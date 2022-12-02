Read full article on original website
Wanted felon taken into custody following brief foot chase in Lancaster County, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Lancaster County say a wanted man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at the Sheetz store on the 1700 block of Millersville Road. According to the Manheim Township Police Department, it was alerted that PA State Probation and Parole was following a...
Police investigating possible child luring attempt in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Carlisle Police say they have received a report of a possible child luring attempt in the area of Factory Street and C Street. The suspect vehicle is described as a small, green pickup truck. The driver is described as a white male, possibly in his 30's, according to police.
Police looking to identify person regarding a hit-and-run accident in Camp Hill
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A hit-and-run accident on November 5 is being investigated by the Camp Hill Police Department. According to police, the accident took place at the intersection of N 21st Street and Cumberland Boulevard. The person in the picture was seen running from the scene, police say.
PSP continues investigation on cold case homicide from the 90's
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The criminal homicide of 46-year-old Lynne M. Stansfield and 43-year-old Dale G. Wolf continues to be investigated by the Newport Pennsylvania State Police. According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, sometime between December 6, 1993, 10 p.m., and December 7, 1993 1 a.m., Stansfield and Wolf were...
Shooter tries fleeing police in car filled with bullet holes in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg officers are investigating the scene of a shooting where a man tried to flee from police in his vehicle. Officials say that they were dispatched to the scene today at 12:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired on North 3rd and Herr Streets. When...
Police investigating report of missing 37-year-old in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police at Lykens says it is investigating a report of a missing 37-year-old person. According to authorities, they received the report on December 3, after family members said they last saw Nicole McCartney around 8:00 AM on December 2. Police say...
Passerby steals scooter from woman after she crashes in Chambersburg
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Police are working to locate the person responsible for pulling over and stealing a woman's electric scooter after she crashed it, according to Chambersburg Police. Officers say that on Nov. 26 at around 9:57 p.m., the woman had been driving her Razor Scooter on...
6-year-old from Schuylkill County wins Farm Show National Anthem social media contest
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has announced the singers who will perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” daily and at special events during the 2023 Farm Show. Six-year-old Mia Bixler, of Schuylkill Haven in Schuylkill County, received the most social media votes in the 2023...
1st alarm house fire engulfs home in Penbrook
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities worked to put out a house fire that had quickly been upgraded to a 1st alarm fire, requiring multiple personnel to assist. According to dispatch, the blaze occurred on the 2200 block of Boas St. at around 2:40 p.m. on Dec. 4. Injuries...
State cracks down on drug delivery resulting in death offenses, new data shows
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) - The opioid epidemic peaked in 2017 and has since evolved into an overdose epidemic, officials say. Advocates believe handling overdoses is the first piece to solving the crisis but enforcement plays a critical role as well. “Anytime we have a fatal overdose, [investigators] are going to...
Harrisburg man charged after incident involving unlawful contact with a minor, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police was made aware of an incident involving unlawful contact with a minor on August 8. Police immediately started investigating the incident. On December 2, police say they arrested Eduardo Montalvo on numerous felony charges for his involvement with the incident.
Winter Carlisle Auto Expo Canceled for 2023, officials say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Carlisle Events has announced the cancelation of the Winter Carlisle Auto Expo, January 27-28, 2023. Vendors and ticket holders will receive a full refund by December 31, 2022, officials say. The car show and events excitement will start with Spring Carlisle, April 19-23. Spring...
Garbage truck catches on fire in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a trash truck that had caught on fire, setting ablaze all of the garbage within the vehicle. According to Franklin Fire Company, the incident happened at the corner of Gabler Rd. and Letterkenny Rd. at around 6:51 a.m. on Dec. 2.
Trial starts for man accused of killing two-year-old Dante Mullinix
York, PA — Jury selection began today in the murder case of two-year-old Dante Mullinix. Four years after his death, the family still thinks police and district attorney are focusing on the wrong man. “He was only two. He barely got a chance to live,” said Sarah Mullinix, Dante’s...
Radio DJ camps outside for five days to collect holiday giveaway toys
Columbia, LANCASTER COUNTY — There’s no time of year to give back like the holidays, if you have the means. As we’ve been covering in our facing the future series, the effects of the pandemic are still impacting families economically across the country. Need for Toys for...
Community outraged over Dover mail-issue
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The worker shortage is still affecting many workplaces and the local post office is no exception. The people of Dover, Pennsylvania say they have not received their mail in almost two weeks and they are at a loss of what to do. “The old...
Man charged with false imprisonment of a minor, number of other charges, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say a man is facing a number of charges, including false imprisonment of a minor and two counts of indecent assault of a person under 13. The New Holland Police Department says they were notified of an incident involving unlawful...
One injured from shooting in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg Police were on scene investigating the shooting of a man on the 500 block of Woodbine St. Authorities say that the report of shots fired came in at around 2:44 p.m. Sunday afternoon. When officials arrived on scene, they say that they discovered...
17 arrested for trafficking drugs from Mexico to Reading PA, DA says
READING Pa. (WHP) — 27 have been identified and 17 have been arrested in a large scale drug ring in Reading that had the accused getting pounds of cocaine and fentanyl shipped to them from Mexico. The investigation started in July of 2022 when detectives from the Montgomery County...
Woman dead after crashing car with 8 people inside in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — One woman is dead following a single-vehicle accident where she lost control of her car and slammed into a tree. According to the York County Coroner, the 59-year-old driver had been riding with eight other passengers on the 5900 block of Little Cove Rd. at around 1:56 a.m. this morning.
