Man dead after leading deputies on chase, running stoplight, crashing in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — One person has died following a crash and after being chased by law enforcement Friday in Forsyth County. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened after 9 p.m. after a deputy activated blue lights and a siren to stop a person driving a Honda Accord driven by 21-year-old Jovannie Perez Sotelo of Winston Salem.
abc45.com
Guilford County Inmate Charged for Overdose Death
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On April 2, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to a Thomasville residence on Old Mountain Road, for a possible overdose. Upon arrival, a male victim was located and EMS responded; the victim was subsequently pronounced deceased. Crime Scene Investigators arrived to collect evidence and Criminal Investigations responded to assume the investigation.
Forsyth County high-speed chase ends in fatal crash: sheriff’s office
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A high-speed chase involving Forsyth County deputies turned deadly on Friday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At 9:38 p.m. on Friday, a Forsyth County deputy on routine patrol attempted to pull over a Honda Accord for a “Chapter 20 violation of auto law.” The deputy turned on […]
1 killed in NC townhome fire, officials say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a town home fire in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. At 9:37 p.m. on Friday night, firefighters came to the 3200 block of Cypress Park Road after getting a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived they discovered a townhome with smoke and flames […]
Two dead after shooting on Long Meadow Drive
WHITSETT, N.C. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Whitsett. Deputies responded to Long Meadow Drive Saturday around 8:15 p.m. to do a welfare check when they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, they both were later pronounced dead at the scene. There is no additional...
Comments / 0