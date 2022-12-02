ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Police investigating possible child luring attempt in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Carlisle Police say they have received a report of a possible child luring attempt in the area of Factory Street and C Street. The suspect vehicle is described as a small, green pickup truck. The driver is described as a white male, possibly in his 30's, according to police.
CARLISLE, PA
PSP continues investigation on cold case homicide from the 90's

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The criminal homicide of 46-year-old Lynne M. Stansfield and 43-year-old Dale G. Wolf continues to be investigated by the Newport Pennsylvania State Police. According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, sometime between December 6, 1993, 10 p.m., and December 7, 1993 1 a.m., Stansfield and Wolf were...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Police investigating report of missing 37-year-old in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police at Lykens says it is investigating a report of a missing 37-year-old person. According to authorities, they received the report on December 3, after family members said they last saw Nicole McCartney around 8:00 AM on December 2. Police say...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Passerby steals scooter from woman after she crashes in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Police are working to locate the person responsible for pulling over and stealing a woman's electric scooter after she crashed it, according to Chambersburg Police. Officers say that on Nov. 26 at around 9:57 p.m., the woman had been driving her Razor Scooter on...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
1st alarm house fire engulfs home in Penbrook

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities worked to put out a house fire that had quickly been upgraded to a 1st alarm fire, requiring multiple personnel to assist. According to dispatch, the blaze occurred on the 2200 block of Boas St. at around 2:40 p.m. on Dec. 4. Injuries...
PENBROOK, PA
Winter Carlisle Auto Expo Canceled for 2023, officials say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Carlisle Events has announced the cancelation of the Winter Carlisle Auto Expo, January 27-28, 2023. Vendors and ticket holders will receive a full refund by December 31, 2022, officials say. The car show and events excitement will start with Spring Carlisle, April 19-23. Spring...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Garbage truck catches on fire in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a trash truck that had caught on fire, setting ablaze all of the garbage within the vehicle. According to Franklin Fire Company, the incident happened at the corner of Gabler Rd. and Letterkenny Rd. at around 6:51 a.m. on Dec. 2.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Trial starts for man accused of killing two-year-old Dante Mullinix

York, PA — Jury selection began today in the murder case of two-year-old Dante Mullinix. Four years after his death, the family still thinks police and district attorney are focusing on the wrong man. “He was only two. He barely got a chance to live,” said Sarah Mullinix, Dante’s...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Community outraged over Dover mail-issue

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The worker shortage is still affecting many workplaces and the local post office is no exception. The people of Dover, Pennsylvania say they have not received their mail in almost two weeks and they are at a loss of what to do. “The old...
DOVER, PA
One injured from shooting in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg Police were on scene investigating the shooting of a man on the 500 block of Woodbine St. Authorities say that the report of shots fired came in at around 2:44 p.m. Sunday afternoon. When officials arrived on scene, they say that they discovered...
HARRISBURG, PA
17 arrested for trafficking drugs from Mexico to Reading PA, DA says

READING Pa. (WHP) — 27 have been identified and 17 have been arrested in a large scale drug ring in Reading that had the accused getting pounds of cocaine and fentanyl shipped to them from Mexico. The investigation started in July of 2022 when detectives from the Montgomery County...
READING, PA
Woman dead after crashing car with 8 people inside in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — One woman is dead following a single-vehicle accident where she lost control of her car and slammed into a tree. According to the York County Coroner, the 59-year-old driver had been riding with eight other passengers on the 5900 block of Little Cove Rd. at around 1:56 a.m. this morning.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA

